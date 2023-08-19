Michigan high school football: Mick McCabe's top 10 teams for 2023

Here are the Free Press’ preseason top 10 Michigan high school football teams for 2023. We previously revealed teams ranked 11-25.

All players are seniors unless noted; 2022 records are in parenthesis:

10. Muskegon (11-3)

Top players: RB Jakob Price; RB Destin Piggee; QB M’Khi Guy; OGs Miguel Botello and Karl Brooks; junior OT N-Ke Wynn; WR Da’Carrion Taylor; DT Chris Jones; DE Stanley Cunningham.

State playoff record: 72-25.

Coach: Shane Fairfield, 13th season (142-27).

Overview: The D-3 state runner-up is back up in D-2 for the first time since 2015. The Big Reds return 95% of their offense and 91% of their defense and open with two powerhouses — Rockford and Warren De La Salle. Not only are RBs Price and Piggee and QB Guy explosive, but the offensive line is strong and experienced. There is also a wealth of veterans defensively.

9. Caledonia (12-2)

Top players: RBs Derek Pennington (Western Michigan) and Brock Townsend (CMU); LB Blake Herron; slot DJ Walker; CB/WR Maddox Greenfield; OL Cade Tidey, Jaxson Englebert and Ian Fedewa.

State playoff record: 23-11.

Coach: Derek Pennington, third season (22-4).

Overview: Job 1 is finding a replacement at quarterback for graduated Mason McKenzie because many of the other key parts remain from last season’s D-1 runners-up. The Scots have dropped to D-2 this fall and, with all of the key offensive linemen returning, should have an even more potent running attack than last season. A seasoned secondary will help make the defense as good as it was during its run to Ford Field.

8. Saline (8-3)

Top players: QB CJ Carr (Notre Dame); TE/DE Dylan Mesman (Louisville); slot Caid Fox; sophomore DE/TE Isaiah Harris; sophomore RB/DB James Rush; OL Nick Sutherby; junior DL Michael Reder.

State playoff record: 22-20.

Coach: Joe Palka, 12th season (104-20).

Overview: This isn’t a lot of size here, but the Hornets do have the best senior QB in the state in Carr, who completed 222 passes for 326 yards and 26 TDs with only five interceptions last season; he is even better this time around. Mesman has emerged as one of the best tight ends in the state and will be Carr’s top target. Harris started as a freshman, as did Rush, who will be a key guy in the secondary.

7. Rockford (10-1)

Top players: LB/RB Ryan Ahern; OT Alex McPhee; OG Mason Kirk; DL Gabe Stouffer; junior DB Isaac Poot.

State playoff record: 59-26.

Coach: Brent Cummings, fourth season (29-3).

Overview: Always a D-1 contender, the Rams will be built around experienced offensive and defensive lines that feature dudes who love being linemen and have been around the block before. Ahern is a three-year starter who is a key to the defense; he also ran for almost 1,000 yards last fall and will lead a solid ground attack. Poot is a standout in the secondary and is a threat every time he touches the ball in return situations.

6. Warren De La Salle (13-1)

Top players: Sophomore WR Damion King; junior WR Phoenix Glassnor; RB Rhett Rosier; OL Ryan Ross; DB Kandakai Sherman; junior LB Dalton Drogosh.

State playoff record: 49-14.

Coach: Dan Rohn, fourth season (33-6).

Overview: The two-time defending D-2 champ lost a ton of quality experience, but the cupboard is not entirely bare. King is a special athlete, as is Glassnor; they're difficult to stop when they get the ball in space. Rosier has done an amazing job changing his body. He was a load to bring down last season and should be much quicker this fall while still able to run with power.

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (13-1)

Top players: LB/TE Max Richardson (Stanford); DB/WR Ty Hudkins (Northwestern); QB Mason McDonald; OL/DL Joey Wing and Lucas Fors; RB/LB JT Hartman.

State playoff record: 17-13.

Coach: Tim Rogers, 12th season (74-40).

Overview: A longtime college coach, Rogers is calling it a career after this season. The smallest school in D-2 last season, the runner-up finds itself in D-3 now. The Rangers have some excellent returnees, such as headliners Richardson and Hudkins. McDonald, who split time at QB last season, is a dual threat. Hartman will be a three-year starter and ran for well over 1,000 yards last season.

4. Detroit Cass Tech (9-4)

Top players: Sophomore QB/DB Corey Sadler; junior QB/DB Seth Sendry; junior DB/WR Cashus Shivers; OT/DT Jaylen Washington; DE Noah Bishop; sophomore Khalief Canty Jr.; junior DB Derrick Jackson III; junior DE John Baker IV.

State playoff record: 46-21.

Coach: Marvin Rushing, third season (15-8).

Overview: After starting 1-2 last season, Cass was only a 2-point conversion away from the D-1 final. The Technicians will be young, starting only two or three seniors on each side of the ball. Sadler, an All-Stater on defense as a freshman, will by the primary QB. Sendry will play some QB so Sadler can play a variety of positions on offense. Shivers will be a quality defensive back and Washington and Bishop are standouts on the defensive line.

3. West Bloomfield (8-2)

Top players: DE/TE Brandon Davis Swain (Colorado); LB Kari Jackson (Penn State); LB Montele Johnson (Rutgers); Jamir Benjamin (UCLA); DB Bryce Rowe (Central Michigan); QB Reqez Nance.

State playoff record: (18-10).

Coach: Zach Hilbers, first season.

Overview: With four Power Five recruits leading the defense, the Lakers will cut down the learning curve for Hilbers, a rookie head coach but a long-time Laker assistant. Swain, a one-man wrecking crew, will set the tone for the defense. There are many questions offensively, although Nance passed for 3,088 yards and 30 TDs a season ago.

2. Mason (9-2)

Top players: Junior QB Cason Carswell; WR-TE/LB-DE Kaleb Parrish; TB/DB AJ Martell; WR-RB/LB Derek Badgley; WR/DB Tyler Baker; OG/DT Grant Gilchrest; OT/DT Nick Saade; C/DT Brennan Miller.

State playoff record: 16-19.

Coach: Gary Houghton, seventh season (46-17).

Overview: The Bulldogs were capable of winning the past two D-3 state titles, but each season ended in the semifinals against Detroit King’s Dante Moore, now a freshman at UCLA. Mason has its own version of Moore in Carswell, who threw for over 2,400 yards last season. The Bulldogs surround him with many of the same skill positioned players who made him so effective last season — Badgley, Baker, Martell and Parrish.

1. Belleville (14-0)

Top players: Junior QB Bryce Underwood; LB/RB Jeremiah Beasley (Michigan); junior OG/DT Lamar Fairfax; C/DT Ronald Jackson; junior WR/DB Adrian Walker; OL Nathaniel Johnson, Marice Johnson; junior Trezelle Jenkins.

State playoff record: 23-15.

Coach: Calvin Norman, first season.

Overview: Gone is disgraced former head coach Jermain Crowell, who is serving a two-year ban for breaking the undue influence rule. Norman, the former Detroit Cody head coach and Belleville assistant, is running the show. The two-time defending D-1 state champs return Underwood, who has started and won two state title games, and Beasley — a force at running back, but even better at linebacker.

