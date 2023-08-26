Michigan high school football: Belleville TD pass with 7 seconds left tops River Rouge, 35-28

Belleville came into the season winning the past two Division 1 state championships and 25 straight games. Number 26 almost didn’t happen.

The Tigers survived a fourth-quarter meltdown and got a game-winning 45-yard touchdown with seven seconds to play and turned back upset-minded River Rouge, 35-28, at the Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State on Friday night.

Leading throughout the contest, Belleville looked like it had the game wrapped up midway thought the fourth quarter, but a meltdown opened the door for Rouge to tie the score at 28 with 32 seconds to play.

Belleville running back Jeremiah Beasley (1) celebrates a touchdown against River Rouge during the first half of Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University's Tom Adams Field in Detroi on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Belleville got the game-winner when Bryce Underwood saw Julian Johnson streaking up the right sideline on an out pattern, but the ball in the breadbasket, and Johnson broke the plane of the goal line for the winning score.

“I didn’t want it to go to overtime,” Johnson said. “I’ve got good hands, so if he puts the ball in the air I’m going to come down with it. I was surprised to have to have so much space, a little bit; when I got to the top of my route, I just looked back and I saw the ball in the air. It was right on the body and the DB wasn’t going to get it at all. He led me, I didn’t have to stop for nothing. I knew I was going to get in the end zone.”

Belleville might have won the game earlier, after Jeremiah Beasley appeared to score his third touchdown of the game with 7:41 to play, but it was called back on a holding penalty. An unsportsmanlike call against a Tigers offensive lineman tacked on another 15 yards, and Jordin Farrow’s sack created a third-and-47 from the midfield stripe.

Punter Brayden Lane bailed the Tigers out with a great punt that was downed at the 2-yard line, forcing River Rouge to travel 98 yards on one timeout to tie. A 30-yard William Hobbs-to-Johnny Greene pass reception got the Panthers out of their own end, and Hobbs connected with Daniel Rucker to set the ball at the 15.

Michigan State football commit Nick Marsh, recruited as a wide receiver, took three wildcat snaps and reached the end zone on the third attempt, from the 4-yard line, with 32 seconds to play. But that left just enough time for Underwood to operate on the game-winning drive.

River Rouge wide receiver Nicholas Marsh (11) runs against Belleville after a fake punt during the first half of Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University's Tom Adams Field in Detroi on Friday, August 25, 2023.

“We knew when they gave us 32 seconds,” said Calvin Norman, who earned his first win as Belleville’s new head coach. “It’s something that we practice every day. We practice the two minutes and we practice the hurry-up. As long as there’s some time on the clock, we’re going to make the best of it. As long as we’ve got the best quarterback in the country, we’re going to use that.”

Belleville built a two-touchdown lead in a three-minute stretch early in the second quarter. After River Rouge scored nine seconds before the end of the first quarter to make it 7-6, Adrian Walker’s long kickoff return enabled the Tigers to start the ensuing drive at the River Rouge 40. Colbey Reed ran for 18 yards up the middle, Underwood hit Beasley with a swing pass covering 10 yards, and on the next play, Beasley ran the ball into the end zone from 18 yards out.

The Tigers got the ball back two plays later, as Joseph Stevens intercepted a deep pass and returned it 27 yards to the Rouge 38. Belleville needed just three plays to score, as Reed executed a picture-perfect counter for a 22-yard touchdown.

Kickoffs often dictated the flow of the game. Walker’s two long kick returns gave Belleville a short field to begin drives. Lane had touchbacks with his first four kickoffs, but when the fifth didn’t go into the end zone, Marsh took it 95 yards for a touchdown, making it 28-20 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded long scoring drives in a first quarter which gave each team the ball once. With Rouge winning the coin flip and deferring, Belleville took the opening kickoff and marched 78 yards upfield in 14 plays, as Beasley ran it into the end zone through the interior line. The Tigers converted a third-and-19 three plays in, as Johnson hauled in a pass from Underwood, with a defensive back draped all over him.

Belleville quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) calls for a snap against River Rouge during the first half of Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University's Tom Adams Field in Detroi on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Rouge was able to answer, running 12 plays for 80 yards, capping of the drive with Jamori Biggs’ 8-yard dash up the middle. The drive appeared to stall near midfield, but Marsh ran a fake punt for 29 yards, giving the Panthers new life at the Belleville 24. Biggs scored three plays later, but the extra point kick was blocked, leaving Belleville with a 7-6 advantage.

River Rouge, a top-flight Division 3 team, isn’t broken by the last-second loss, head coach Eric Pettway said.

“We’re still fighting on that cusp of making something special,” he said. “This is just one of 14 (games). With that being said, we’re just (going) back to the drawing board and we’re working hard, because that is the culture that we have. But we’re going to keep fighting, no matter what.”

