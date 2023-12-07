Michigan high school football: 2023 Free Press All-East team

The following are the Detroit Free Press All-East first, second and honorable mention teams for the 2023 Michigan high school football season.

Offense

WR DeShaun Lanier

School: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Vitals: Junior, 5 feet 11, 170 pounds.

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley wide receiver DeShaun Lanier

Stats: 73 receptions for 1,134 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The buzz: The two-year, two-way starter added 21 tackles and one interception on defense. Lanier has more than a dozen Division I college offers. He holds almost every receiving record at the school with one more season to go.

OL Ryan Ross

School: Warren De La Salle

Vitals: Senior, 6-3, 305.

Warren De La Salle offensive lineman Ryan Ross

Stats: Anchored the line that went all the way to Ford Field, earning state runner-up.

The buzz: The four-year starter became one of the most dominating one-on-one blocker in program history. Committed to play interior line at Ferris State.

OL Tyon Atkins

School: Harper Woods

Vitals: Senior, 6-4, 260.

Harper Woods offensive lineman Tyon Atkins

Stats: As a three-year starter at left tackle, he has never allowed a sack.

The buzz: Atkins is described as playing football like an old-school offensive lineman, mean and nasty, and thrives on finishing opponents to the ground. Team won the school’s first state title.

OL DaVont’a Love

School: Chippewa Valley

Vitals: Senior, 6-1, 315.

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley offensive lineman DaVont'a Love

Stats: Anchored the line for offense that churned out 360 yards and 36 points per game. On defense made 32 tackles, five for loss, two tackles.

The buzz: The Grand Valley State commit was a force on both sides of the ball, with excellent athletic capabilities and agility for his size.

OL Bobby Clark

School: St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Vitals: Junior, 6-2, 318.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview offensive lineman Bobby Clark

Stats: Did not allow a sack, and led the line that created more than 3,000 yards of offense. Seven pancake blocks last season.

The buzz: Really showed off his agility and quickness on tackle trap plays. True leader on the line that showed younger players the right way.

OL Andrew Rupert

School: Warren Mott

Vitals: Senior, 6-0, 245.

Warren Mott offensive lineman Andrew Rupert

Stats: Led the blocking group to help pace the offense for 344 yards per game in total yards.

The buzz: Rupert was a two-year starting center and in charge of making all of the line calls, adding to his leadership and being a tenacious competitor.

WR Damion King

School: Warren De La Salle

Vitals: Sophomore, 5-9, 160.

Warren De La Salle wide receiver Damion King

Stats: 49 catches, 826 yards (16.9 yards per catch) and 10 touchdowns. Added 14 carries for 98 yards and three TDs.

The buzz: Considered a top sophomore in Michigan, he tends to make most plays look easy. Power Five offers already coming in.

QB Andrew Schuster (captain)

School: Chippewa Valley

Vitals: Senior, 6-2, 205.

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley quarterback Andrew Schuster

Stats: Was 214-for-303 passing (71% completion) for 2,827 yards and 28 touchdowns. Added 66 rushes for 325 yards and nine TDs.

The buzz: Schuster broke three school passing records — most TDs in a season, most yards in a game and most yards for the season. The talents he is taking to Grand Valley State as a student of the game, a tireless worker who is mentally and physically tough, and thriving under pressure moments.

RB Justin Hardnett

School: Clinton Township Clintondale

Vitals: Senior.

Clinton Township Clintondale running back Justin Hardnett

Stats: Rushed for 1,352 yards with 11 touchdowns. Added 37 tackles plus two recovered fumbles and two interceptions on defense.

The buzz: Drawing Division II college interest but is undecided. Lauded as not just a special player that did it all on the field, but being a great person overall.

WR Isaiah Domey

School: New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Vitals: Junior, 6-1, 252.

New Baltimore Anchor Bay wide receiver Isaiah Domey

Stats: 123 carries for 723 yards. Scored 12 touchdowns and added 11 receptions for 154 yards. Played backup QB and added three passing TDs. Made 68 tackles on defense.

The buzz: An all-around athlete who could play baseball at Michigan State. Well-kept secret who also played defensive line, linebacker, QB, tight end and running back.

RB Bryan Weathersby

School: Roseville

Vitals: Senior, 5-8, 205.

Roseville running back Bryan Weathersby

Stats: 1,023 yards rushing for 10 touchdowns, with nine receptions for 125 yards.

The buzz: Committed to Northwood, led team’s success by carrying the workload at RB. Always the most consistent player on the team.

K/P Joey Celaj

School: Romeo

Vitals: Sophomore.

Romeo kicker Joey Celaj

Stats: 18 of 18 on extra points. Made 12 of 13 field goals (best percentage in state history), including from 49 and 47 yards away. Kicked 13 touchbacks.

The buzz: With two more seasons of football to go, will be going for the state record for field goals, set by Northville's Jake Moody (39 of 53 in 36 games) in 2014-17.

Defense

DL David Osagiede

School: St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Vitals: Senior, 6-5, 265.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview defensive lineman David Osagiede

Stats: 75 tackles, 46 solo, eight for loss, and six sacks.

The buzz: The Grand Valley State commit and three-year varsity player showed extra efforts by blocking two extra point kicks and a field goal attempt.

DL Devin Steele

School: Utica Eisenhower

Vitals: Senior, 6-0, 220.

Utica Eisenhower defensive lineman Devin Steele

Stats: 72 tackles, 15 for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery, 17 QB pressures.

The buzz: Steele plays with a high motor and is one of the most disruptive defensive lineman to ever play at Eisenhower, forcing opponents to account for him every play.

DL Larry Washington

School: Warren Cousino

Vitals: Senior, 5-9, 220.

Warren Cousino defensive lineman Larry Washington

Stats: 48 tackles, 10 for loss with six QB sacks, one interception retuned for a TD, one fumble recovery.

The buzz: Drawing interest from Division III college programs. Only the second year playing the position.

DL Victor Earl

School: Romeo

Vitals: Senior, 6-2, 205.

Romeo defensive lineman Victor Earl

Stats: 167 career tackles, 13 were QB sacks and 32 tackles for loss with five interceptions and three defensive TDs scored.

The buzz: Committed to Central Michigan, also played tight end and running back, with 14 TDs and 1,029 yards rushing.

LB Kandakai Sherman

School: Warren De La Salle

Vitals: Senior, 6-1, 200.

Warren De La Salle linebacker Kandakai Sherman

Stats: 82 total tackles (38 solo, 44 assisted) 14.5 tackles for loss, one sack and three INTs.

The buzz: The Cornell commit will be a loss to De La Salle, which was the state runner-up in part to Sherman’s leadership on defense. Consistent player and great one-on-one tackler.

LB Brady Hamby

School: Macomb Dakota

Vitals: Junior, 6-1, 210.

Macomb Dakota linebacker Brady Hamby

Stats: 120 tackles, 12 for loss, five QB sacks and five hurries. On offense, he had 113 rushes for 733 yards and 12 TDs. Threw for three more scores.

The buzz: Could always be counted on to play sideline to sideline with a high motor. A throwback player that stayed on the field the majority of each game and played four positions: LB, RB, QB and TE.

LB Lex Wilson

School: Grosse Pointe South

Vitals: Junior, 5-10, 190.

Grosse Pointe South linebacker Lex Wilson

Stats: 86 tackles (53 solo), 11 for loss.

The buzz: Wilson led the team in tackles the past two years, while the defense allowed less 7 points per game average. Labeled as a tough as nails linebacker with great instincts and is fast to the ball.

DB Cody Raymond

School: Utica Eisenhower

Vitals: Senior, 6-4, 220.

Utica Eisenhower defensive back Cody Raymond

Stats: 95 tackles, five for loss, two sacks and six forced fumbles.

The buzz: Raymond made 245 career tackles and one interception. The unquestioned leader of the defense with the keen ability to get downhill and make violent finishing tackles.

DB Rayshaun Hester

School: Chippewa Valley

Vitals: Senior, 5-11, 175.

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley defensive back Rayshaun Hester

Stats: 47 tackles, six interceptions, one fumble recovery for a TD.

The buzz: Three-year starter who collected the second-most interceptions in school history. Described as intelligent, athletic and mature beyond his age. Committed to Eastern Michigan.

DB Desmond Straughton

School: Roseville

Vitals: Junior, 6-0, 185.

Roseville defensive back Desmond Straughton

Stats: 46 tackles, two interceptions, punt return TD. Also ran 767 yards on offense, with 12 TDs (eight rushing, four receiving).

The buzz: With one more year of high school, Straughton already has 23 college D1 offers to consider. Ranked fifth on many recruiting services. All-around play capabilities.

DB Jacob Oden (captain)

School: Harper Woods

Vitals: Senior, 6-1, 195.

Harper Woods defensive back Jacob Oden

Stats: 56 tackles, four interceptions, 14 pass breakups. Also added seven TDs with 47 catches at WR.

The buzz: Committed to play at Michigan. Oden’s overall "coach on the field" title helped lead his team to the school’s first ever football state championship. Even at DB position, tackles like a LB.

Coach Rod Oden

School: Harper Woods

Harper Woods head coach Ron Oden on the sidelines during action against Airport High School at Harper Woods High School on Saturday, Nov 11, 2023.

Record: 11-3 this season.

The buzz: Oden led the Harper Woods program the last seven years, from down in the dumps to state title winner this season, the school’s first.

Second team

Offense

WR: Phoenix Glassnor, De La Salle

OL: Nick Battaglia, Dakota

OL: Danny Albert, Romeo

OL: Carson Grant, Macomb Township L’Anse Creuse North

OL: William Woodard, Roseville

OL: CJ Schervish, GP South

WR: Trent Morin, Dakota

QB: Preston Crum, Eisenhower

QB: Sante Gasperoni, De La Salle

RB: Colby Bailey, Harper Woods

RB: Brandon Harris, Lakeview

K/P: Rocco Fedrigo, Eisenhower

Defense

DL: Shamar Riser-Pressley, Clintondale

DL: Anthony Wright, Chippewa Valley

DL: Chandler Allen, Fitzgerald

DL: Alex DeLorey, Stevenson

LB: Dalton Drogosh, De La Salle

LB: Elijah Hill, Michigan Warren Michigan Collegiate

LB: Ryan Rylea, Romeo

LB: Houston Eubank, Roseville

DB: Wyatt Hepner, GP South

DB: Sopuruchi Ojinnaka, Mott

DB: Kameran Hayward, Cousino

Honorable mention

Receivers: Connor Temple, Eisenhower; Aaron Logan, Warren Lincoln; Damarion Johnson, Michigan Collegiate; Gerry Hanson, Anchor Bay; Hayden Bills, Eisenhower; Keleb Pritchard, Dakota; Evan DiBucci, Chippewa Valley; Hunter Belanger, GP South; Vince Vachon, GP South; Malachi Irving, Fitzgerald; Isaiah McGarry, Utica; Leo Perettie, Grosse Pointe North; Bishop Thomas, Mount Clemens.

Linemen: Dontrell Thomas, Clintondale; Jay Newcomb, Sterling Heights; Jeremiah Sharpe, Michigan Collegiate; Micah Alexander, Lincoln; Richard Semmelroch, Mott; Tray’Vion Hunter, Fraser; Danny Albert, Romeo; Tyler Torey, Dakota; Sean DeGrand, GP South; Nick Gojcoj, Utica; Grady Beers, GP North.

Quarterbacks: Jack Lupo, GP South; Terrance Lombard, Lincoln; LeAndre Barnes, New Haven; Caleb Moore, Michigan Collegiate; Ryan Henderson, GP North; Nate Rocheleau, Harper Woods; Eddie Cesar, Macomb Lutheran North.

Running backs: Kyler Maiorana, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian; Cash Shaw, Chippewa Valley; Jacob Moore, Michigan Collegiate; Brandon Harris, Lakeview; Jeffrey Cleaver, Utica; Marquis Cribbs, Mount Clemens.

Linebackers: Jacob Tur, De La Salle; N’Marian Gilbert, Mott; Jack Mullins, L’Anse Creuse North; Caden Bollinger, Stevenson; DiMari Malone, Dakota; A’Shaun Adams, Chippewa Valley; Gary Winston, Lakeview; Corey Cobb, Roseville; Anthony Scott, Roseville; Ethan Bailey-Gonzalez, GP North;

Defensive backs: Carston Nappier, New Haven; Kolyn Martell, Anchor Bay; Austin Tuchowski, Dakota; Ramone Myatt, Lakeview; Numehnne Gwilly, Utica.

Kickers/punters: Bebe Rabhi, De La Salle; Juliano Haddad, Chippewa Valley; CJ Rosati, GP South.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan high school football: 2023 Free Press All-East team