Michigan high school football: 2023 Free Press All-North team

The following are the Detroit Free Press All-North first, second and honorable mention teams for the 2023 Michigan high school football season.

Offense

WR Tashi Braceful

School: Southfield A&T

Vitals: Senior, 6 feet 2, 175 pounds.

Southfield A&T wide receiver Tashi Braceful

Stats: 1,730 receiving yards, 14 TDs.

The buzz: The top target for a prolific offense, Braceful made big catches in big moments. His state finals performance included 10 passes for 152 yards and a first-half touchdown in Southfield’s 36-32 upset of Belleville. Goes up strong and has a big catch radius. Committed to Toledo.

OL Avery Gach

School: Birmingham Groves

Vitals: Junior, 6-6, 290.

Birmingham Groves offensive lineman Avery Gach

Stats: 70 pancake blocks.

The buzz: The top lineman prospect in the state from the class of 2025, Gach has been a starter since his freshman year — only the fourth in Groves history (and first lineman). A motivated force, Gach plays through the whistle and is not happy unless he’s completed the block.

OL Cam Williams

School: Rochester

Vitals: Senior, 6-2, 250.

Rochester offensive lineman Cam Williams

Stats: Team rushed for 1,600 yards behind him.

The buzz: An aggressive guard who fires off of the snap and controls the line of scrimmage, Williams was the primary blocker for Rochester’s ground-oriented offense. Has great upper-body strength, evidenced as a two-time captain of the school’s wrestling team.

OL Jacob Kropchak

School: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Vitals: Senior, 6-4, 290.

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek offensive lineman Jacob Korpchak

Stats: Graded at 94% this fall and above 90% for his career.

The buzz: A three-year starter at right guard, Kropchak is mobile for his size and has the skillset to excel at both run and pass blocking. Shows good football sense and is able to make changes with blocking schemes when necessary. Committed to Toledo.

OL Luke Thurswell

School: Birmingham Seaholm

Vitals: Senior, 6-4, 240.

Birmingham Seaholm offensive lineman Luke Thurswell

Stats: Team averaged 7 yards per carry running behind him.

The buzz: A road-grader of a lineman, Thurswell was a great fit in Seaholm’s run-heavy offense. Started as a tackle but moved to guard once he became stronger. His biggest assets are his tenacity and his ability to finish blocks.

OL Joey Pietrosante

School: Birmingham Brother Rice

Vitals: Senior, 6-5, 265.

Birmingham Brother Rice offensive lineman Joey Piestrosante

Stats: Did not allow a sack this season.

The Buzz: A versatile and athletic lineman, the Warriors used him at both the right and left tackle, depending on what play was called or who was the quarterback. The only senior on the Brother Rice O-line, Pietrosante is a long-armed pass blocker who has committed to Brown University.

WR Boden Fernsler

School: Novi

Vitals: Senior, 6-2, 170.

Novi wide receiver Boden Fensler

Stats: 54 receptions, 853 yards, 13 TDs.

The buzz: Novi's leading receiver, it isn’t just the number of catches but the many ways Fernsler hauls in a pass. He’s quiet and unassuming but coachable and a team leader. Fernsler is committed to Lafayette for baseball.

TE Brady Prieskorn

School: Rochester Adams

Vitals: Senior, 6-6, 225.

Rochester Adams tight end Brady Prieskorn

Stats: 33 receptions, 665 yards, 8 TDs.

The buzz: Prieskorn is the type of tight end prospect that college scouts crave — a big, athletic guy who runs great routes. He also has big hands, blocks well and is very coachable. Committed to Michigan.

QB Isaiah Marshall (captain)

School: Southfield A&T

Vitals: Senior, 6-0, 205.

Southfield A&T quarterback Isaiah Marshall

Stats: 3,114 yards passing, 39 passing TDs, 1,507 yards rushing, 16 rushing TDs.

The buzz: Paced Southfield A&T to its first Division 1 state title. He completed 20 of 31 passes for 281 yards and two TDs, and ran for 134 yards, which included the game-winning touchdown with 47 seconds left. Will enroll early at Kansas.

RB Billy Roberson

School: Lake Orion

Vitals: Senior, 5-11, 185.

Lake Orion running back Billy Roberson

Stats: 1,595 yards gained, averaged 7.5 yards per carry, 26 TDs.

The buzz: Lake Orion’s all-time leading rusher, Roberson was a threat to score every time he touched the ball. The three-year starter also blocked well. Top skills are speed, power, field vision and character. Considering offers from Howard and several MAC schools.

RB Gavin Noonan

School: Walled Lake Western

Vitals: Senior, 5-11, 180.

Walled Lake Western running back Gavin Noonan

Stats: 202 carries 1,734 yards, 8.5 yards per carry, 28 TDs.

The buzz: A top-flight offensive force who emerged from the shadow of Darius Taylor (now playing at Minnesota). Noonan scored touchdowns as a running back, receiver and kick returner. Division II offers and Division II college preferred walk-on opportunities are starting to come his way.

PK Tony Ochoa

School: Clawson

Vitals: Senior, 5-9, 180.

Clawson kicker Tony Ochoa

Stats: 32-for-32 extra point attempts, 8-for-12 field goals (long of 44 yards).

The buzz: With no prior football experience, Ochoa texted Coach Steve Haney out of the blue last summer and asked if he could try out for the team. Ochoa ended up being a key factor for the MAC Bronze champion Trojans. He added 18 touchbacks on kickoffs.

Defense

DL Joe DeBrincat

School: Lake Orion

Vitals: Senior, 6-3, 200.

Lake Orion defensive lineman Joe Debrincat

Stats: 82 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, 10 QB hurries.

The buzz: Missed most of his junior year with injuries but came back with a vengeance this fall. Can rush the passer, cover receivers, run down ball carriers or prevail in a one-on-one situation. Coach Chris Bell says DeBrincat is the most physical player the Dragons have ever had.

DL Brandon Davis-Swain (captain)

School: West Bloomfield

Vitals: Senior, 6-3, 260.

West Bloomfield defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain

Stats: 91 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks.

The buzz: Power, size, strength, coordination, athleticism – Davis-Swain was used all over the field. In addition to being one of the state’s top pass rushers, he scored eight TDs on offense and racked up 465 total yards as a RB/TE. Decommitted from Notre Dame in favor of Colorado.

DL Stone Chaney

School: Novi Detroit Catholic Central

Vitals: Senior, 6-5, 215.

Novi Detroit Catholic Central defensive lineman Stone Chaney

Stats: 64 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one interception.

The buzz: A captain and three-year varsity player, Chaney made everyone around him better. A fierce competitor who is at his best against elite opponents, Chaney is entertaining offers from MAC schools, Division II schools and service academies.

DL Nathan Ponos

School: Novi

Vitals: Senior, 6-1, 260.

Novi defensive lineman Nathan Panos

Stats: 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries.

The buzz: Ponos was a two-way starter for two seasons, but he added 30 pounds to his frame and was much stronger as a senior. Versatile enough to play edge rusher, tackle or nose, and dependable no matter where he plays. Novi’s defensive captain is getting looks from several small colleges.

LB Nick Waszczenko

School: Clarkston

Vitals: Senior, 6-0, 215.

Clarkston linebacker Nick Waszczenko

Stats: 93 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble.

The Buzz: Waszczenko was a two-year starter at guard and linebacker, but is better suited to defense due to his hard-nosed, physical on-field personality. Tied for the team lead in tackles while leading a young team into the Division 1 regional finals.

LB Mike Bolan

School: Waterford Mott

Vitals: Senior, 6-1, 230.

Waterford Mott linebacker Mike Bolan

Stats: 149 tackles, six sacks, one interception.

The buzz: A starter in all four years in high school, Bolan set the pace on defense, offense and special teams. A student of the game, Bolan made the Corsairs’ defensive checks and forced four fumbles due to his tendency to hit ball carriers hard.

LB Rico Hart

School: Rochester Adams

Vitals: Senior, 5-10, 170.

Rochester Adams linebacker Rico Hart

Stats: 111 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles.

The buzz: Came back to be Adams’ leading tackler after suffering a torn ACL in his junior season. Has good physical instincts, an aggressive streak and a good nose for the football. Coach Tony Patritto calls Hart the team’s “big-play guy on defense.” Committed to Detroit Mercy for lacrosse.

LB Mauricio Clayton

School: Southfield A&T

Vitals: Senior, 5-10, 220.

Southfield A&T linebacker Mauricio Clayton

Stats: 134 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass breakup.

The buzz: Clayton was the heart and soul of the Warriors’ defense. A three-year starter and vocal leader, he led the Oakland Activities Association in tackles. Made six tackles as Southfield slowed up Belleville to win the Division 1 state championship.

DB Desman Stephens

School: Clarkston

Vitals: Senior, 6-2, 215.

Clarkston defensive back Des Stephens

Stats: 83 tackles, 29 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three interceptions.

The Buzz: Stephens filled the stat sheet as a defensive back, linebacker, running back, wide receiver, kick returner and punt returner. He had 1,442 all-purpose yards and even threw a touchdown pass. Coach Justin Pintar calls Stephens “super-gifted with physical traits and athleticism” and lauds his football IQ. Committed to USC.

DB Jamir Benjamin

School: West Bloomfield

Vitals: Senior, 5-10, 190.

West Bloomfield defensive back Jamir Benjamin

Stats: 43 tackles, 12 pass breakups.

The buzz: Benjamin is a well-rounded cornerback who can play man-to-man or zone coverage with equal ability. Also one of West Bloomfield’s leading tacklers. Benjamin is a team captain and 4.0 student. Committed to UCLA.

DB Chris Little

School: Birmingham Groves

Vitals: Junior, 5-9, 150.

Birmingham Groves defensive back Chris Little

Stats: Seven interceptions.

The buzz: Little was the state’s interception leader in 2022 and remained a top cover man this fall. Coach Brendan Flaherty calls Little the best ballhawk he has coached in 24 seasons. Has incredible leaping ability which enabled him to make circus catches on defense or as a wide receiver.

Coach Aaron Marshall

School: Southfield A&T

Vitals: 23-11 (three years).

Southfield A&T coach Aaron Marshall

Stats: 13-1 in 2023, Division 1 state champions.

The buzz: Under Marshall, Southfield A&T improved from 2-7 to 8-3 to 13-1, and won the state title last month. “We worked so hard in practice I knew what kind of team I was going to have on Friday nights,” he said. “They were getting so much better and didn’t realize it.”

Second team

Offense

WR: Ayden Bowe, Mott

OL: Trenton Jackson, Madison Heights Lamphere

OL: Trey Bobek, WL Western

OL: Cal Rutherford, Catholic Central

OL: Alex Watson, West Bloomfield

OL: Drew Carlson, White Lake Lakeland

WR: Brody Kosin, Clarkston

QB: Kalieb Osborn, Mott

QB: Caleb Walker, Novi

RB: Luke Johnson, Oxford

RB: Trevor Tschudin, Lakeland

K/P: Will Hoffman, Lake Orion

Defense

DL: Jack Fleury, Brother Rice

DL: Brendon Rice, North Farmington

DL: Cael Rogowski, Catholic Central

DL: Ben Radley, South Lyon

LB: Jackson Ferguson, Walled Lake Northern

LB: Brody Pike, West Bloomfield

LB: Jake DiFalco, Ortonville-Brandon

LB: Matt Lloyd, Auburn Hills Avondale

DB: Jace Reed, Bloomfield Hills

DB: Brady Collison, Milford

DB: Bryce Rowe, West Bloomfield

Honorable mention

Receivers: Andrew Kummer, Novi; Jaden Vondrasek, Novi; Elisha Durham, West Bloomfield; Kam Flowers, West Bloomfield; Owen Matteson, Farmington; Gavin Cote, Bloomfield Hills; Nick Hardy, Groves; Terrance James, North Farmington; Jack Lewis, Seaholm; Donovan Isaac, Mott; Joey Andrews, South Lyon East; Drew Hickmott, Ortonville-Brandon; Tony Simmons, Holly; Jacob Speller, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook.

Linemen: Kaydon Degraffenreid, Lake Orion; Marcus Brown, Novi; Brennan Eliason, Lake Orion; Spencer Beckeman, Stoney Creek; Reggie Gardner, Jackson Holton, Bloomfield Hills; Blake Baldner, Seaholm; Lucas Tic, Troy; William Reed, Oak Park; Rashad Lewis, Oak Park; Cameron Hall, Walled Lake Northern; Trey Dobek, Walled Lake Western; Liam Vaughan, Walled Lake Western; John Paolo Elias, Avondale; Chris Sohm, Brother Rice; Kabari Fair, A&TA of Pontiac; Drew Heimbuch, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep; Nathan Bloom, Notre Dame Prep; Cal Rutherford, Catholic Central; Benny Eziuka, Catholic Central; Rob Wierzbicki, Catholic Central; Aiden Bailey, Hazel Park; Gavin Przybyla, Novi.

Quarterbacks: TR Hill, Lake Orion; Reqez Nance, West Bloomfield; Kieran Crosley, Bloomfield Hills; Cayden Hardy, Groves; Colton Kinnie, Seaholm; Artell Guyton, Oak Park; Dominic Giovannini, South Lyon East; Jaxon Lippert, Walled Lake Western; Tyler Herzog, Avondale; Hayden Stevens, Clawson; Jaden Pydyn, Catholic Central; Jacob Tuttle, Notre Dame Prep.

Running backs: Cameron Pettway, Farmington; Noah Sanders, Groves; Griffin Boman, Clarkston; Dezmon Blanch, North Farmington; Nolan Block, Troy; Zach Mylenek, Notre Dame Prep.

Linebackers: Graden Kinnie, Seaholm; Carson Negri, Lake Orion; Isaiah Veatch, Mott; Wyatt Lensew, Milford; Mike Stufft, Milford; Matthew Gurwin, WL Northern; Nolin Thompson, Lakeland; Jake Toth, South Lyon East; Brady Shields, South Lyon; Aiden Bergin, Birmingham Country Day; Brycen Anderson, Walled Lake Central; Isaac Miller, Ortonville Brandon; Matthew Sadecki, Notre Dame Prep; Niko Johnson, Lamphere; Thad Lawler, Novi.

Defensive backs: Keegan Litkewycz, Novi; Andrew Parker, Lake Orion; Nigel Dunton, West Bloomfield; Michael Woods, Farmington; Lukas Boman, Clarkston; Jaielen Peacock, Troy; Ayden Bowe, Mott; Josh Parker, Milford; Ryan Henderson, South Lyon; Justin Greer Sykes, Avondale; Chase Dawkins, Country Day; Melvin Munson, A&TA of Pontiac; Johnny Aurilia, Novi.

Kickers/punters: Jay Cady, Oxford; Vinnie Lee, North Farmington; Alex Caines, Lakeland.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan high school football: 2023 Free Press All-North team