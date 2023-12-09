Michigan high school football: 2023 Free Press All-Detroit team

The following are the Detroit Free Press All-Detroit first, second and honorable mention teams for the 2023 Michigan high school football season.

Offense

OL Jaylen Washington

School: Cass Tech

Vitals: Senior, 6 feet 3, 285 pounds.

Detroit Cass Tech offensive lineman Jaylen Washington

Stats: Cass Tech had a prolific offense partly because of Washington, an anchor to run behind and also protect the quarterback.

The buzz: Big and mobile, Washington is still sorting out his college options, including Alabama A&M, Eastern Kentucky and Wayne State.

OL Zachary Green

School: U-D Jesuit

Vitals: Junior, 6-4, 265.

U-D Jesuit offensive lineman Zachary Green

Stats: A stalwart at tackle all season, Green helped anchor a line that helped the Cubs average more than 28 points a game. Defensively, he had 38 tackles and three sacks.

The buzz: Green already holds offers from multiple Power Five college programs and should be a top area lineman next year.

OL Carlos DuBose

School: Southeastern

Vitals: Senior, 6-2, 310.

Detroit Southeastern offensive lineman Carlos DuBose

Stats: DuBose graded out at 93% along the offensive line and had 65 tackles, 15 of which were for loss, on defense.

The buzz: A four-year starter, DuBose was the rock up front on both sides of the ball and could have a future in college.

OL Noah Till

School: Derby

Vitals: Senior, 6-3, 255.

Detroit Denby offensive lineman Noah Till

Stats: A lockdown tackle, Till kept opposing linemen from pressuring the quarterback and spearheaded the blocking for the running game all season.

The buzz: Head coach Zachary Carr said Till, the emotional leader for Denby, was the first guy in the weight room and the last to leave.

OL Khalief Canty

School: Cass Tech

Vitals: Sophomore, 6-5, 305.

Detroit Cass Tech offensive lineman Khalief Canty

Stats: Canty accumulated 29 pancake blocks in what was his second year as the starting left tackle.

The buzz: Likely the next great lineman to come out of Cass Tech, Canty already holds 15 scholarship offers.

QB Darryl Flemister III

School: King

Vitals: Freshman, 5-11, 165.

Detroit King quarterback Darryl Flemister

Stats: 1,362 yards passing, 21 touchdowns, two interceptions.

The buzz: Flemister figures to be the next great quarterback at King and possibly in the state over the next three years. He already holds a scholarship offer from Michigan State, with more to come.

WR Elijah Dotson

School: U-D Jesuit

Vitals: Junior, 6-2, 170.

U-D Jesuit wide receiver Elijah Dotson

Stats: 33 receptions, 615 yards and 11 touchdowns. Also had 61 tackles and three interceptions.

The buzz: A speedy, shifty contributor in all three phases of the game, Dotson has received a scholarship offer from Michigan, among many others.

WR DeCarlos White

School: Central

Vitals: Senior, 5-11, 185.

Detroit Central wide receiver DeCarlos White

Stats: 47 passes for 899 yards along with 73 tackles and 18 pass breakups on defense.

The buzz: Also a track standout, White used his speed and instincts to be a force on both sides of the ball.

RB Shawntez Bowie (captain)

School: Denby

Vitals: Junior, 5-9, 160.

Detroit Denby running back Shawntez Bowie Jr.

Stats: 2,400 all-purpose yards, 16 total touchdowns.

The buzz: The engine that made Denby go, Bowie had the ability to score every time he touched the ball. Opposing defenses in the area will have to face him another year.

RB Keith Cohens

School: Southeastern

Vitals: Senior, 5-10, 205.

Detroit Southeastern running back Keith Cohens

Stats: Cohens rushed for 1,550 yards and 19 touchdowns, and caught 13 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he had seven tackles for loss.

The buzz: Cohens was as versatile as they come out of the backfield, using his feet and vision to make plays in the running and passing games.

RB Michael Dukes

School: King.

Vitals: Sophomore, 6-1, 190.

Detroit King running back Michael Dukes

Stats: Dukes rushed for 925 yards and 10 touchdowns on 100 carries for the Crusaders.

The buzz: The future is bright for Dukes, who already is a great combination of speed and power.

K/P George Sanchez

School: Cass Tech.

Vitals: Junior, 5-11, 160.

Detroit Cass Tech kicker George Sanchez

Stats: Sanchez made all four of his field-goal attempts, including one from 44 yards, and was 29-for-30 on extra points. He averaged 36.6 yards per punt and had 14 touchbacks on kickoffs.

The buzz: Cass Tech certainly should be in good shape from a kicking game standpoint next year, with Sanchez having one more year left to shine.

Defense

DL Xavier Newsom

School: King.

Vitals: Junior, 6-5, 225.

Detroit King defensive lineman Xavier Newsom

Stats: Newsom collected 33 tackles (six for loss) and three sacks despite constant double-teams.

The buzz: Newsom holds scholarship offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Kansas, among others. He should have a big senior year.

DL Xavier Pugh

School: Renaissance.

Vitals: Senior, 5-9, 180.

Detroit Renaissance defensive lineman Xavier Pugh

Stats: Pugh had seven sacks and 96 tackles, 18 of which were for loss, at defensive end. He added 507 rushing yards on offense.

The buzz: Also a track standout, Pugh played way bigger than his size all season along the defensive line, as opposing quarterbacks found out.

DL Marquis White (captain)

School: King.

Vitals: Senior, 6-1, 227.

Detroit King defensive lineman Marquis White

Stats: White finished with 15 sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 49 tackles overall.

The buzz: One of the top pass-rushing forces in the state this year, White ended his high school career playing his best football.

DL Noah Bishop

School: Cass Tech.

Vitals: Senior, 6-4, 220.

Detroit Cass Tech defensive lineman Noah Bishop

Stats: Bishop collected 60 tackles, 24 of which were for loss, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The buzz: Western Michigan fans should get to know this name; he is committed to the Broncos and has the tools to thrive at the next level.

LB Marvell Eggleston

School: King.

Vitals: Senior, 6-4, 205.

Detroit King linebacker Marvell Eggleston

Stats: Eggleston had 68 tackles and a sack this year for the Crusaders.

The buzz: Fast and rangy, Eggleston has committed to Eastern Michigan.

LB Tyler Bolach

School: U-D Jesuit.

Vitals: Senior, 6-3, 215.

U-D Jesuit linebacker Tyler Bolach

Stats: Bolach finished with 44 tackles and an interception as the quarterback of U-D Jesuit’s defense. He was also an invaluable blocker as a tight end on offense.

The buzz: A team captain, Bolach led emotionally and by production for the Cubs in what was a playoff season.

LB Jordan Elmore

School: Edison.

Vitals: Senior, 6-0, 200.

Detroit Edison linebacker Jordan Elmore

Stats: Elmore had 108 tackles, 18 of which were for loss, and six sacks patrolling the middle of the field.

The buzz: Also a guard when Edison had the ball, Elmore was an all-around force. He has offers from Wayne State, Northwood, and Madonna University.

DB Calondrey Hardy

School: Central.

Vitals: Junior, 6-3, 175.

Detroit Central defensive back Calondrey Hardy

Stats: Hardy had 72 tackles and 11 interceptions, six of which were returned for touchdowns. On offense, he had 54 catches for 987 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The buzz: A three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and runs track, Hardy should be one of the city’s best players next year.

DB Philip Cato

School: U-D Jesuit.

Vitals: Senior, 5-10, 165.

U-D Jesuit defensive back Phillip Cato

Stats: Cato had 38 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble as a playmaker in the Cubs’ secondary. He added 645 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on offense.

The buzz: Cato might have been the most productive all-around player this year for a U-D Jesuit team that made the playoffs. He has scholarship offers from multiple Division II programs.

DB Jordan Anderson

School: Edison.

Vitals: Senior, 6-2, 175.

Detroit Edison defensive back Jordan Anderson

Stats: Anderson ended the season with 25 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He also was a force on offense, catching 42 passes for 941 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The buzz: A lockdown corner who rarely saw passes thrown his way, Anderson has offers from Army, Air Force, Grand Valley State, Ferris State, Saginaw Valley State and Northwood.

DB Corey Sadler

School: Cass Tech.

Vitals: Sophomore, 5-10, 170.

Detroit Cass Tech defensive back Corey Sadler

Stats: Sadler registered 27 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception return for a touchdown on defense for the Technicians. Also the team’s quarterback, he threw for 481 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 547 yards and five touchdowns.

The buzz: Sadler rarely left the field, given he also returned kickoffs and punts. He should be one of the state’s best players over the next two years.

Coach: Zach Carr, Denby

Detroit Denby coach Zachary Carr

After going 12-14 in its previous three seasons, Denby had a resurgence this year, finishing 8-2 and going unbeaten in the second division of the PSL.

Second team

Offense

Rec: Jeremiah Porter, Southeastern.

OL: Deonte Adams, Loyola.

OL: KeSean McGaffie, Central.

OL: Jeffrey Bonds, Renaissance.

OL: Jestin Wilson, Cass Tech.

OL: Jacob Bellinger, U-D Jesuit.

Rec: Kason Mayes, Old Redford.

Rec: Jordan Anderson, Edison.

QB: Christopher Kendrick, Denby

RB: Darren Harris, Henry Ford.

RB: William Sykes, Cass Tech.

K/P: Terrence Moore, King.

Defense

DL: Louis Curry, Pershing.

DL: Jorden Williams, Henry Ford.

DL: Brandon Spears, University Prep.

DL: Jeremiah Gray, Central

LB: Dewayne Dickerson, King.

LB: Casim Gozic, U-D Jesuit.

LB: Cameron Summerour, Cass Tech.

LB: Jaidon Windom, King.

DB: Tyler Lowry, Southeastern.

DB: Die’Jhone Patterson, Pershing.

DB: Derrick Jackson III, Cass Tech.

Honorable mention

Receivers: Damon Stennis, King; Ka’Von Matthews, King; Amire Harris, Denby; Derreaun Polk, Central; Antonio Mayo, Southeastern; Jerold Vernon, Renaissance.

Linemen: Jaylen Garrett, King; Logan Howell, Cass Tech; Marquis Sagnia, U-D Jesuit; Kenneth McClinton, Denby; Tristan Rahman, University Prep.

Quarterbacks: Anwaar Carter, U-D Jesuit; Julian Liddell, Southeastern; Tyler Wright, Renaissance; Jacarie Williams, Old Redford; Joshua Brewer, Edison; Michael Dhue’ Ried, Pershing.

Running backs: Dacari Gilkey, U-D Jesuit; Mariyon Ford, Loyola; Allante Smith Jr., Central; Geoffrey McBurrows, Edison; Kerown Matthews, University Prep Science and Math.

Linebackers: Amaree Banks, King; Raylon Murry, Loyola; Joshua Green, Henry Ford; Tysean Gill, Old Redford; Brandon McGehee, Old Redford; Donald Smith, Edison.

Defensive backs: Chauncey Freeman, King; Donte Dooley, King; Cashus Shivers, Cass Tech; Dreshaun Johnson, Denby; Darius Martin, Renaissance; D’Kanya Blue; University Prep; Christopher Thomas, Pershing.

Free Press staff reports contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan high school football: 2023 Free Press All-Detroit team