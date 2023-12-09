Michigan high school football: 2023 Free Press All-Detroit team
The following are the Detroit Free Press All-Detroit first, second and honorable mention teams for the 2023 Michigan high school football season.
Offense
OL Jaylen Washington
School: Cass Tech
Vitals: Senior, 6 feet 3, 285 pounds.
Stats: Cass Tech had a prolific offense partly because of Washington, an anchor to run behind and also protect the quarterback.
The buzz: Big and mobile, Washington is still sorting out his college options, including Alabama A&M, Eastern Kentucky and Wayne State.
OL Zachary Green
School: U-D Jesuit
Vitals: Junior, 6-4, 265.
Stats: A stalwart at tackle all season, Green helped anchor a line that helped the Cubs average more than 28 points a game. Defensively, he had 38 tackles and three sacks.
The buzz: Green already holds offers from multiple Power Five college programs and should be a top area lineman next year.
OL Carlos DuBose
School: Southeastern
Vitals: Senior, 6-2, 310.
Stats: DuBose graded out at 93% along the offensive line and had 65 tackles, 15 of which were for loss, on defense.
The buzz: A four-year starter, DuBose was the rock up front on both sides of the ball and could have a future in college.
OL Noah Till
School: Derby
Vitals: Senior, 6-3, 255.
Stats: A lockdown tackle, Till kept opposing linemen from pressuring the quarterback and spearheaded the blocking for the running game all season.
The buzz: Head coach Zachary Carr said Till, the emotional leader for Denby, was the first guy in the weight room and the last to leave.
OL Khalief Canty
School: Cass Tech
Vitals: Sophomore, 6-5, 305.
Stats: Canty accumulated 29 pancake blocks in what was his second year as the starting left tackle.
The buzz: Likely the next great lineman to come out of Cass Tech, Canty already holds 15 scholarship offers.
QB Darryl Flemister III
School: King
Vitals: Freshman, 5-11, 165.
Stats: 1,362 yards passing, 21 touchdowns, two interceptions.
The buzz: Flemister figures to be the next great quarterback at King and possibly in the state over the next three years. He already holds a scholarship offer from Michigan State, with more to come.
WR Elijah Dotson
School: U-D Jesuit
Vitals: Junior, 6-2, 170.
Stats: 33 receptions, 615 yards and 11 touchdowns. Also had 61 tackles and three interceptions.
The buzz: A speedy, shifty contributor in all three phases of the game, Dotson has received a scholarship offer from Michigan, among many others.
WR DeCarlos White
School: Central
Vitals: Senior, 5-11, 185.
Stats: 47 passes for 899 yards along with 73 tackles and 18 pass breakups on defense.
The buzz: Also a track standout, White used his speed and instincts to be a force on both sides of the ball.
RB Shawntez Bowie (captain)
School: Denby
Vitals: Junior, 5-9, 160.
Stats: 2,400 all-purpose yards, 16 total touchdowns.
The buzz: The engine that made Denby go, Bowie had the ability to score every time he touched the ball. Opposing defenses in the area will have to face him another year.
RB Keith Cohens
School: Southeastern
Vitals: Senior, 5-10, 205.
Stats: Cohens rushed for 1,550 yards and 19 touchdowns, and caught 13 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he had seven tackles for loss.
The buzz: Cohens was as versatile as they come out of the backfield, using his feet and vision to make plays in the running and passing games.
RB Michael Dukes
School: King.
Vitals: Sophomore, 6-1, 190.
Stats: Dukes rushed for 925 yards and 10 touchdowns on 100 carries for the Crusaders.
The buzz: The future is bright for Dukes, who already is a great combination of speed and power.
K/P George Sanchez
School: Cass Tech.
Vitals: Junior, 5-11, 160.
Stats: Sanchez made all four of his field-goal attempts, including one from 44 yards, and was 29-for-30 on extra points. He averaged 36.6 yards per punt and had 14 touchbacks on kickoffs.
The buzz: Cass Tech certainly should be in good shape from a kicking game standpoint next year, with Sanchez having one more year left to shine.
Defense
DL Xavier Newsom
School: King.
Vitals: Junior, 6-5, 225.
Stats: Newsom collected 33 tackles (six for loss) and three sacks despite constant double-teams.
The buzz: Newsom holds scholarship offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Kansas, among others. He should have a big senior year.
DL Xavier Pugh
School: Renaissance.
Vitals: Senior, 5-9, 180.
Stats: Pugh had seven sacks and 96 tackles, 18 of which were for loss, at defensive end. He added 507 rushing yards on offense.
The buzz: Also a track standout, Pugh played way bigger than his size all season along the defensive line, as opposing quarterbacks found out.
DL Marquis White (captain)
School: King.
Vitals: Senior, 6-1, 227.
Stats: White finished with 15 sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 49 tackles overall.
The buzz: One of the top pass-rushing forces in the state this year, White ended his high school career playing his best football.
DL Noah Bishop
School: Cass Tech.
Vitals: Senior, 6-4, 220.
Stats: Bishop collected 60 tackles, 24 of which were for loss, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles.
The buzz: Western Michigan fans should get to know this name; he is committed to the Broncos and has the tools to thrive at the next level.
LB Marvell Eggleston
School: King.
Vitals: Senior, 6-4, 205.
Stats: Eggleston had 68 tackles and a sack this year for the Crusaders.
The buzz: Fast and rangy, Eggleston has committed to Eastern Michigan.
LB Tyler Bolach
School: U-D Jesuit.
Vitals: Senior, 6-3, 215.
Stats: Bolach finished with 44 tackles and an interception as the quarterback of U-D Jesuit’s defense. He was also an invaluable blocker as a tight end on offense.
The buzz: A team captain, Bolach led emotionally and by production for the Cubs in what was a playoff season.
LB Jordan Elmore
School: Edison.
Vitals: Senior, 6-0, 200.
Stats: Elmore had 108 tackles, 18 of which were for loss, and six sacks patrolling the middle of the field.
The buzz: Also a guard when Edison had the ball, Elmore was an all-around force. He has offers from Wayne State, Northwood, and Madonna University.
DB Calondrey Hardy
School: Central.
Vitals: Junior, 6-3, 175.
Stats: Hardy had 72 tackles and 11 interceptions, six of which were returned for touchdowns. On offense, he had 54 catches for 987 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The buzz: A three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and runs track, Hardy should be one of the city’s best players next year.
DB Philip Cato
School: U-D Jesuit.
Vitals: Senior, 5-10, 165.
Stats: Cato had 38 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble as a playmaker in the Cubs’ secondary. He added 645 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on offense.
The buzz: Cato might have been the most productive all-around player this year for a U-D Jesuit team that made the playoffs. He has scholarship offers from multiple Division II programs.
DB Jordan Anderson
School: Edison.
Vitals: Senior, 6-2, 175.
Stats: Anderson ended the season with 25 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He also was a force on offense, catching 42 passes for 941 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The buzz: A lockdown corner who rarely saw passes thrown his way, Anderson has offers from Army, Air Force, Grand Valley State, Ferris State, Saginaw Valley State and Northwood.
DB Corey Sadler
School: Cass Tech.
Vitals: Sophomore, 5-10, 170.
Stats: Sadler registered 27 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception return for a touchdown on defense for the Technicians. Also the team’s quarterback, he threw for 481 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 547 yards and five touchdowns.
The buzz: Sadler rarely left the field, given he also returned kickoffs and punts. He should be one of the state’s best players over the next two years.
Coach: Zach Carr, Denby
After going 12-14 in its previous three seasons, Denby had a resurgence this year, finishing 8-2 and going unbeaten in the second division of the PSL.
Second team
Offense
Rec: Jeremiah Porter, Southeastern.
OL: Deonte Adams, Loyola.
OL: KeSean McGaffie, Central.
OL: Jeffrey Bonds, Renaissance.
OL: Jestin Wilson, Cass Tech.
OL: Jacob Bellinger, U-D Jesuit.
Rec: Kason Mayes, Old Redford.
Rec: Jordan Anderson, Edison.
QB: Christopher Kendrick, Denby
RB: Darren Harris, Henry Ford.
RB: William Sykes, Cass Tech.
K/P: Terrence Moore, King.
Defense
DL: Louis Curry, Pershing.
DL: Jorden Williams, Henry Ford.
DL: Brandon Spears, University Prep.
DL: Jeremiah Gray, Central
LB: Dewayne Dickerson, King.
LB: Casim Gozic, U-D Jesuit.
LB: Cameron Summerour, Cass Tech.
LB: Jaidon Windom, King.
DB: Tyler Lowry, Southeastern.
DB: Die’Jhone Patterson, Pershing.
DB: Derrick Jackson III, Cass Tech.
Honorable mention
Receivers: Damon Stennis, King; Ka’Von Matthews, King; Amire Harris, Denby; Derreaun Polk, Central; Antonio Mayo, Southeastern; Jerold Vernon, Renaissance.
Linemen: Jaylen Garrett, King; Logan Howell, Cass Tech; Marquis Sagnia, U-D Jesuit; Kenneth McClinton, Denby; Tristan Rahman, University Prep.
Quarterbacks: Anwaar Carter, U-D Jesuit; Julian Liddell, Southeastern; Tyler Wright, Renaissance; Jacarie Williams, Old Redford; Joshua Brewer, Edison; Michael Dhue’ Ried, Pershing.
Running backs: Dacari Gilkey, U-D Jesuit; Mariyon Ford, Loyola; Allante Smith Jr., Central; Geoffrey McBurrows, Edison; Kerown Matthews, University Prep Science and Math.
Linebackers: Amaree Banks, King; Raylon Murry, Loyola; Joshua Green, Henry Ford; Tysean Gill, Old Redford; Brandon McGehee, Old Redford; Donald Smith, Edison.
Defensive backs: Chauncey Freeman, King; Donte Dooley, King; Cashus Shivers, Cass Tech; Dreshaun Johnson, Denby; Darius Martin, Renaissance; D’Kanya Blue; University Prep; Christopher Thomas, Pershing.
Free Press staff reports contributed to this report.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan high school football: 2023 Free Press All-Detroit team