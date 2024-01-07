Michigan high school boys, girls basketball state rankings for this week
Free Press special sports writer Mick McCabe ranks Michigan high school boys and girls basketball teams for the week of Jan. 7 during the 2023-24 MHSAA season:
Boys basketball
Super 10
Rank, school, record, division
1. East Lansing, 8-0, 1
2. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 7-1, 1
3. Grand Rapids Christian, 7-0, 2
4. Detroit Cass Tech, 5-0, 1
5. Muskegon, 5-0, 1
6. Warren Lincoln, 6-1, 2
7. Grand Rapids Northview, 5-0, 1
8. U-D Jesuit, 8-1, 1
9. North Farmington, 8-0, 1
10. Benton Harbor, 9-0, 2
Division 1
Rank, school, record
1. East Lansing, 8-0
2. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 7-1
3. Detroit Cass Tech, 7-0
4. Muskegon, 5-0
5. Grand Rapids Northview, 5-0
6. U-D Jesuit, 8-1
7. North Farmington, 8-0
8. Ann Arbor Huron, 4-1
9. Birmingham Brother Rice, 8-2
10. Saginaw Heritage, 6-0
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian, 7-0
2. Warren Lincoln, 6-1
3. Benton Harbor, 9-0
4. Whitehall, 9-0
5. Romulus Summit Academy, 8-1
6. Flint Powers, 8-1
7. Yale, 8-1
8. Saginaw Arthur Hill, 7-2
9. Adrian, 7-1
10. Dundee, 9-1
Division 3
1. Iron Mountain, 8-0
2. Riverview Richard, 7-1
3. Niles Brandywine, 8-1
4. Laingsburg, 7-0
5. McBain, 6-0
6. New Haven, 8-2
7. Menominee, 8-1
8. Cass City, 8-0
9. Chesaning, 9-0
10. Pewamo-Westphalia, 7-1
Division 4
1. Wyoming Tri-unity, 8-1
2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, 9-1
3. Maple City Glen Lake, 5-2
4. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist, 6-1
5. Pickford, 7-0
6. Taylor Trillium, 8-1
7. Crystal Falls Forest Park, 8-0
8. St. Ignace, 5-2
9. Alanson, 7-1
10. Britton Deerfield, 9-1
Girls basketball
Super 10
Ranking, school, record, division
1. Rockford, 6-0, 1
2. West Bloomfield, 5-0, 1
3. Belleville, 5-0, 1
4. Ann Arbor Richard, 7-0, 2
5. Grand Haven, 8-0, 1
6. Detroit Edison 7-0, 2
7. Detroit Renaissance, 9-0, 1
8. East Kentwood, 7-1, 1
9. Grand Rapids West Catholic, 6-1, 2
10. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, 7-2, 3
Division 1
Ranking, school, record
1. Rockford, 6-0
2. West Bloomfield, 5-0
3. Belleville, 5-0
4. Grand Haven, 8-0
5. Detroit Renaissance, 9-0
6. East Kentwood, 7-1
7. Plymouth Canton, 7-0
8. Saline, 8-0
9. DeWitt, 6-1
10. Grosse Pointe North, 6-0
Division 2
1. Ann Arbor Richard, 7-0
2. Detroit Edison 7-0
3. Grand Rapids West Catholic, 6-1
4. Birmingham Detroit Country Day, 7-2
5. Chelsea, 5-2
6. Negaunee, 9-0
7. Goodrich, 8-0
8. Portland, 7-0
9. Lake Fenton, 6-2
10. Frankenmuth, 4-2
Division 3
1. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, 7-2
2. Niles Brandywine, 6-0
3. Michigan Center, 8-0
4. Jackson Lumen Christi, 8-0
5. Manton, 8-1
6. Grass Lake, 6-2
7. Evart, 4-1
8. Harbor Beach, 6-1
9. Lake City, 5-2
10. Bark River-Harris, 7-1
Division 4
1. Ishpeming, 5-0
2. Colon, 5-0
3. Fowler, 6-1
4. Lake Linden-Hubbell, 7-0
5. Martin, 6-1
6. St. Ignace, 6-1
7. Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 8-1
8. Ironwood, 7-1
9. Portland St. Patrick, 3-2
10. Baraga, 6-2
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan high school boys, girls basketball state rankings for Jan. 7