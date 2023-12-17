Michigan high school boys basketball top teams in state: Nos. 1-10

Free Press high school guru Mick McCabe selects the top 20 boys basketball teams in the state (last season’s record in parenthesis; all players are seniors unless noted.). Here are Teams 10-1:

10. Wayne (10-12)

Jaylohn Allen, Wayne Memorial

The Zebras started three freshmen, a sophomore and a junior last season. They have the best pair of sophomore guards in the state in Jaylon Allen, who averaged 20 points and has a tremendous basketball IQ, and Carlos Medlock Jr., who averaged 18 points and is a combo guard and can rebound. Junior Austin Tory, 6-4, has grown 7 inches since his freshman year and can shoot it. Junior Moussa Sidime, 6-4, can score in a variety of ways and junior Josh Dennis, 6-4, is a strong rebounder. William Baylor and Kaden Bolden can fill in at a variety of spots and junior Abraham Rooks is the most improved player on the team.

9. Grand Rapids South Christian (25-4)

The Sailors managed to get to the D-2 state final despite losing their best player (Carson Vis) to a pair of broken wrists in the regional final and nearly won the title. Vis, a 6-4 junior, is back after leading the football team to the D-4 final. He averaged 18 points and is an effective slasher who can finish at the basket with either hand. Point guard Jake Vermaas, also an excellent receiver in football, is relentless and averaged 12 points, six rebounds and four assist. Sam Wing will shoot it from the wing while 6-6 junior David Kemper, 6-6, is a set up shooter who can also play inside.

8. U-D Jesuit (20-5)

U-D Jesuit's Leroy Blyden (2) celebrates a play against Birmingham Brother Rice with teammates during the second half of the Bishop division of CHSL championship game at Calihan Hall in Detroit on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

The Cubs are young but talented and will find a way to be a factor in the ultra-competitive Catholic League Central Division. Junior Leroy Blyden will be an effective point guard and can score points in bunches. Junior Xavier Johnson is a lefty who is difficult to defend because he is a slasher who can score. Junior Sebastian Randolph, 6-7, gives the Cubs a solid post presence who can rebound and block shots. Gerrard McCoy, 6-4, is aggressive attacking the basket and is hard to score against. Ryan Hatcher is a threat from the perimeter.

7. Warren Lincoln (19-5)

This could be the best team in Macomb County and a legitimate threat to win the D-2 title. Leading the way again will be the Blackwell twins — Marcus (19 points per game) can score in virtually every way imaginable and Moses will run the team as well as hit 3-point bombs. T.J. Minor, at 6-5 and 290, is a space-heater in the low post. He has excellent footwork and is impossible to defend when he gets the ball in the paint. Kimari Barden, 6-6, is a defensive stopper and guards the best of the best. Chris Morgan is an elite shooter and 6-4 junior Da’Mari Bozman scores on slashing moves to the hoop.

6. North Farmington (22-2)

North Farmington's Landon Williams dribbles during an Oakland Activities Association boys basketball crossover game on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at Farmington High School.

This was one of the best teams in the state last season and graduated a ton of talent. But the Raiders could be every bit as good this time around. Landon Williams (Niagara), 6-4, will run the point and score. Tyler Spratt (Cleveland State), 6-6, can be an inside force with scoring and rebounding. Dylan Smith, 6-8, is a transfer from Walled Lake Western who is a bit of a sleeper who can control the paint. Junior Rob Smith, a transfer from Oak Park, will score and provide depth at guard.

5. Muskegon (26-3)

The D-1 runner-up a year ago, the Big Reds have a ton of depth and size. With six football players on the roster, coach Keith Guy delayed the opening game until Dec. 12. Terrance Davis (Lake Superior State), 6-6, averaged eight points and eight rebounds last season and will be an inside presence. M’Khi Guy, who brilliantly quarterbacked the football team to the D-2 state title, will run the point as well as he played QB. Justin Watson, 6-7, will play both forward and center spots. Sophomore James Martin will play all three perimeter slots. Junior Elijah Langston, 6-7, will be an inside threat while Montrel Oliver, 6-4, will be more of a perimeter player. Junior Keashaun Johnson, 6-5, will play every spot but point guard, Sophomore Arquez Petty will be a solid backup point guard.

4. Ann Arbor Huron (23-3)

East Lansing's Jayce Branson attempts a 3-pointer against Muskegon during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Caledonia High School.

A run at the D-1 title is realistic for this veteran team. Junior Macari Moore averaged 18 points last season and has improved his perimeter shooting. Justin Latham, 6-7, is a versatile scorer and adds good defense and rebounding. Mohamed Doumbouya, 6-4, is a physical presence inside who will be a double-double guy. He is an excellent rebounder and screen setter. Jackson Keefer, 6-4, and his junior brother Jayden, 6-4, are both threats from 3-point land. Kaleb Brown will help at both ends of the floor. He can guard multiple positions and will be a scoring spark off the bench.

3. East Lansing (17-9)

If you’re looking for a D-1 sleeper you may have found it. Everyone returns from a young team that advanced to the quarterfinals. Junior Cam Hutson averaged 18 points as a sophomore and is a versatile wing. Junior Jayce Branson, 6-4, brings a lot of energy to the floor and can guard anyone on the floor. Sophomore KJ Torbert averaged 13 points at Okemos and season and can create shots for himself and others. Christian Dunn, 6-7, is an anchor on both ends of the court and 6-4 Charlie Baker has excellent instincts as a shot blocker. The point guard spot will be shared by as pair of juniors — Brian Windham, a speedster, and Cameron Essell, who hit over 60% from 3-point range last season.

2. Birmingham Brother Rice (22-2)

This sounds nuts, but the defending Detroit Catholic League champ graduated three Division I players and has the potential to be better than last year’s team. Warren Marshall (Oakland) came on like crazy late last season and shoots and drives well. Elijah Williams, 6-7, is the son of Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams, and is one of the top sophomores in the country. He is physical inside and scores at the rim, but also hit 43% of his 3-point attempts last season in Arizona. David Williams Jr. has shown improvement running the point. Chase Van Ameyde (Notre Dame baseball) and Luke Saldowski give the Warriors a pair of sold 6-6 forwards. The development of 6-8 sophomore Trevor Smith, a transfer from Okemos, could be crucial by the end of the season.

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (16-11)

Orchard Lake St. Mary's center Mason Wisniewski (20) and guard Trey McKenney (1) box out Muskegon guard James Martin (12) during the first half of MHSAA boys Division 1 semifinal at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, March 24, 2023.

This should be a drama free season for the Eaglets, unlike last season when sophomores Jayden Savoury, 6-6, and Isaiah Hines were ruled in ineligible for violating the transfer rule. They are now eligible and will join the five returning starters that recovered from a disappointing regular season to advance to the D-1 semifinals. Chief among the returnees is the top player in the state, 6-6 junior Trey McKenney, who enjoyed a sensational sophomore campaign when he established himself as one of the top players in the country. Juniors Daniel Smythe and Sharod Barnes are capable scorers and 6-6 Mason Wisniewski and Andrew Smith were also key contributors. Add to that group highly regarded freshmen 6-6 Quincy Wright and Peyton Kemp and you wind up with the hands down No. 1 team in the state.

