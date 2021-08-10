Michigan headlines top five snubs in preseason college football poll

It's never a good feeling to be overlooked. There is a bright side to being snubbed, though. The slight can be used as extra motivation to silence doubters.

The theory holds for five teams that should have been included in this year's preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Among them are one traditional power, two Power Five teams looking to have big seasons and two Group of Five teams that have made their mark on the national stage.

While none of them are starting in the Top 25, don't be surprised if each of them is there when the season ends.

Michigan

Jim Harbaugh's tenure with the Wolverines may be a disappointment to those that want the program to be at the top of the Big Ten, but his team has quietly finished in the top 20 four of the five seasons before last year's pandemic-altered campaign ended with a 2-4 record.

There is hope that 2020 was just a blip and a return to the rankings is likely. Cade McNamara looks entrenched at the quarterback position and his growth after starting one game last season is crucial. RB Hassan Haskins and WR Ronnie Bell give him two skill people who have promise, and the offensive line looks improved.

The defense allowed 34.5 points per game last season and its poor performance led to the hiring of former Baltimore Ravens assistant Mike Macdonald as the new coordinator. Most of the key players return with DL Aidan Hutchinson and DB Daxton Hill among the leaders. While Michigan might not beat nemesis Ohio State this season, expect a much better showing against the rest of its opponents.

North Carolina State

The Wolfpack were one of last season's surprises with a 8-4 record despite having an unsettled quarterback situation. That doesn't look to be the case this year with Devin Leary at full strength after starting just three games due to COVID-19 and injury issues. Running back is one of the team's strongest positions with Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person Jr. leading the group. If the offensive line jells, the ground attack will take a needed step up.

Story continues

The defense also should be better with 10 starters returning. The key performer is LB Payton Wilson, the team's leading tackler who returned for his senior season. Daniel Joseph and Terrell Dawkins were part of a defensive line that had 32 sacks and will look to put even more pressure on quarterbacks. The Wolfpack look like the top contender to Clemson in the ACC Atlantic and get the Tigers at home. A surprise run at the division title isn't out of the question.

Central Florida

It's unusual for a program to benefit from a coaching change when the previous coach left for a bigger program. However, the Knights managed to accomplish that with the hiring of Gus Malzahn. The former Auburn coach brings experience at the top of the sport and his influence should overcome many of the issues that led to last year's disappointing 6-4 season that saw UCF lose three games by eight points or less.

Malzahn's offensive acumen should get the most out of Dillon Gabriel. That might seem odd for a quarterback who has thrown for 7,223 yards and 61 touchdowns in the past two seasons. However, he has completed less than 60% of his passes and has room to be more consistent. The skill spots were bolstered by several Power Five transfers that will make this a dominant offense.

How far this team goes will be decided by the defense. Big Kat Bryant transfers in from Auburn to give the line a playmaker. If others emerge, expect the Knights to contend in the American Athletic even with Cincinnati starting in the top 10.

THE POLL: From No. 1 Alabama to No. 25 Mississippi

ANALYSIS: Closer look at what the Top 25 teams have to do to contend

Arizona State

The Sun Devils were poised to have a breakout season last year before the team was limited to just four games and much of the expected promise never materialized. The good news is that almost everyone returns to this year's team that should contend for the Pac-12 title.

The optimism starts with QB Jayden Daniels. Predicted for stardom after an impressive freshman season, he was unsurprisingly inconsistent after the team had a four-week break after its opener due to COVID-19. The good news is that Daniels won't have to do all of the work. Arizona State led the conference in rushing (264.2 yards per game) and returns its top two ground gainers and all but one starter on the offensive line.

There's equal optimism as the defensive unit returns several standouts, including DL Jermayne Lole, LB Merlin Robertson and DB Chase Lucas. All the pieces are in place for the Sun Devils to thrive in Herm Edwards' fourth season. The thing that could make it all fall apart is the NCAA investigation into the program that has three assistant coaches on leave after allegations of recruiting improprieties during the COVID-19 dead period.

Boise State

When aren't the Broncos overlooked? That seems to be a normal theme for a program that won 62 games in six seasons before last year. The biggest adjustment this season will be the loss of coach Bryan Harsin. Former player and assistant Andy Avalos takes over after a stint at Oregon, so there won't be the usual growing pains of someone unfamiliar with the program.

The first question Avalos must answer: Who is his starting quarterback? Jack Sears and Hank Bachmeier are competing for the job with the latter having started the past two seasons when not injured. The winner of the competition will have WR Khalil Shakir as his top option. The running game has to be better, especially with an experienced offensive line in place.

The defense is where Avalos can have his biggest impact. DL Shane Irwin should be one of his key performers after leading the team in sacks. There's several other important contributors from last year in the fold, making this one of the best groups in the Mountain West.

Follow colleges reporter Erick Smith on Twitter @ericksmith

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football: Michigan, Central Florida among preseason poll snubs