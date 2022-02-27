Michigan head coach Juwan Howard reacts to suspension for altercation after Wisconsin game

By now you are fully aware of the shenanigans that took place at the end of the Wisconsin vs. Michigan basketball game last week. Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard took offense to a time-out Badgers head coach Greg Gard took with under a minute left in the game and Wisconsin up handily.

In the handshake line, Howard exchanged words with Gard and eventually reached out and appeared to strike Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. The two universities in cooperation with the Big Ten acted swiftly and suspended Howard for the remainder of the regular season (which amounts to five games).

What you maybe haven’t seen is Howard’s response to the suspension. That was revealed in quotes from the Michigan head man thanks to a release our friends at Wolverines Wire shared.

“After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry,” Howard said in a statement.

“I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world,” continued Howard. “I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin’s Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft and his family, too.

“Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!”

Give credit where credit is due. It was way out of bounds for Howard to act as he did as the leader of young men and the face of a big-time college basketball program and university, but he has at least offered up his apology and he should be commended for that.

Story continues

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Five things we think we learned from Ohio State basketball's upset win over Illinois