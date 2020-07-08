Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh doesn't believe NCAA football season should be canceled

Michigan head football coach, and brother of Baltimore Ravens head coach, Jim Harbaugh isn't ready to call off the college football season due to the coronavirus pandemic, he stated during a media availability Wednesday.

"COVID is part of our society. Wasn't caused by football or caused by sports. And there's no expert view right now that I'm aware of that sports is going to make that worse. It's part of our society; we're going to have to deal with it," Harbaugh said.

"Now, if it comes to a point in time where you say that we can't play, it's obvious, it's clear, then everybody would be reasonable and know that was the right thing to do,"

Here are Jim Harbaugh's responses to today's coronavirus-related questions, how they've affected the offseason/the potential of a season happening (or not happening), etc. pic.twitter.com/1L2Y2MY1wn — Orion Sang (@orion_sang) July 8, 2020

Michigan re-opened their doors to student-athletes back in June for voluntary summer workout. They administered a wave of tests across 322 individuals back on June 29th that returned two positive tests -- both athletes were asymptomatic at the time of testing.

In the latest round of tests on July 2, U-M athletics had checked 89 student-athletes, coaches and staff members all coming back negative, according to a report issued by the school.

"If students are on campus, then my personal belief as a parent of a daughter who would also be on campus that this is a safe place," Harbaugh said. "As safe as possible, would be within the university, in our athletic buildings and complexes. The safety precautions that have been put into place. I would feel good with the medical oversight of the students, student-athletes. I would want the responsibility. I would want the responsibility of keeping our players safe and educating them .... I share the same opinion as our players. They want to play."

