Michigan’s Hassan Haskins scores 3rd touchdown

Michigan isn’t messing around on this Saturday.

The Game is midway through the third quarter and the Wolverines are pushing around Ohio State.

Donovan Edwards made a one-hand catch — hint, the gloves aid these considerably — and Michigan was on its way to building a 15-point lead.

😱 @UMichFootball's Donovan Edwards only needs one hand! pic.twitter.com/GaSSZamy49 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

The tensions blew up, too, as Ohio State’s Cayden Saunders rips the helmet off Roman Wilson in the end zone.

This is what started the scuffle between Michigan and Ohio State 👀 pic.twitter.com/r5C2dSgf4h — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

After a bit of a melee, Michigan had the ball at the one and Hassan Haskins scored his third TD of the game.