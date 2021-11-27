Michigan’s Hassan Haskins scores 3rd touchdown

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Michigan isn’t messing around on this Saturday.

The Game is midway through the third quarter and the Wolverines are pushing around Ohio State.

Donovan Edwards made a one-hand catch — hint, the gloves aid these considerably — and Michigan was on its way to building a 15-point lead.

The tensions blew up, too, as Ohio State’s Cayden Saunders rips the helmet off Roman Wilson in the end zone.

After a bit of a melee, Michigan had the ball at the one and Hassan Haskins scored his third TD of the game.

