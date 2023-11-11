Michigan hasn't disputed anything about Connor Stalions: Where's the shame?

In all the heated emotions about the Michigan football cheating scandal, in all anger about the Jim Harbaugh three-game suspension, in all the arguments about “due process” and “rush to judgement” and lawsuits and injunctions and what-about-ism, there is something missing here:

Where is the shame?

Where is the sense of embarrassment?

Let’s take a step back and look at the big picture.

The Big Ten says Michigan “violated the Sportsmanship Policy because a University football staff member engaged in an organized, extensive, years-long in-person advance scouting scheme that was impermissible.”

So the league punished Michigan, prohibiting Harbaugh from coaching on game days for the rest of the regular season.

Has Michigan disputed that Connor Stalions, a low-level staffer, set up an elaborate system that broke NCAA rules? Nope. Not according to the Big Ten.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches a play against Indiana during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

“Notably, the University’s November 8 response does not deny that the impermissible scheme occurred,” the Big Ten said. “Instead, it offers only procedural and technical arguments designed to delay accountability. The University also argues that because it believes that others are engaged in decoding signs, there must be nothing wrong with the University’s activities.”

THE RESPONSE: Michigan files for temporary restraining order against Big Ten's suspension of Jim Harbaugh

You could argue that Stalions was a lone wolf, that he was doing this on his own, that nobody knew, not even Harbaugh. And you know what?

The Big Ten is basically saying it doesn’t matter.

That has spurned talk about lawsuits and screams about fairness from U-M and many supporters.

Listen, I’m not a lawyer. I’m sure Michigan has a bunch of them who will argue the fine points of all of this. About making a judgement before the NCAA investigation is concluded. Maybe, even, that Harbaugh should not be penalized, or that the commissioner can’t make this judgement, or even parsing what the sportsmanship rules even mean.

And maybe, they will win in court.

But nobody seems to be arguing against the basic premise that a Michigan staff member cheated.

Again, where is the shame?

Where is the embarrassment?

Where is the outrage ... from Michigan?

How is it different?

After Michigan learned of the NCAA investigation involving Stalions, it suspended him with pay (Stalions has since resigned). There was no conclusion of the NCAA investigation into sign stealing. No hearing. No final report.

Michigan just did what was right, and I didn’t hear anybody scream: “It’s not fair! It’s a rush to judgement!”

But we all heard that, loud and clear, on Friday afternoon when the Big Ten came down on Harbaugh for the same activity.

How is this any different?

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on before running onto the field for a game against Indiana at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

You could argue it is apples and oranges and there is no evidence that Harbaugh knew anything, or orchestrated anything, or even encouraged any of this; and you would be correct.

The Big Ten admits that, stating Friday the suspension "is not a sanction of Coach Harbaugh. It is a sanction against the University that, under the extraordinary circumstances presented by this offensive conduct, best fits the violation because: (1) it preserves the ability of the University’s football student-athletes to continue competing; and (2) it recognizes that the Head Coach embodies the University for purposes of its football program.”

Michigan promptly vowed to file a lawsuit in a statement.

"Today's action by Commissioner Tony Petitti disregards the Conference's own handbook, violates the basic tenets of due process, and sets an untenable precedent of assessing penalties before an investigation has been completed," U-M's statement Friday said. "We are dismayed by the Commissioner's rush to judgment when there is an ongoing NCAA investigation — one in which we are fully cooperating.”

Ah yes, there’s that “rush to judgement” argument.

"Like all members of the Big Ten Conference, we are entitled to a fair, deliberate, and thoughtful process to determine the full set of facts before a judgment is rendered," the statement reads. "Today's action by Commissioner Tony Petitti disregards the Conference's own handbook, violates the basic tenets of due process, and sets an untenable precedent of assessing penalties before an investigation has been completed.”

You know what Michigan didn’t say in its statement?

It never said that this didn’t happen.

How will this affect the team?

It’s going to galvanize it.

Get ready for a whole bunch of T-shirts: "Free Harbaugh."

Get ready for a whole bunch of, “the NCAA sucks" and "Michigan vs. Everybody."

Get ready for a mess that isn’t ending anytime soon.

More Seidel: Impending Big Ten sanctions of Michigan football lend a weird vibe to a big game week

Not the worst penalty

In some ways, the Big Ten's ruling was a win for Michigan, although the school doesn’t exactly see it that way.

It’s more than a slap on the wrist but it’s not exactly smashing the program either. Harbaugh is still allowed to coach during the week. He’s allowed to prepare his team. He’s allowed to help create the game plan.

But there is another statement in the Big Ten letter that should send shivers to the Wolverines, saying “the staff member was in close communications with at least some of the coaches on the University’s football team. This evidence also revealed significant new information from interviews that the University attended, information that is covered by confidentiality under the NCAA’s rules so as not discussed further here.”

If this proves true, more penalties will be coming.

Some will certainly argue that Harbaugh didn't know, so he shouldn't be punished.

Tony Petitti poses for photos after being introduced as the Commissioner of the Big Ten, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Rosemont, Ill.

But let’s remember what Bo Schembechler said in his own book, "Bo's Lasting Lessons," about that kind of thinking:

"Every coach, every executive, every leader: They all know right from wrong," Schembechler said. "Even those Enron guys. When someone uncovers a scandal in their company, I don't think they can say, 'I didn't know that was going on.' They're just saying they're too dumb to do their job! And if they really are too dumb, then why are they getting paid millions of dollars to do it? They know what's going on.”

This is why the Big Ten is suspending Harbaugh now. It's an unprecedented situation that required an unprecedented action. And it's Harbaugh’s program and he should be held accountable for what happens within it.

“The Conference does not play favorites among its members, nor does it take actions towards its members based on prejudgment or bias,” the Big Ten said. “Failing to act under the extraordinary circumstances here could lead other Conference members reasonably to conclude that the Conference has chosen to favor the University over all other members.”

But this action, too, has consequences.

The Big Ten didn’t just open Pandora’s box.

It smashed it to smithereens.

