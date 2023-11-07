Michigan, Harbaugh Face Big Ten Penalties With Limited Options

The Big Ten could discipline the University of Michigan and head football coach Jim Harbaugh as soon as this week over an in-person scouting and sign-stealing scandal. While Harbaugh and the school could immediately seek a temporary restraining order to freeze any punishment, it would be a challenge for Michigan to effectively challenge the Big Ten, because the school agrees to the follow conference and NCAA rules.

The NCAA has reportedly revealed investigative findings centered on ex-Wolverines football analyst Connor Stalions to the Big Ten.

Described as a low-ranking staffer and longtime Wolverines super fan, Stalions may have engaged in off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents the Wolverines play later in the same season—a practice that is prohibited by an NCAA bylaw.

The Big Ten recently informed Michigan that disciplinary action is likely, complying with a notice requirement in the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy.

Even if the NCAA has conclusive evidence showing Stalions broke rules, the relationship between his disobeying acts and the school and Harbaugh is less certain. The strength of that relationship could prove crucial if Michigan and Harbaugh contest a Big Ten penalty in court.

At first glance, the Big Ten is in the driver’s seat for imposing discipline. Member schools contractually agree to rules that supply the conference with substantial and, as worded, unchallengeable discretion.

The conference mandates members maintain the “integrity” of competition, and each is “responsible” for employees’ actions. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, who was a practicing attorney years ago, has exclusive authority to decide if unauthorized action occurred. Petitti may rely on evidence he deems relevant.

Should Petitti impose a fine of $10,000 or less, or a suspension of no more than two games, the penalty is considered final and unappealable. A harsher penalty must be reviewed by a conference executive committee and is also final and unappealable.

The conference, like the NCAA, is further aided by Michigan and other Big Ten schools agreeing to follow conference and NCAA rules. Judges are usually deferential to membership organizations in how they administer rules and require members prove the organization acted arbitrarily or capriciously. Members’ rights aren’t acquired through Constitutional due process—remember, conferences are private entities—but rather through conference documents and applicable court precedent.

Michigan thus has limited recourse to effectively challenge the Big Ten.

But limited is not non-existent. The school (and Harbaugh) could petition a Michigan court for a temporary restraining order (TRO). A TRO would bar the Big Ten from imposing a suspension until there is a fuller record of evidence and law—which would likely take weeks to accumulate—at which point a more lasting court order, a preliminary injunction, could be considered.

Given that Michigan only has three games left (Nov. 11 at Penn State; Nov. 18 at Maryland; and Nov. 25 hosting Ohio State) before the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis on Dec. 2, a multi-week delay could prove invaluable.

Among the key questions that would be considered in a TRO hearing:

Why is the Big Ten imposing a punishment now when the NCAA is (apparently) still investigating? What makes the Big Ten so certain of wrongdoing if the NCAA’s investigation is on-going—how has the Big Ten independently corroborated findings shared by the NCAA? How is the Big Ten sure it is not acting prematurely and have Michigan’s rivals pressured Petitti to take swift action?

What is the relevant precedent? Has the NCAA or Big Ten previously confronted impermissible scouting and sign stealing and, if so, what did they do about it? If they only issued a warning or took no action at all, why is Michigan being treated more harshly?

How have the NCAA and Big Ten gone about obtaining evidence and interviewing witnesses? There are major hurdles for private entities in conducting investigations. Witnesses aren’t under oath, so they can be more likely to lie or omit information. There is no subpoena power, so evidence obtained might be incomplete, inaccurate or biased, such as disclosure of only cherry-picked emails from a larger chain.

Michigan’s role would also be scrutinized. If school officials knew or had reason to know of Stalions’s actions, the judge would want to know what steps, if any, they took to stop him from continuing and how they assessed whether to self-report infractions. Michigan’s use of any materials illicitly obtained by Stalions would also be a source of questioning since it would go to whether the Wolverines gained an unfair advantage.

With these questions in mind, a judge would likely weigh four factors when assessing if a TRO is warranted.

First, Michigan must show it is likely to succeed on the merits of its claims. The school would argue the Big Ten has misapplied its own rules in a way that, for unwarranted reasons, treats Michigan worse. The conference would disagree, underscoring it has wide and unappealable discretion.

Second, Michigan must show it would suffer irreparable harm unless a TRO is granted. Irreparable harm generally refers to a harm that money can’t later remedy. Michigan would insist that if Harbaugh is suspended, he can never get those games back, and the school would be disadvantaged by his absence. The Big Ten would contend those losses could, if necessary, be calculated as dollar amounts.

Third, Michigan must insist the balance of equities favors an injunction over no injunction. A suspension of Harbaugh, the school might argue, is far more impactful on it than the absence of a suspension would be on other schools. The conference would disagree, noting that Michigan is accused of gaining an unfair advantage over other schools.

Lastly, Michigan must assert an injunction is in the public interest. The school would say a Big Ten punishment is unfair and undemocratic. The Big Ten would counter that an injunction undermines its authority, an authority Michigan agreed to follow.

One wildcard factor: unlike federal judges, who have lifetime appointments, state judges in Michigan are elected. Sometimes local judges can favor the hometown litigant, especially one with more than 50,000 students, employs thousands of people in the state and has numerous alumni living in the Great Lakes State. The Big Ten would likely try to move any case to federal court.

If you thought the Michigan controversy was already dramatic, buckle up for the rest of the week.

