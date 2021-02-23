Michigan’s Harbaugh adds another coach off brother’s staff

Associated Press
·1 min read
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has added another assistant off his brother’s coaching staff.

Harbaugh announced Monday he hired Baltimore Ravens running backs coach Matt Weiss to lead the Wolverines’ quarterbacks.

Weiss worked with John Harbaugh in Baltimore and was a part of the Ravens’ staff the past 12 seasons. He previously coached Baltimore’s receivers and quarterbacks.

Weiss reunites with Jim Harbaugh, who had him on the staff at Stanford from 2005 to 2008.

Michigan is shifting Ron Bellamy‘s duties from receivers to safeties and finalized George Helow‘s role as linebackers coach. Harbaugh has made many changes on his staff after getting a five-year contract, avoiding this season being the final one of his deal.

