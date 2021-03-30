Michigan guard on state's No. 1, unbeaten team commits to UND to become Mallory Bernhard's first recruit as head coach

Mar. 29—Michigan Mystics AAU girls basketball coach Rob Ruhstorfer calls 5-foot-7 junior guard Amanda Roach "dynamic" and "so fast."

He even has her number saved in his phone as The Jet.

"The kid just flies up and down the court," Ruhstorfer said.

Last week, the speedy Roach gave her verbal commitment to UND, becoming the first recruit under new head coach Mallory Bernhard, who was announced as Fighting Hawks head coach earlier this month.

Roach plays point guard for unbeaten Hartland, the No. 1-ranked program in Michigan's highest divisional class.

Roach, who lives in the Detroit suburb of Brighton, averages about 10.0 points and 7.0 assists.

"She's a lock-down defensive player," Ruhstorfer said. "She usually performed her best against the best. I've seen her play some of the best in the country ... kids going to big BCS schools. The next thing you know they're in a dog fight and that team is wondering how a team without a kid over 5-10 is doing that. And the answer is we just have a point guard who won't lose."

Ruhstorfer said Roach's strength is in her speed and strength, breaking presses and guarding the ball. He also said her jumper is much improved.

One of Ruhstorfer's friends was coaching against Roach earlier this month, and he chose to sag off the quick guard.

"Two shots in, he looked over at me, and I was like, yeah, she's been working on that," Ruhstorfer said. "She's a legit 3-point threat now."

Roach visited in UND on an unofficial visit in October.

"I loved the campus," she said. "I wasn't sure who the coaches would be. I was still waiting to hear. When Mal got the job, I called and told them I was committed. I'm excited. It's pretty far away from where I live, but I fell in love with the campus."