Michigan guard on state's No. 1, unbeaten team commits to UND to become Mallory Bernhard's first recruit as head coach

Tom Miller, Grand Forks Herald
·2 min read

Mar. 29—Michigan Mystics AAU girls basketball coach Rob Ruhstorfer calls 5-foot-7 junior guard Amanda Roach "dynamic" and "so fast."

He even has her number saved in his phone as The Jet.

"The kid just flies up and down the court," Ruhstorfer said.

Last week, the speedy Roach gave her verbal commitment to UND, becoming the first recruit under new head coach Mallory Bernhard, who was announced as Fighting Hawks head coach earlier this month.

Roach plays point guard for unbeaten Hartland, the No. 1-ranked program in Michigan's highest divisional class.

Roach, who lives in the Detroit suburb of Brighton, averages about 10.0 points and 7.0 assists.

"She's a lock-down defensive player," Ruhstorfer said. "She usually performed her best against the best. I've seen her play some of the best in the country ... kids going to big BCS schools. The next thing you know they're in a dog fight and that team is wondering how a team without a kid over 5-10 is doing that. And the answer is we just have a point guard who won't lose."

Ruhstorfer said Roach's strength is in her speed and strength, breaking presses and guarding the ball. He also said her jumper is much improved.

One of Ruhstorfer's friends was coaching against Roach earlier this month, and he chose to sag off the quick guard.

"Two shots in, he looked over at me, and I was like, yeah, she's been working on that," Ruhstorfer said. "She's a legit 3-point threat now."

Roach visited in UND on an unofficial visit in October.

"I loved the campus," she said. "I wasn't sure who the coaches would be. I was still waiting to hear. When Mal got the job, I called and told them I was committed. I'm excited. It's pretty far away from where I live, but I fell in love with the campus."

Recommended Stories

  • UCLA-Michigan conjures up more memorable images of March

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The names UCLA and Michigan can't help but conjure up some of the most memorable images of March. The blur of Tyus Edney racing up the floor for a buzzer-beating layup to beat Missouri, and eventually leading the Bruins to their 11th national championship. The Fab Five in their baggy shorts trying to repeat the feat, only for Chris Webber to call a timeout he didn't have.

  • Aari McDonald's 33 points leads No. 3 Arizona to first Final Four in program history

    From six wins four years ago to a Final Four.

  • This NCAA tournament format change could actually make it better

    Playing the Sweet 16 on Saturday and Sunday worked out pretty well this year, so why not make it a new tradition moving forward?

  • 5 things we learned from USMNT friendlies

    What did we learn from the USMNT over this international break?

  • Kentucky adds 2,000-point scorer Kellan Grady from Davidson

    LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Kentucky has added former Davidson guard Kellan Grady to its roster. The graduate transfer scored 2,002 career points with the Wildcats. Grady is expected to graduate from Davidson in May and will be eligible to play next season for Kentucky under NCAA rules.

  • Michigan basketball's Isaiah Livers is officially out for the season, CBS Sports reports

    Prior to tipoff of Michigan's Sweet 16 matchup with Florida State, Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports reported that Isaiah Livers is out for the season.

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • Sportscaster Dick Stockton retiring after 55-year career

    After being on the mic for 1,545 TV games, Stockton is retiring.

  • Draymond Green isn't the GOAT on defense, but he's the perfect defender for this era

    It’s ridiculous to suggest he could’ve defended a prime Shaquille O’Neal or Hakeem Olajuwon, the great post players of the ’90s and early 2000s. But he’s the perfect defender for this era

  • Rodney Hood with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Rodney Hood (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 03/28/2021

  • Outspoken Sean O'Malley won't allow first loss to shake his confidence

    O’Malley has said repeatedly that, in his mind, he’s still undefeated.

  • Longtime NBA, ABA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

    Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in results: Heavyweight title fight set, two undercard fighters miss the mark

    The fighters stepped on the scale on Friday and the UFC 260 weigh-in results are in. Though the fight card took a heavy blow a week ago when the original co-main event fell apart, the heavyweight rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou got the green light. Miocic and Ngannou easily made weight for the heavyweight tilt. Miocic stepped on the scale at 234 pounds, while Ngannou weighed 263 pounds. The UFC 260 fight card was supposed to feature another title fight. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was scheduled to defend against Brian Ortega. The bout was cancelled about a week out when Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19. The current plan is to reschedule the bout for a later date. Two undercard fighters initially missed the mark for their UFC 260 preliminary bouts Fabio Cherant weighed 206.5 pounds for his light heavyweight UFC 260 preliminary feature fight on ESPN. He is a late replacement for William Knight, who was removed from the fight with Alonzo Menifield because of COVID-19 safety protocols. Cherant, pending medical clearance, was given an additional hour to make weight. Jared Gooden also missed weight by 0.5 pounds, when he tipped the scale at 171.5 pounds for his welterweight tilt with Abubakar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171.5) vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)*Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Will have 1 hour to continue cutting weight if medical check allows. UFC 260 weigh-in video: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou UFC 260 weigh-in video: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NHL roundup: Coyotes' Phil Kessel gets hat trick, Adin Hill gets shutout

    Phil Kessel had a hat trick and also prevented a goal as the Arizona Coyotes completed a two-game sweep of the visiting San Jose Sharks with a 4-0 victory on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Clayton Keller added a goal and two assists and Adin Hill made 34 saves for his second career shutout as the Coyotes won their third consecutive game and their fourth in the past five. Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced.

  • Nets’ Blake Griffin: “All I’ve heard is how bad I am. You sign with this team and everybody’s like, ‘That’s not fair!’”

    The Nets have elicited hysteria by loading their roster with Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • Kyle Lowry remains a Raptor as Toronto needs him more than ever

    Lowry remains a Toronto Raptor, mostly because no one needed him more than the Raptors. Or at least no one thought they did.

  • Evan Fournier called ex-Celtic Vincent Poirier after trade to Boston

    New Celtics forward Evan Fournier opened up about being traded to Boston and detailed a phone call with an ex-Celtic about the city.

  • Dustin Johnson withdraws from 2021 Valero Texas Open ahead of Masters title defense

    Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the 2021 Valero Texas Open ahead of his Masters title defense.

  • Steve Nash on Nets signing Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge: ‘It’s not like we did anything illegal’

    "I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"