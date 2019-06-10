Former Michigan guard Charles Matthews tore ACL working out for Celtics

Charles Matthews tore his ACL on Saturday while working out with the Boston Celtics, just weeks before the NBA draft. (Getty Images)

Former Michigan guard Charles Matthews tore his ACL on Saturday during a workout with the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN.

The 22-year-old averaged 12.2 points, five rounds and 1.4 assists last year with the Wolverines. He graduated early and declared for the draft with one year of eligibility left, and was widely considered a top defender in the current draft pool. ESPN had him listed No. 60 among the top 100 prospects available.

His agent, Adam Pensack, said that Matthews plans to have surgery in Chicago in the near future. Then a timetable for his return will be established.

After learning about the severity of his injury, Matthews had considered trying to return to Michigan for his final season, according to The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn. The deadline for players to back out of the draft and return to college, however, has passed — meaning the NCAA would have had to grant an exception.

Instead, Pensack said that Matthews will remain in the draft and pursue other options.

“Injuries are tough, but Charles is an extremely hard worker and will be back stronger than ever,” Pensack told ESPN. “He had a series of outstanding workouts lately and has helped himself. Charles will continue that momentum when he returns to action. As of now, we have interest in the second round as Charles is OK signing a two-way contract like Edmond Sumner did with the Indiana Pacers in 2017.”

