Michigan governor says there's 'some confidence' for games in fall, but to not expect full stadiums due to coronavirus

The scene of an NFL stadium full of fans, a staple of fall for decades, is likely a long way off.

The latest reality check came from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In a radio interview with WQKI on Tuesday, Whitmer did express some confidence that games will be played in the fall. But she expressed doubt about Ford Field being full for Detroit Lions games, or the Big House being sold out for Michigan games, due to coronavirus.

At this point, football games in empty or mostly empty stadiums appears to be a best-case scenario for the season.

Governor: ‘We’re not going to be filling stadiums’

If there are football games in the fall, it will look different.

"There is reason to feel some confidence here," Whitmer told WQKI, via the Detroit Free Press. "But we also have to measure (peoples') expectations and say life’s going to be different. We’re not going to be filling stadiums in the fall."

The Free Press story said Whitmer was interrupted before expanding on that thought about not filling stadiums.

If there are no crowds in Michigan or they’re limited, it doesn’t just affect the Lions of course. Whenever the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons play again, those games will look different. The FBS college football programs in the state, most notably the University of Michigan and Michigan State, might have to deal with a new normal for at least this season.

The 2020 season will be unusual, if it happens.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker throws the ball to the fans after running 11-yards for a touchdown in a 2018 game. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Many hurdles remain for football

The NFL went ahead with its schedule release, though everyone is aware it might not happen as the league announced.

Whitmer’s remarks is a reminder that decisions being made at the state level of government could factor in. If events are not allowed in certain states, that could wreak havoc on the NFL schedule. There are still some months to see how everything evolves.

Story continues

Concessions will have to be made, by teams, players and fans too. There could still be a Lions game on Thanksgiving, but just don’t expect Ford Field to have its usual sold-out crowd.

More from Yahoo Sports: