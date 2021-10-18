Michigan gets commitment from 2022 three-star safety



Michigan football added to the 2022 class on Monday morning, dipping once again into Florida.

Damani Dent from Jacksonville (Fla.) Terry Parker isn’t the most highly rated player, ranked 1,408 overall according to the 247 Sports Composite. He’s the No. 52 safety according to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings, and the 96th-best player in the state of Florida.

Deciding between Michigan football, Oregon, and Pitt, Dent is still high-profile, as evidenced by him making his pledge announcement live on CBS Sports HQ. He picked the Wolverines over the Ducks and Panthers in the live announcement. He joins Kody Jones as the second safety pledge in the 2022 class and he’s the 18th commitment in the cycle thus far.

From 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong in the article attached above:

“It’s a world-wide program,” Dent stated. “It’s alumni heavy. Everybody went there. Tom Brady, Charles Woodson, Jabrill Peppers.” And now the 6-foot, 190-pound Dent will go there too. He took his official visit to Ann Arbor in September for the Washington game where he saw the Wolverines defeat Washington in primetime. “I’ve never seen that many people in a stadium before,” Dent said. “And the academics. The business they got the No. 1 business school and I want to study business. “With the academics and the program that’s building up, just with coming in, it’s Jim Harbaugh and I like the defensive coordinator really, how the scheme is set up and the different coaches that have come into the facility. I can’t explain it, it’s really different things.”

