Michigan forward Isaiah Livers out with groin injury

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (2) attempts to get around the defense of Louisville forward Dwayne Sutton (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
ANN ARBOR, Mich (AP) -- Michigan forward Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a left groin injury.

The school announced Livers'status Friday, two days before the 11th-ranked Wolverines host UMass Lowell.

Livers was hurt in a win over Presbyterian last weekend. Michigan described the injury initially as a muscle strain.

Livers, a 6-foot-7 junior, is averaging a team-high 13.6 points.

The injury could be a significant one for Michigan, which resumes Big Ten play after this weekend's game. The Wolverines play at rival Michigan State on Jan. 5.

