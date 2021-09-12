Michigan football's Zak Zinter warms up with starters ahead of game vs. Washington

Michigan football appears likely to have its top offensive line intact Saturday night against Washington thanks to the addition of Zak Zinter, who played sparingly in the opener due to a hand injury.

Zinter lined up at right guard with the first-string offensive line during warmups to take the place of Chuck Filiaga. Once again, he wore some form of protective wrap on his right hand.

Arguably the team's best offensive player, Zinter logged just 21 snaps in the opener against Western Michigan after injuring his right hand during preseason camp. He wore a cast on the injured hand and played a reserve role as the sixth offensive lineman in Michigan's bigger personnel packages. He also rotated in at right guard later in the game.

Saturday's game presents a significant test for a Michigan team eager to establish itself as a run-first offense with tailbacks Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. The plan worked flawlessly a week ago against an undermanned Western Michigan squad, but Washington arrives in Ann Arbor with the No. 16 defense in the country in terms of yards allowed.

How well Michigan's offensive line plays against the Huskies could serve as a barometer for what Big Ten games might look like later this season.

In another phase of the game, Michigan offered little indication of who would replace Ronnie Bell as the team's primary punt returner. Mike Sainristil, Roman Wilson, A.J. Henning, Caden Kolesar and Haskins were among a large group of players who fielded punts and kicks during warmups Saturday night.

Bell, who is out for the season with a knee injury, was on crutches at field level with his teammates

