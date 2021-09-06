Michigan football's top WR Ronnie Bell out for season with knee injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Michigan football will be without its top receiver for the rest of the 2021 season.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday that Ronnie Bell is out for the year with a knee injury. Bell, a senior from Kansas City, Missouri, hurt his leg Saturday during a punt return in Michigan's 47-14 win over Western Michigan.
This story will be updated.
BIG TEN RECAP: Michigan State, Michigan impress; Ohio State doubters take 'L'
MORE FROM SATURDAY: Blowout win gave J.J. McCarthy a chance to impress. And he delivered
Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.
Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.
[ The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive content. ]
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football WR Ronnie Bell out for season (knee)