Michigan football's top special teams player A.J. Henning, R.J. Moten in transfer portal

Both the wide receiver and safety rooms in Ann Arbor are now one spot thinner.

Michigan football wideout A.J. Henning has entered the transfer portal after three seasons in the program, he posted Monday afternoon on social media. Senior safety R.J. Moten also is in the portal.

"I would like to thank GOD for the blessings and opportunities bestowed upon me at the University of Michigan," Henning wrote. "I appreciate Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and his staff to play for this University. To my teammates, who are now my brothers — thank you for lifelong memories forged here.

"My sincerest gratitude to the fans for the endless support during my playing time at the University of Michigan. Being a Michigan Man has taught me things far beyond the football field and I will carry that with me for life."

Moten, 6 feet and 223 pounds, had 31 tackles, two sacks and an interception last season in 14 games.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back R.J. Moten (6) celebrates with linebacker Kalel Mullings (20) after his sack on Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during the second half Oct. 15, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Henning, 5-10, 185 pounds, cracked the rotation as a freshman, playing in all six games and gaining 74 yards on six catches and three rushes.

He caught 10 passes for 79 yards in 2021, and had nine rushes for 162 yards and two scores, which included a 74-yard end-around touchdown against Western Michigan.

His other touchdown that year meant far more − a 14-yard reverse from the slot to open the game against Ohio State which Michigan went on to win 42-27 for its first victory over the Buckeyes in a decade.

Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) returns a punt against Nebraska during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

He seemed poised to take the next step, as a junior, but the Frankfort, Illinois (Lincoln-Way East) native couldn't build on the momentum in 2022.

He had his best game of the season in Week 3 against Connecticut, when he caught four passes for 37 yards and had a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown, but after that he caught just four passes for 16 yards and was almost utilized exclusively on special teams.

He proved to be a weapon on Jay Harbaugh's unit, however, becoming a two-time All-Big Ten punt returner (second team in 2022, third team in 2021) and was named the team's Special Teams Player of the Year in 2022 over Jake Moody.

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver A.J. Henning runs back a punt for a touchdown against the Connecticut Huskies during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Henning is the second wideout who was in the top five spots of the playing rotation to enter the portal after Andrel Anthony went to Oklahoma. U-M also lost top wide receiver Ronnie Bell from last season to the NFL draft.

The current pecking order in assistant Ron Bellamy's room appears to be Cornelius Johnson, Roman Wilson, Tyler Morris, Darrius Clemons and Peyton O'Leary. It wouldn't be a surprise if U-M went to the portal to add one more proven, veteran presence in the room.

