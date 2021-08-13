Michigan football's team chemistry: New coaching staff jelling just as well as players

Michigan football's coaching staff merry-go-round stopped just before fall camp began.

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive line coach Shaun Nua are the only two assistants who remain in the roles they previously had last season.

The Wolverines welcome six new coaches and had three lateral position changes from a season ago to plug departures. While players are utilizing fall camp to build team chemistry and learn new schemes and formations, the coaching staff is also working to strengthen their rapport in a crucial season for U-M.

Sherrone Moore, then Michigan's tight ends coach, watches before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

“The mesh of the offensive staff right now is as good as any as I've ever been around," offensive line coach/co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore said Thursday. "And it's, it's just fun, fun to be here to be working. It's really cool when you work with the defensive side of the ball and the vibe doesn't change.

PSP: Josh Gattis wants Michigan's offense to play with a new identity — and run the ball more

"We're all really meshing, I think the players are feeling it. I think that's why the practices have been as competitive but as healthy as they have been. It's been a great environment, energetic, fun, competitive, physical, and exciting. It's been all the things you want in a training camp and just ready to get going.”

In his third season in Ann Arbor, and the recipient of a contract extension this offseason, Moore is one of few familiar faces on Harbaugh’s coaching staff this season and has helped him bond with Gattis.

“We've been friends forever. It's just so natural. It's so easy to work with him and bounce ideas off," Moore said. "Sometimes you disagree. Sometimes you agree and that's just part of football. But the number one thing for us is cohesion and alignment. We have that and we're going to continue to have that through the rest of the year."

[ Michigan's new defense giving the offense new looks, new problems in fall camp ]

Story continues

Moore, who switched from tight ends and got promoted to co-offensive coordinator this offseason, has no prior experience as an offensive line coach or play-caller. But his familiarity with U-Ms offensive coordinator has made him a fast contributor to the game plan.

“I think the great thing about Coach Gattis is since I've been here, it's not about him, it's not his offense, it's our offense. I have that title, but we all have a duty involved in helping in every range and form,” Moore said. “He definitely made it made a point to tell us that again, beginning of this year, beginning of fall camp. It's our job as assistant coaches and whatever title you have to make sure that this thing goes right and that we make it as great as possible.”

Dax of all trade

The defensive duo of fifth-year senior safety Brad Hawkins and sophomore Dax Hill is becoming a defensive staple for new secondary coach Steve Clinkscale.

"He's a great player, very smart player. We communicate with each other a lot and having him in the secondary his athleticism and his brains and his smartness is very important it helps me a lot,” Hawkins said. "We help each other out, we have each other's back, and we guide each other in the right direction.”

[ 5 of NCAA's top 'freak' athletes play for Michigan football, WMU and CMU ]

Under their new defense scheme and versatility being a major area of focus for defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Steve Clinkscale, he envisions Hill playing all over the secondary.

"I talked to him a little bit more about getting a couple more positions in there. But we're going to need him to kind of be a guy, jack-of-all-trades. I think it really helped with his skill set, he has a skill set of a corner with the ability to make plays and the mindset of safety,” Clinkscale said. "He's a very good football player. Very instinctual. We feel we can build and keep stacking on top for Dax. I think the more we push him to learn, the better he'll continue to be."

For the cornerbacks, redshirt freshman DJ Turner setting himself apart as a self-motivated learner in fall camp and could earn significant playing time opposite Gemon Green this fall. Clinkscale raves Turner’s ownership and ability to not make the same mistake twice.

“He definitely stepped right back into the role. He’s got great awareness. physically, he’s fine,” Clinkscale said. “He’s picking things up for us and gives us another element. He’s very similar to Dax in that he’s a guy that can play corner and nickel, as well."

Finalizing the front five

U-M has three likely starters on the offensive line are redshirt sophomore Ryan Hayes, fifth-year Andrew Stueber, and second-year freshman Zak Zinter. Hayes has cemented his status as left tackle while Stueber has had alternating reps at tackle and guard and Zinter has had reps at center.

Moore is enamored with Zinter’s versatility.

“Zak has everything you want in a lineman. He's tall, he's big, he's strong, he's physical, he's athletic," Moore said. "He's smart. He does he can make every call you need that you need to motivate he can block every Friday and block any defender and he just and he does it with violence and physicality that you need to have,” Moore said. “That's the main reason we chose to be able to move him and work him around because you can do that versus versatility wise.

University of Michigan players Zak Zinter, 65, Nolan Rumler, 55 and Zach Carpenter, 58, warm up with their team before the Michigan Wolverines take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Ann Arbor, Michigan on November 14, 2020.

Trevor Keegan, Chuck Filiaga, Trente Jones, and Karsen Barnhart are battling for the other two spots.

Moore is engaged in Michigan’s run game and contributes to the passing game. And it's on the offensive line to help establish Michigan’s run game, which is scheduled to feature a three-running back rotation of Hassan Hawkins, Blake Corum and Donavan Edwards.

“That's going to be a part of our identity, running the football. We have some electric backs. I think some of our backs are going to be as good as anybody will see around. We're very excited to find different ways to get them to football. So that'll be a big part of what we do and then everything else will build off of it.”

Mia Berry is a sports reporting intern with the Free Press. Reach out via email: mberry@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's team chemistry: New coaching staff jells