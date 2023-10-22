Michigan football's talent, precision rare. Michigan State hopes this season's rare, too

EAST LANSING — It won’t always be this way. That’s the sunny view if you’re a Michigan State Spartan and you care about football. Frankly, it’s the only view, not to mention the necessary view:

Because things can change in a hurry.

That’s what you have to tell yourself in a season like this, after a night like Saturday, when your rival storms into your stadium and ends the game in the first quarter. By the second quarter, the only tension left was guessing the final margin — U-M won, 49-0.

As for the rival?

Well, the view is all about the present, because teams don’t come along like this all the time, nor do quarterbacks.

Think of it this way, Michigan football fan: this is Jim Harbaugh’s ninth season as U-M's head coach and J.J. McCarthy is by far his best quarterback. And quarterbacks this good tend to skip their final year of eligibility.

Which means the junior could be gone after this season, along with at least a dozen of his teammates, maybe more. Some 20 contributors to these Wolverines could jump to the NFL next season. That would be a record. Harbaugh would love to set it.

That’s a lot of reloading, even for a place like U-M, and a coach like Harbaugh, for as good as he’s been the last three years, his program still doesn’t quite recruit like Alabama or Georgia or even Ohio State.

Speaking of the Buckeyes, look at ‘em, undefeated, yes, victors over Penn State, true, but without the best quarterback they’ve had in a decade — maybe more — they aren’t the same offensive force. Now, maybe they’ll knock off U-M in Ann Arbor next month, get a little revenge, find a way to win with defense.

Likely not, though. Right now, these Wolverines look like the best team in the Big Ten, and it doesn’t look close.

That starts with McCarthy, who threw 27 times in less than three quarters, completed 21 of them, four of them four touchdowns. He finished with 287 yards.

Yes, the Spartans’ defense is not good, and missing a couple of its best players. Not that this would’ve mattered. McCarthy still would’ve had plenty of time to throw, and open receivers.

It’s the times he feels a bit of pressure in the pocket that sets him apart, though, like on the night’s first drive, when he felt it collapse, slipped out to his right, kept his eyes down the field, and hit AJ Barner for 21 yards.

It was third down. The Wolverines needed 14.

They got it like it was nothing. It got easier from there.

On the next drive, McCarthy was flushed again. No, wait, that gives MSU too much credit. He saw a pass rusher and casually leaked out of the pocket. Again, he kept his head up and eyes down the field.

And why wouldn’t he?

He’s got Roman Wilson, and he happened to be running toward the back pylon in the end zone … free and easy. McCarthy threw a dime and hit him in stride.

At some point, U-M will play a defense that stresses its receivers and tight ends, that forces McCarthy out of the pocket even more than he’s comfortable, and when that happens, he’ll have these kinds of plays to pull from his memory.

He’s made them almost every game all season, and in a season in which the running game isn’t quite what it was a season ago, his legs and eyes and arm are the separators.

Where would U-M be without him?

That’s the point, I suppose. They wouldn’t be near the same, and while it’s possible they find a reasonable facsimile next season, that quarterback almost certainly won’t be this.

And so, Michigan fan, savor this, his play, this defense, this roster of future pros, a roster that Harbaugh has called his best. It’s not often that your team travels to East Lansing and wins by 49 points. Or wins by that margin in this rivalry period.

It’s been a long time since these programs were this far apart in talent. The Spartans have, at best, a couple of possible NFL draft picks.

But, again, these rosters will be a lot different next year. The Spartans will have a new coach, some transfers, a quarterback with more experience.

It’s a safe bet the programs won’t be 49 points apart 12 months from now. That’s the hope, anyway, if you bleed green and white, that what unfolded at Spartan Stadium isn’t the beginning of a decade run of dominance, or even a five-year run.

Rather, it was a single game.

With one team as good as it's been in two decades and the other as poor as it's been in about the same amount of time, a team that’s understandably in flux, a team that lost its head coach and has really lost its way, through no fault of the players.

Now, more than ever, things shift in a second. One moment, alums can’t wait for your departure, the next they’re raising millions to keep you.

Harbaugh can relate, not that he’s worried about that or accusations of sign stealing and illegal advanced scouting or anything but his team. He’s got the makings of a historic squad for Michigan.

His team’s demolition of MSU is the latest reminder.

