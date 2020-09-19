Michigan football's new schedule: Inexperienced roster will be tested early and often

Michigan football is exactly five weeks out from the beginning of the Big Ten season.

And the Wolverines now know who they will play.

The conference released its full schedule Saturday morning, and while there are some differences between the previous conference-only schedule that was announced in August, a lot held to form.

Some key differences: Instead of opening the season at Purdue, the Wolverines will travel to Minneapolis to battle for the Little Brown Jug — their first time playing at Minnesota since 2015, Jim Harbaugh's first season as head coach.

"The Game" has moved back to its normal slot at the end of the regular season, but not Thanksgiving weekend because of the later start to the season.

Here's an early breakdown of the Wolverines' new 2020 schedule:

Oct. 24: At Minnesota

The Golden Gophers had a breakout 2019, finishing 11-2 and No. 2 in the Big Ten West. There have been some changes since then: Minnesota's top receiver Tyler Johnson and top defender Antoine Winfield Jr. are both in the NFL now, and offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca — the brains behind an offense that averaged 34.1 points and 432 yards per game — left for Penn State. Still, this should be a tough opener.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan, who threw for 30 touchdowns and had the Big Ten's second-best passer efficiency rating (178.7), is back, and so is receiver Rashod Bateman, a top NFL prospect who opted out for the NFL draft before announcing this week that he plans to opt back in. Bateman caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns last fall and could present a problem for U-M's young secondary.

Oct. 31: vs. Michigan State

Michigan handled their in-state rivals Spartans at home last season in a 44-10 victory; the Wolverines will travel to East Lansing this season to play what could be a drastically different team. Mark Dantonio is gone, and so are numerous multi-year starters like Kenny Willekes, Joe Bachie and Brian Lewerke. The Spartans may not be as talented as in years past, but this game still holds the same importance for them, and a win would mean a lot for first-year coach Mel Tucker and his recruiting efforts. As it stands, though, U-M's roster looks like it'll have an edge.

Nov. 7: at Indiana

Indiana usually plays Michigan tough, but the Wolverines blew out the Hoosiers, 39-14, in Bloomington last fall. The top performers in that game — quarterback Shea Patterson, receiver Nico Collins and edge-rusher Josh Uche — are all gone, but U-M should still have enough to get the job done. The key matchup: U-M's secondary against Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who won the starting job last season and completed 68.8% of his passes for 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns. His quarterback rating of 157.6 would've finished third in the Big Ten had Penix had enough attempts to qualify. But he struggled with injuries and missed much of the season.

