Michigan football's running game still shaping up ahead of Bowling Green matchup

Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia looks back at what happened during Michigan football’s 35-7 win over UNLV and what's ahead for the Wolverines on Sept. 16 game against Bowling Green.

Tony Garcia's three things we learned

Gifts that keep on giving: Last summer during Big Ten media days in Indianapolis, Jim Harbaugh mysteriously referred to a pair of freshmen as "gifts from the football Gods." It wasn't until months later that Harbaugh revealted who he was referring to: defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. This season, they have been arguably the two most disruptive Wolverines in a dominating defense.

Grant had four tackles against UNLV on Saturday, leading U-M with 2½ for loss and tying for a game-high 1½ sacks. For the second consecutive week, the interior lineman was credited with a batted ball at the line of scrimmage (in Week 1, his bat led to Mike Sainristil's interception). “I think Kenneth Grant’s gonna be a name everyone’s gonna know about," defensive coordinator Jesse Minter warned in the spring. "He’s a monster in the middle and has a chance to be a really, really dominant type of player here."

However it was Graham, according to Pro Football Focus, who graded out as the best Wolverine (94) on the field vs. UNLV. The sophomore tied for a game-high five tackles (1½ for loss), including half a sack as well as a forced fumble.

STOCK WATCH: Michigan football pass rush proves 'everybody eats' in Week 2 win over UNLV

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs for a touchdown against UNLV during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Rushing game has its warts: Statistically, Michigan was much improved on the ground in Week 2. Still, there are the beginnings of what could be legitimate concerns. Donovan Edwards hasn't been able to get going, with six rushes for just nine yards against UNLV. He's at 46 yards on 18 carries this season, with a 2.6-yard average that's a far cry from the 7.1 he averaged last season. Although Blake Corum performed better, it was clear he, too, was frustrated, with 80 yards on 15 carries, including two TDs.

One way to know the run game is still a work in progress: Tight end AJ Barner graded out as the team's top run-blocker (80.7). But running backs coach Mike Hart said he isn't concerned about any part of the run game, and certainly not Corum's health as he works his way back from offseason knee surgery.

"I think he's 100% as far as injury-wise, that's not slowing him down," Hart said. "I just told him he's thinking too much, just run. You can't always look for the big play, just go and it will happen. He knows that, and he was better this week than he was last week, and he'll be better next week."

GARCIA'S AP BALLOT: With road win over Bama, Texas sure seems back

Michigan wide receiver Tyler Morris (8) makes a catch against UNLV defensive back BJ Harris (27) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

More than Wilson: Roman Wilson has grabbed the headlines with five touchdowns on the season. The rest of the team — well, technically, just Corum — has three combined, but that doesn't mean U-M is a one-trick pony in the passing game. Cornelius Johnson is tied for the team high in catches (10 ) and his 153 yards receiving are 16 short of Wilson's team-leading 169. Johnson had five grabs for 82 yards on Saturday and a 26-yard end-around, with five first downs on his six touches.

Tyler Morris, who was limited in Week 1 due to injuries, more than surpassed his career totals on the afternoon. He entered the game with three receptions and 25 yards; on Saturday, his three catches totaled 40 yards.

Scot Loeffler head coach of the Bowling Green Falcons looks on in the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl against the New Mexico State Aggies at Ford Field on December 26, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Next up: Bowling Green Falcons

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan (2-0) vs. Bowling Green (1-1).

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV/radio: Big Ten Network; WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: Wolverines by 40½.

Indiana's Connor Bazelak (9) is sacked by Michigan's Jaylen Harrell (32) during the Indiana versus Michigan football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

BIG TEN INSIDER: J.J. McCarthy delivering precise passes — and converts — for Michigan football

Know the foe

Bowling Green entrers Week 3 at 1-1 under fifth-year coach Scot Loeffler who is mighty familiar with Ann Arbor. Loeffler was a quarterback for the Wolverines from 1993-96, before a career-ending injury set up a path of coaching.

His first stop? On Lloyd Carr's staff at U-M as a special assistant on the 1997 national championship team in 1997, and then a two-year stint as a graduate assistant. After a year as quarterbacks coach at CMU, he came back for a six-year (2002-07) tenure at the same position at U-M, mentoring two of the best quarterbacks to come through Ann Arbor in the modern era, John Navarre and Chad Henne.

These days, Loeffler is coming off his first bowl game at Bowling Green, a loss in Detroit's Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field (where he coached for a season with the Lions). The Falcons picked up their first win of 2023 Saturday against Eastern Illinois, thanks to the arm of experienced Power Five quarterback Connor Bazelak, who was Barner's teammate at Indiana last season.

The senior couldn't have been worse in his first game as a Falcon, Sept. 2 against Liberty: 6-for-21 for just 78 yards and three interceptions. But against EIU, it was a different story: Bazelak was 23-for-28 for 319 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers.

New Mexico State linebacker Trevor Brohard intercepts a pass intended for Bowling Green wide receiver Odieu Hiliare in the first quarter of New Mexico State's 24-19 win over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Ford Field.

He had a pair of 100-yard receivers in Ta'ron Keith (six catches, 123 yards) and Harold Fannin Jr. (seven catches, 109 yards and a score) but his perceived No. 1 weapon entering this season was Odieu Hiliare, who has totaled eight catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Defensively, calling Bowling Green "mid" would be, well, polite. The Falcons ranked No. 102 in total defense last season (out of 131 FBS-level teams) and No. 113 in scoring defense; they're No. 75 two weeks into this season, but that's thanks to their less-than-mighty nonconference foes thus far. Still, fifth-year linebacker Darren Anders has had six tackles in each of his first two games.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football getting 'gifts from the football gods' ahead of BGSU