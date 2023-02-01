Michigan football's Ronnie Bell close to 'everything I’ve ever wanted' in NFL draft

MOBILE, Ala. — Ronnie Bell thought he was being pranked when he got his first recruiting call from Michigan football midway through his senior year of high school.

Bell already had signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Missouri State, and few football programs had even recruited him thinking he was a basketball-only guy. So when Bell answered former Michigan director of recruiting Matt Dudek's call that December, he immediately googled Dudek's name to find out if he was for real.

"I’m looking up Michigan staff and he is who he says he is, and then before I know it he’s like, 'Here, I have Coach,' and then I’m on the phone with Coach (Jim) Harbaugh just like that," Bell recalled Wednesday. "I couldn’t even believe it. Yeah, and that was just a conversation of him asking how big I was."

A LOOK BACK:How Tom Brady's GOAT legend started in the state of Michigan — and lasted 2 decades

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) scores a two point conversion against TCU during the second half at the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

Five years after that fateful call, Bell still can't believe how far football has taken him — and how close he was to missing out on his dream.

He told Harbaugh that day in 2017 he was 160-some pounds soaking wet but always wanted to play college football, and when Harbaugh said he loved Bell's film, their connection was sealed.

Bell signed with Michigan a few months later, after he was released from his scholarship to Missouri State, and will take part in the Senior Bowl college all-star game this week with a chance to improve his stock as a mid-round prospect in April's NFL draft.

MORE FROM SENIOR BOWL:Jackson State LB Aubrey Miller: Detroit Lions' James Houston 'kicking down doors for us'

"It definitely is like surreal when you kind of lay down and really think about it, like how close I am to knocking on the door of everything that I’ve ever wanted," Bell said. "It’s definitely kind of a crazy part in life right now, but I’m very excited for everything in front of me."

Michigan's leading receiver last season, Bell finished his career with 145 catches, 2,269 yards and two All-Big Ten awards.

Story continues

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) hugs offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi (55) after winning the Big Ten Championship Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

He played 13 games in a reserve role as a freshman, then emerged as one of the Big Ten's best playmakers in 2019, when he had strong showings against Michigan State, Ohio State and Alabama (in the Citrus Bowl) late in the year to make the media's honorable mention all-conference team

Bell's 2020 season was derailed by COVID, and he tore the ACL in his right knee on a punt return in the first half of Michigan's 2021 season opener. He set career-highs with 62 catches, 889 yards and four touchdowns to help the Wolverines reach the College Football Playoff last season, and though he might be in the NFL already if not for that knee injury, Bell said he would not change a thing about his Michigan career.

"I definitely feel like there’s more that I’m scratching and climbing to, but I definitely also do feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be," Bell said. "I say, it kind of changes your perspective on everything. It changes your perspective on ball, it changes your perspective on life. It all worked out for the greater good."

Michigan Wolverines receiver Ronnie Bell picks up a first down against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

A two-time captain at Michigan, Bell said he's trying to showcase his versatility as a player this week.

He's considered a good route runner who can play outside or in of the slot, and he still has the chops to return punts, too.

"He’s going to be a great player," said Olusegun Oluwatimi, Bell's former roommate and one of three Wolverines on the National team at the Senior Bowl this week. "He's gritty, he knows how to play the position, he’s smart and he’s a great leader."

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Ronnie Bell on 'surreal' journey at Senior Bowl