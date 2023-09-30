Michigan football's Roman Wilson makes epic TD catch using Nebraska player's helmet

Roman Wilson might've just made the catch of the year in college football.

On Michigan's first drive of Saturday's game against Nebraska, Wilson jumped high over the Nebraska safety Isaac Gifford to secure the touchdown — by using the top of the Cornhusker player's helmet.

J.J. McCarthy stepped back in the pocket with loads of time and found his favorite target for the 29-yard touchdown to take the early 7-0 lead for the Wolverines.

Wilson's insane catch was his seventh touchdown catch of the season, most of any Michigan receiver. Entering Saturday, Wilson's six touchdowns were tied for first among all FBS receivers this year.

More: Michigan vs. Nebraska live score, updates, highlights from Wolverines' Week 5 game

Video: Roman Wilson touchdown catch vs. Nebraska

Here's a replay of Wilson's epic touchdown catch vs. Nebraska.

This is called wanting it more @Trilllroman pic.twitter.com/PmpXzvPM2k — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 30, 2023

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Roman Wilson catch: Michigan WR uses Nebraska helmet for epic touchdown