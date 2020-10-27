Michigan football's revamped offensive line dominated in first game together vs. Minnesota

Michigan football had no shortage of options for their offensive lineman of the week.

In Saturday's 49-24 win at Minnesota, the Wolverines dominated the line of scrimmage. The run game had 256 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 8.3 yards per carry. Quarterback Joe Milton, meanwhile, was sacked only once — and on a play where he left the pocket.

So it was no surprise that the Wolverines settled on two players to share the award: fifth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis and redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield.

O-Line and D-Line Players of the Week! pic.twitter.com/guKbFtuv3O — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 26, 2020

The duo were part of a unit that had offensive line coach Ed Warinner fired up during an appearance on the "Inside Michigan Football" radio show Monday night.

"Considering we were starting four new guys and their experience level, I thought they did a great job," Warinner said. "I was really proud of them. They played hard. They were assignment sound. We had very few problems and just played aggressive. And we created some nice run seams in there. I think we averaged 8.3 yards per carry, so happy about that. Overall, just the way the offense performed was fun.”

One particular play drew attention from Warinner: The 70-yard touchdown run on the opening play of Michigan's second possession. It tilted momentum back in the Wolverines' favor after a blocked punt helped Minnesota take an early 7-0 lead.

The touchdown run featured several components: The caving-in of Minnesota's defensive line by Mayfield, right guard Andrew Stueber and H-back Ben Mason; and a crucial block from left guard Chuck Filiaga, who pulled around to take out a safety.

“Chuck got his first start and he played very well," Warinner said. "Did a lot of good things. I was really excited for him."

By the time running back Zach Charbonnet touched the ball, there was already a clear hole.

"There was a lot of room in there," Warinner said. "He just sprinted to the end zone untouched. It was beautiful. It got me excited. I think it was the fourth play of the game for us on offense. Answered."

While preparing his unit for the offense's second drive, Warinner made sure to emphasize the importance of the next few plays. He told his offensive linemen that they needed to put together a successful drive. But even he was taken aback by how quickly the response came.

“I didn’t anticipate it popping out of there that cleanly," Warinner said.

It wasn't the only big play from the run game.

Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins rushes for a touchdown in the first half against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium, Oct. 24, 2020.

