What Michigan football's receivers are doing to unlock big gains on offense

Mike Sainristil sees plenty of differences between Michigan football in 2020 than in 2019.

For one, the sophomore receiver believes the current team is "more united" and understandsthat it must play together.

"It’s always gonna have to come as one," Sainristil said. "Football’s a team sport, and if you’re not willing to go out there and put it all on the line for the person next to you, then you don’t deserve to be out there, pretty much.”

One way that manifested on the field in the Wolverines' 49-24 season-opening win at Minnesota: The blocking from Sainristil and his teammates.

Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet (24) celebrates with receiver Mike Sainristil after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium, Oct. 24, 2020.

In fact, the receivers' blocking stood out so much to Jim Harbaugh that he mentioned it twice as an "unheralded" part of Saturday's win: Once during his weekly presser Monday afternoon, and then later that night on the 'Inside Michigan Football' radio show.

"One of the most impressive things to me in the game was the perimeter blocking," Harbaugh said. "Especially Ronnie Bell and Mike Sainristil — and Giles Jackson on Zach’s 70-yard touchdown run. The physicality, the perimeter blocking was outstanding."

That blocking was displayed on the offense's opening play, when the Wolverines threw a screen to running back Blake Corum, who made a linebacker miss and picked up 24 yards] thanks to the efforts of Bell and Sainristil.

