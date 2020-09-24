Michigan football's RB room is so deep, the challenge is finding snaps for everyone

Michigan football's running back room is deeper than it has ever been under Jim Harbaugh.

It's also significantly healthier than it was last season, too.

In a Zoom call with local reporters Wednesday afternoon, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis revealed that last season's top two backs, Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins, dealt with numerous injuries during 2019 campaign, while praising Chris Evans and Blake Corum, the two additions to the room.

Between what he has seen from all four running backs, Gattis is "very, very pleased" with the position group.

"We weren’t quite pleased where they were at the start of the season," Gattis said, "but when you look at that room and where we finished the season, I felt great about our running back room and they've been able to pick up from where they left off."

The highest-ranked running back recruit of Harbaugh's tenure, Charbonnet set a program record with 11 rushing touchdowns as a true freshman. He stood out immediately with eight carries for 90 yards against Middle Tennessee State in the season opener and 33 carries for 100 yards and three touchdowns against Army in Week 2.

But Charbonnet's production and workload oscillated throughout the fall. After his first two games, he had 22 carries for 70 yards and one score over the next three games, followed by a three-game stretch with 48 carries for 271 yards and five touchdowns; in his final two games, Charbonnet had four carries for seven yards against Ohio State and 13 carries for 84 yards against Alabama.

That variance, Gattis said Wednesday, was due to injuries Charbonnet suffered in high school and dealt with as a true freshman. Now that Charbonnet is healthy, there has been a notable difference in his play.

"He’s been able to spend this offseason more focusing on his body," Gattis said. "First and foremost, the dude is chiseled as can be. He just takes such great (care) of his body, it’s really impressive. He’s always in the weight room. He’s so mature about his approach and his preparation to get his body feeling the best that he can be and playing at the highest level.

"And now that he’s feeling great, he reminds you of the player he was in high school and (he was) such a great player. Going into Year Two just having a better feel for the run schemes, having a better feel for everything, he’s been impressive out there. He looks like a totally different player, and everyone's gonna see an even better player than what you saw last year."

Meanwhile, injuries were the reason for Haskins' delayed breakout (he didn't receive extensive playing time until the sixth game), although he still finished as the team's second-leading rusher with 622 yards and four touchdowns.

