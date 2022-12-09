Put away the pads, and put on the tuxes. It's Awards Season in college football.

On Thursday night, the best and brightest of the 2022 college football season were honored, with a few awards coming back to the state of Michigan.

One of the first awards given out on the night was the Rimington Award, given to the nation's best center. Although he's been at Michigan football for just a season, Olu Oluwatimi made it count as he helped lead one of the nation's best offensive lines to another Big Ten title.

Oluwatimi becomes the third player of Michigan to win the award, joining David Baas (2004) and David Molk (2011).

OFF THE FIELD:Mazi Smith pleads guilty to lesser weapon charge; sentencing on Dec. 29

Later on in the night, Oluwatimi walked away with the Outland Trophy, as the nation's best offensive lineman. He becomes the first-ever Wolverine to win the prestigious honor in the award's 76-year history.

There is a chance for even more reward for Oluwatimi and the Michigan offensive line. The Wolverines offensive line is once again up for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's best offensive line unit. If Michigan wins the award, they'll be the first school to win the award in back to back seasons, and second school to win the award twice since it was first given out in 2015.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Olu Oluwatimi wins Rimington Award, Outland Trophy