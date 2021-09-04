How Michigan football's offensive line, RBs bullied their way to huge day vs. WMU

It became clear that Michigan football offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was enjoying himself on the first possession of the fourth quarter Saturday.

The Wolverines had already extended their lead over Western Michigan to 26 and amassed more than 220 rushing yards as a team. That’s when Gattis, whose offenses have only worked in fits since his arrival from Alabama in 2019, radioed in arguably Michigan’s most creative play of the game.

On first and 10 from his own 13-yard line, Gattis aligned speedy wide receiver Roman Wilson in a peculiar spot: a three-point stance on the right side of a heavy formation. And when the ball was snapped, Wilson peeled around into the backfield on a reverse to take the ball from quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who had already faked a handoff to running back Donovan Edwards.

Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) runs against Western Michigan during the second half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

GRADES: A’s all around — except for this unit — in win vs. WMU

MORE: Michigan triumphs by sticking to twin sledgehammers Haskins, Corum

The Broncos were hoodwinked, just as they’d been all afternoon by the U-M running game, and Wilson zipped around the left side of the formation for a beautifully blocked 43-yard gain.

The Michigan offensive line had imposed its will yet again.

“The O-line played really well today,” starting quarterback Cade McNamara said. “We made a huge emphasis on playing physical during the entire offseason, and I think they did that very well today.”

Four days after starting left guard Trevor Keegan told reporters the Wolverines planned to “pound it down your throat,” the offensive line and running backs delivered on the colorful promise during a 47-14 throttling of Western Michigan.

[ Here's how you can gain access to our best Michigan Wolverines content for an incredible price. ]

A dizzying blend of power (Hassan Haskins), explosiveness (Blake Corum) and play-calling ingenuity from Gattis (two reverses totaling 117 yards) hacksawed an undermanned defense for 43 carries, 351 yards and three touchdowns.

Story continues

When the mauling finally ended, the Wolverines gobbled up more rushing yards than Western Michigan had total yards.

“All week, really all camp, all offseason our O-line has been putting in a bunch of work on the field and in the weight room,” Corum said. “That’s what you guys saw today. They were really physical upfront and made the RBs job easier, Cade’s job easier and everyone else.”

The afternoon began rather ominously for Michigan when starting right tackle, Zak Zinter, took the field for warmups with a cast on his right hand. Zinter, whom Gattis described as possibly the best offensive player on the team, was replaced in the first unit by graduate student Chuck Filiaga, a starter at left guard last season.

FANS ARE BACK: The Big House returns to full capacity amid rising COVID-19 cases

UPDATE: WR Ronnie Bell suffers leg injury, to have MRI tonight

Any uneasiness was quickly erased with a wonderfully scripted opening possession by Gattis, who mixed and matched Haskins (13 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD) and Corum (14 carries, 111 yards, 1 TD) with aplomb: four touches for Haskins and five for Corum, including a 14-yard touchdown reception on a swing pass that works as an extension of the running game.

Michigan running back Blake Corum celebrates with teammates after his touchdown against Western Michigan during the first half in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

“I think whatever the game plan sees fit will determine our run-to-pass ratio,” McNamara said. “I thought the (play) calling today was fine, it was perfect. We got the job done. Running the ball a little bit more, I don’t mind that, it makes my job a little bit easier.”

While Haskins filled more of the bruising role between the tackles, highlighted by a 22-yard score during which he dropped one hand to the ground for balance en route to the end zone, Corum provided raw electricity. He sliced the Broncos for gains of 18, 8, 10, 8, 30 and 12 yards on the ground in addition to a 79-yard kickoff return that facilitated a field goal to give Michigan the lead. Harbaugh called the performance — 212 all-purpose yards for Corum — “tremendous.”

As a duo, Haskins and Corum combined for 181 rushing yards and an average of 6.7 yards per carry.

“Hassan is a strong dude,” Corum said. “It’s hard to tackle him, so he might run through you. Me on the other hand, I’m more of a finesse guy, so I might make you fall. A one-two punch with both of us that can make people miss at the second level, it’s hard to stop that. It’s kind of like thunder and lightning.”

Thunder, lightning and the occasional reverse.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Josh Gattis, offensive line key in WMU win