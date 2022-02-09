Michigan football's Matt Weiss joins Sherrone Moore as co-offensive coordinators

Michigan football has filed its other hole in its coaching staff.

On Wednesday, head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss will join offensive line coach Sherrone Moore as co-offensive coordinators for the 2022 season.

Harbaugh said that Moore and Weiss will share play-calling duties. Gattis left Michigan last week to become the offensive coordinator at Miami (Florida).

SHAWN WINDSOR: Jim Harbaugh reaction proves Michigan-Michigan State rivalry never sleeps

WHAT HAPPENED?: Why Jim Harbaugh almost left for NFL, and what really brought him back

Moore, U-M's tight ends coach from 2018-20, moved over to lead the offensive line last season and was the co-coordinator under Josh Gattis. The Michigan offensive line won the Joe Moore Award, given to college football's best O-line annually.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, center, quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss, right, and quarterback Cade McNamara during warmups before action against the Indiana Hoosiers, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Michigan Stadium.

Weiss was hired before last season after spending 12 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens under John Harbaugh, Jim's brother, coaching a myriad of positions on both sides of the ball. In 2021, Cade McNamara was named to the All-Big Ten third team, leading Michigan to a 12-2 record, the Big Ten championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

[ Michigan athletics offers new online program to connect student-athletes to NIL deals ]

“We have great chemistry among the coaches on our offensive staff,” Jim Harbaugh said in a released statement. “The teamwork has been exceptional. Everyone has been integral to our offensive success and each coach’s contribution has and will continue to be valued.”

U-M's offense gained 6,203 yards last season, second highest in program history, and scored 501 points, sixth most in school history.

Running backs coach Mike Hart, the program's all-time leading rusher who joined the staff last season, is now the team's run game coordinator.

Michigan also moved Ron Bellamy to wide receivers coach. The former state championship-winning coach at West Bloomfield joined the U-M staff and eventually landed as safeties coach. Bellamy played wide receiver at Michigan from 2000-03 and had 67 catches for 888 yards and nine touchdowns.

Story continues

Grad assistant Stephen Adegoke, in his second year with the program, will also shift from defense to help Bellamy with the wide receivers.

Jay Harbaugh, the team's special teams coordinator, will add coaching safeties to his responsibilities. He also also coached running backs (2017-2020) and tight ends (2015-16, 2021) as an assistant to his father during the seven seasons in Ann Arbor. He has run the special teams since 2019.

The Wolverines also hired another former player to fill out the staff. Grant Newsome, the former offensive lineman whose playing career was cut short due to a gruesome leg injury in 2016, has been hired as the tight ends coach. Newsome assisted coaching the offensive line the last two seasons, and helped with the tight ends the two seasons before that.

Sherrone Moore, then Michigan's tight ends coach, watches before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

“Grant has been a positive, motivating force within our coaching staff since he joined us as a student assistant,” said Harbaugh. “We have had a front-row seat to Grant’s development as a coach and are excited that he has chosen to accept our offer to become a full-time assistant. He is a future star in this profession, and our players really respect what Grant is teaching on the field and the insight that he shares from life experiences”

On Tuesday, the Free Press learned U-M was close to hiring Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Jesse Minter for the same position. Defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale earned an incentive-based promotion to co-defensive coordinator.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Matt Weiss joins Sherrone Moore as co-OCs