Michigan football's Will Johnson a game-time decision vs. Iowa in Big Ten championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It looks as though Michigan football standout defensive back Will Johnson will be a game-time decision for Saturday's Big Ten Championship (Fox, 8:17 p.m.) show down against No. 16 Iowa (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Johnson, who said earlier this week he was going to "try my best to be out there" to play against the Hawkeyes, was listed as questionable in the Wolverines' pregame Big Ten availability report. Center Drake Nugent, a new name to pop up on the list, was also listed as questionable.

Michigan had two players ruled out for the contest: captain and fifth-year senior offensive lineman Zak Zinter, who broke his tibia and fibula last week against Ohio State, and linebacker Jimmy Rolder.

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

POSTER PAGE: Celebrate Michigan football's historic win over Ohio State with a special reprint!

Johnson, who was named first-team consensus All-Big Ten defensive back last week, tweaked his lower body in practice last week but was still able to play against Ohio State. He made one of the key plays of the game early in the first half when he jumped a slant route intended for Marvin Harrison Jr., intercepted the pass and returned it to the OSU 7-yard line to set up U-M's first score of the game.

However, Johnson later aggravated the injury in the game and left the contest early in the second half.

"My best ability is availability," Johnson said. "Trying to be available is the biggest thing and trying to be at my best health is the biggest thing. So I'm going to do whatever I can to be out there this Saturday, but if that's not the case, then I'll be back out there the next time we play."

Johnson played in just 10 snaps during the non-conference portion of the season as he rehabbed from an offseason knee scope. Earlier this week Johnson confirmed his current injury is "in no way related" to the previous ailment.

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson defends Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

The sophomore finished the regular season with 20 tackles, four pass breakups, three interceptions and one touchdown.

Rolder, meanwhile, redshirted this season as he played just four games against Michigan State, Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State. He was in coverage and got beat on a deep pass play to Cade Stover last week, Harbaugh said was in the mix working his way back into the two-deep behind Junior Colson, Mike Barrett and Ernest Hausmann.

FOLLOW ALONG HERE: Michigan football vs. Iowa live score, updates, highlights from Big Ten championship game

Nugent was also named first-team All-Big Ten by coaches and media after he started all 12 games at center for the Wolverines. The reason he's questionable was not clear.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football DB Will Johnson 'questionable' in Big Ten title game