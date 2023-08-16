Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh using last year's method to settle several starting jobs

Jim Harbaugh has a new plan in 2023.

Well, really it's an old plan, but it's expanding in a new way this season.

In 2022, Michigan football's quarterback competition was seemingly too close to call during fall camp, so rather than naming a starter, Harbaugh gave Cade McNamara the reigns in Week 1 and J.J. McCarthy in Week 2. He decided to let the game reps determine who would start moving forward, a battle ultimately won by McCarthy.

It worked so well, in fact, it's coming back this year at other positions. And, it now has a name.

“I read that another team was doing that for their quarterbacks: the Michigan Method. I liked it. I liked the way that sounded,” Harbaugh laughed on Tuesday. “Who plays? Who gets to start? The best players. How do you know who the best player is? They play the best. If I had to define what the Michigan Method is, that would define it well.

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs as lineman Trente Jones (53) blocks vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

“You’re going to see the Michigan Method in play at offensive tackle ... I see that happening at edge, could be the case at center, probably will be the case at corner.”

For those keeping track at home, that's six out of 22 positions on offense and defense.

Harbaugh said the team has "four starting tackles" as he listed returners Karsen Barnhart and Trente Jones as well as transfers Ladarius Henderson (Arizona State) and Myles Hinton (Stanford). With a bit more prompting, he divulged Barnhart and Henderson have worked on McCarthy's blindside, while Jones and Hinton are operating the right side.

Two weeks in, nobody has solidified a starting spot, but separation is starting to take place.

"If I had to pick the best one through 12-13 days of camp, Karsen Barnhart is having the best camp so far," Harbaugh said. "He could play any position."

The Michigan Method takes form on the edge, too, where there are also four players competing for two spots: Jaylen Harrell, Josaiah Stewart, Braiden McGregor and Derrick Moore. It's Stewart and Harrell at the "sam edge" for Jesse Minter's group, which is the more athletic pass rusher of the two sides.

McGregor and Moore have been operating on the "rush edge" side, where Mike Morris played a season ago, as the sturdier body to set the edge against the rush.

"The athletic pass rusher, expected to be really proficient in coverage but he's somebody that can go get the quarterback and set the edge," Harbaugh said. "There's multiple guys that are starters."

Michigan defensive end Braiden McGregor (17) rushes against Northern Illinois running back Mason Blakemore (24) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

It's not quite clear how Michigan will separate out its starters in the secondary, where one of the front runners for the No. 2 cornerback position, Amorion Walker, has been banged up. He was seen walking through the facility on crutches last week and Harbaugh confirmed Tuesday he would be out for the next "four or five" days.

That means fifth-year senior Mike Sainristil, a standout at nickel last season in his first year on defense after transitioning from wide receiver, is also rotating at the corner spot opposite Will Johnson. He and former walk-on Keshaun Harris have pushed UMass transfer Josh Wallace in the battle for the same position.

There's still two weeks to go, but different people rotating in and out of various secondary positions is not surprising. Just last week defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said the mission was to find the combination of "the best five" in the secondary.

While he knew that would involve some mixing and matching, Harbaugh offered this: "I think we’re at our best if (Sainristil is) at nickel.”

The other remaining spot where U-M expects to potentially employ the "Michigan Method" is at center. That's where there's another two-man battle between Stanford transfer Drake Nugent (named to both the Rimington and Outland preseason watchlist) and Greg Crippen.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Mike Sainristil (0) defends against Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. during the first half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 26, 2022.

U-M scrimmaged at the Big House over the weekend, which Harbaugh said went the best of any of his nine years doing so. Often times, he said, just being in the stadium can make people act out a bit. The game speeds up, coaches are yelling more and it's easy tot get out of sorts.

That didn't happen, which is good. It's also why it looks like U-M is going to need the real lights to sort it all out.

"Practice may define it over 29 days, but it may not," Harbaugh said. "Have to find the separation in the game to find out who the best player is."

