Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh says he can't respond to NCAA's comment on investigation

Jim Harbaugh still cannot talk about the NCAA investigation into the Michigan football program.

On Tuesday, the first time he's addressed media since fall camp began on Aug. 1, Harbaugh was concise when asked if he could comment now that the NCAA made its own public statement about the investigation.

"No," he said. "I cannot."

It's the same message he shared when he spoke at Big Ten media days last month in Indianapolis, two days after reports initially surfaced that he was expected to be suspended for the first four games of the 2023 season. One source told the Free Press at that time the agreement was "as good as" done, and all that remained was the committee on infractions' acceptance of the negotiated resolution.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during Big Ten media days on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Indianapolis.

It would've also seen assistants Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome suspended Week 1.

But on Saturday, Yahoo! Sports reported that the agreement between Michigan and the NCAA fell through and was poised to head toward a hearing. In an unprecedented move, NCAA vice president of hearing operations, Derrick Crawford, sounded off on 'X' formerly known as twitter.

"The Michigan infractions case is related to impermissible on and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities — not a cheeseburger," he said, alluding to rumors which implied the case was about one minor instance. "It is not uncommon for the (Committee on Infractions) to seek clarification on key facts prior to accepting."

"The COI may also reject an (negotiated resolution) if it determines that the agreement is not in the best interests of the Association or the penalties are not reasonable. If the involved parties cannot resolve a case through the negotiated resolution process, it may proceed to a hearing, but the committee believes cooperation is the best avenue to quickly resolve issues."

That got a responses from Tom Mars, Harbaugh's attorney, on social media.

"Pursuant to the NCAA's internal operating procedures, and under threat of penalties, Michigan, the involved coaches, and their lawyers are prohibited from uttering a word about this ongoing case," he began. "Yet the NCAA can issue a public statement putting its spin on the case?"

Mars told the Free Press he cannot comment on the case earlier this weekend. Harbaugh said as much Tuesday.

Michigan opens the regular season ranked No. 2 in both the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll and will host East Carolina. Harbaugh said nothing will distract the team from its mission.

“My wife asks me to do things too … I’m trying my best," he said. "But I’m really locked in on this football team.”

