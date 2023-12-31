Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh reportedly hires Tom Brady's agent with deep NFL ties

The never-ending speculation of Jim Harbaugh and current and/or future employer just keeps on churning.

Less than 48 hours before Michigan football is scheduled to take on Alabama in the Rose Bowl for a chance to play in the national championship game, news has come out that its coach has reportedly hired a new agent.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Pete Thamel report that Jim Harbaugh has hired football agent Don Yee as his new representation. Yee's clientele list includes a who's who of NFL figures, including Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton, Oakland Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and, Yee's first big client, NFL legend and former Michigan QB Tom Brady.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, watches during practice on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Carson, California.

Harbaugh's dalliances with the NFL have been well documented over the last couple of seasons, just as Michigan has made now three consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff. After the 2021 season, Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings but was not offered the job. Harbaugh said then the overtures to the pros would be "a one-time thing."

But after last season, Harbaugh reportedly spoke with both the Broncos and the Carolina Panthers about their head coaching openings. While there were no formal interviews, it seemed that the flirtations with the NFL had not died down.

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Harbaugh reportedly has a 10-year, $125 million contract extension from Michigan waiting for his signature. But, Rapoport reports, the deal includes a clause that states Harbaugh cannot "entertain or accept a job for the NFL" in 2024.

The last 12 months have been eventful off the field for Harbaugh. His program just officially received a notice of allegations for Level II NCAA violations connected with recruiting during the pandemic. That investigation drew him a Level I violation because the NCAA concluded he misled investigators.

The program is also marred by the sign stealing scandal that Harbaugh was punished for by the Big Ten. In all, Harbaugh was suspended for six of the 13 games this season. Still, the Wolverines went undefeated, won the conference, is ranked No. 1 by the CFP committee and will take on the Crimson Tide on Monday in Pasadena, California.

