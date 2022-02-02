Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh: What we know about Minnesota Vikings interview

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's flight to Minnesota wasn't going to be stopped.

Not by the upcoming national signing day, during which U-M solidified commitments with multiple four- and five-star prospects. Not by the upcoming regionwide snowstorm, during which more than 8 inches of snow are supposed to blanket southeast Michigan.

Harbaugh, who just finished his seventh season leading Michigan, made his trip north to talk for a second time with the Minnesota Vikings about becoming their head coach. Harbaugh flew via private plane Tuesday to Minnesota for an in-person interview after a Zoom talk a few days prior.

WINDSOR: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is an idealist. The NFL offers the chance to be one.

While Michigan signees celebrated their pledges Wednesday, Michigan fans awaited news on the head coach who just led the team to a rare win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and the school's inaugural appearance in the College Football Playoff. Harbaugh since the 12-2 season ended has been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job (which eventually went to Josh McDaniels) but more recently the Vikings.

The Vikings, owned by the Wilf family, are reportedly considering New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and both defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell of the Los Angeles Rams for their head coaching job.

[ The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive content. ]

Multiple sources close to Harbaugh told the Free Press he would accept the job if offered.

In January, it was reported Michigan offered an incentive-laden contract extension that Harbaugh has not yet signed. This was an interesting move, considering Harbaugh had his salary halved after a poor 2020 season that ended 2-4.

Free Press sports writers Rainer Sabin and Michael Cohen contributed to this report.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football: What we know about Jim Harbaugh's status