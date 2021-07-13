Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh: Hard to say there's a pattern why QBs keep transferring

TheWolverine.com

There are exactly 120 days — or 17 weeks — until the college basketball season begins on Nov. 9, and while Michigan doesn't have its full schedule yet, the picture is becoming more and more clear, with several updates having been announced in recent days. Michigan's first scheduled game of the year will take place Nov. 16 against Seton Hall in the Gavitt Games, before the Wolverines travel to Las Vegas for the MGM Resorts Main Event. Michigan is then set to travel to North Carolina Dec. 1 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, before returning to host Kentucky Dec. 4 at Crisler Center.