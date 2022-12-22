Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh breaks down 2023 recruits: 'We've accomplished a great class'

Michigan football signed nearly two dozen athletes in its class of 2023 on Day 1 of the early signing period on Wednesday.

The Wolverines added at least one player at each position group and Jim Harbaugh went on the "In the Trenches" podcast with Jon Jansen to share his views of the class.

"The overview to me is really congrats, it's a great recruiting class," Harbaugh said. "I say that congratulations to all because it's a total effort by all and it's about choosing future Michigan men who possess the qualities we aspire to have in the program and this class represents those qualities we're looking for. ...

"I think our staff in getting to know each of the families and each of the kids, we've accomplished a great class."

Harbaugh explained he breaks down the types of recruits into three groups: linemen body types, "big skill" such as running back or linebacker and "skill positions" like wide receivers and defensive backs. He said the goal is to find at least one starter at each position in a class and likes to recruit players with wide-ranging skill sets in order to "cover each and every position."

The offense

Kendrick Bell, the younger brother of two-time captain Ronnie Bell, was recruited as an athlete, but with no true quarterback in the class, Harbaugh said he will start at quarterback and "roll from there."

Harbaugh also raved about the trio of offensive linemen signed — Nathan Efobi, Amir Herring and Evan Link.

Harbaugh said former edge rusher David Ojabo put in a good word with the Efobi family (they're close friends) about Michigan. Harbaugh called Efobi "a real athlete who's an offensive lineman," but added he can play both sides of the ball.

West Bloomfield running back Mekhi Elam (24) celebrates with offensive lineman Amir Herring after a touchdown against Davison during the first half of the MHSAA Division 1 final at Ford Field, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

When he spoke of Herring he immediately mentioned the ties to U-M wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy, who coached the offensive lineman at West Bloomfield. He liked that Herring was a Day 1 starter as a freshman and believes he is another guy who comes from a good family.

"Super hard-worker, been All-State twice," Harbaugh said. "Another really great student, wants to go into medicine."

Link comes from a military family, which Harbaugh likes in terms of attitude and work ethic. "He’s shown the ability to be a dominant player," Harbaugh said. "Great frame, very athletic, smart, intelligent."

Dexter running back Cole Cabana got a big reaction from Harbaugh, who lauded that he's an "explosive player" and a "track guy." One of the first recruits in the class, Cabana scored 79 touchdowns and had almost 6,000 all-purpose yards in high school.

The second running back in the class is Benjamin Hall, who also starts as the point guard on the North Cobb High School basketball team.

"On his official visit, he ran to Schembechler Hall to get his workout in before breakfast," he laughed. "Motivated guy who’s willing to work, and that’s what I see in just about every recruit in this class, but he’s at the highest level of that work ethic.”

Harbaugh sees a lot of upside in tight end Zack Marshall. After spending three years as a wideout, he moved to tight end and "won the tight end award at the Elite 11 camp." Still just 17 years old, Harbaugh likes that he has "another year of man growth."

"You know when a 17-year-old is as good as an 18- or 19-year old — he’s gonna get better and it’s gonna happen fast," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh loved that Deakon Tonielli is a multi-sport athlete with baseball and basketball and said he reminds him of Colston Loveland, one of U-M's breakout youngsters this season.

"Darn near identical," Harbaugh said. "Great size, smooth athlete, really incredible ball skills, super excited about both those tight ends.”

He wrapped up his offensive discussion with the wide receiver group — Karmello English, Fredrick Moore and Semaj Morgan.

English was a late add, a top-200 prospect who committed on signing day, but Harbaugh said the staff knew which way he was trending for some time.

"One of the best receivers in the country," Harbaugh said. "He’s another kinda guy that just lights up the room with their personality, very contagious."

Harbaugh called Moore "one of my favorite guys" and said the two bonded immediately. He marveled at Moore, who led the state of Missouri with 28 touchdowns as a senior, but also liked that he comes from a region U-M hasn't recruited much under Harbaugh.

Reeds Spring's James Dowdy breaks up a pass to Cardinal Ritter's Fredrick Moore during a state championship game at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

"Love that we’re getting a guy from St. Louis, breaking into that area, lot of great receivers have come from there," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh was impressed with Morgan's three catches and interception (that was called back) in the U.S. Army All-American game and knows his character because Bellamy has known him since he was 6 years old.

"Here’s a guy who plays all over the field," Harbaugh said. "Wide receiver, quarterback, safety, DB, QB, great athlete."

The defense

The deepest position group in this class is the defensive line and edge rushers, of which Michigan picked up five commitments — Enow Etta, Brooks Bahr, Aymeric Koumba, Breeon Ishmail and Trey Pierce.

Etta was the highest ranked player in the class and played football, basketball and track in high school. Harbaugh said he wants to be an engineer, and was blown away with his production.

"I think he had over 60 sacks in his four years in high school," he said. "Athletic and really strong and super bright, great combination."

Rochester’s Parker Gillespie (24) gets crushed by Loyola Academy’s Brooks Bahr (99) and Jamie McCabe (45) in the first half at Hoerster Field in Wilmette, Ill., Saturday, September 4, 2021. [Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]

"Brooks (Bahr), state champion, defensive lineman of the year in the Catholic League in Chicago," Harbaugh said of one of the program's most recent commits. "Very versatile player — can play end or tackle."

Harbaugh said Pierce "might be a coach some day" based on being a phenomenal student and his attention to detail. Harbaugh liked Pierce wasn't just a guy with size, or athleteicism, but both.

"Great length, great explosiveness at a position you always need," he said. "Not just big, not just strong but also athletic and explosive."

After having just one recruit from Ohio in the last three cycles (Rod Moore), Michigan landed four this year. One of them is Ishmail, who Harbaugh called a "tremendous leader" with a "high motor."

Koumba is one of the more raw prospects in the class, but has a ceiling that might be as high as anybody's according to Harbaugh. The Wolverines found him at a satellite camp in Georgia and were intrigued ever since.

"Very under-the-radar talent, raw football player with a very high ceiling, lots of potential," Harbaugh said. "Brandon Collier, who does a tremendous job with some of the foreign players, he’s been a tremendous ally to a lot of the foreign players, and we know him well. Aymeric is one of their premier international players."

Michigan also landed three linebackers — Semaj Bridgeman, Hayden Moore and Jason Hewlett.

Dashawn Hopper (10) of Colerain is tackled by Breeon Ishmail (3) of Princeton during the Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown at Pat Mancuso Field on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

Harbaugh called Hewlett "one of the best athletes in the state of Ohio" and was impressed that even though he missed his junior year he came back with a solid senior season. He added when he saw his frame he said, "OK, he plays linebacker for sure.”

Bridgeman is a bit more reserved according to Harbaugh, but the coach liked everything he saw from the physical linebacker.

"He's a Big Ten linebacker that can fill a gap, take on an offensive lineman but also have the athleticism to run sideline to sideline and put that pressure on the quarterback," he said. "Big, long, physical, athletic and can run."

Moore is cut from the same cloth, Harbaugh said. He grew up "catching for (Bills quarterback) Josh Allen and is an athletic, multi-sport athlete" that Harbaugh said reminds him of Jimmy Rolder.

"Multi-sport athletes who play very hard," Harbaugh said. "Tremendous motor, great measurables."

Another top-200 late addition was defensive back Jyaire Hill from Illinois. Hill helped his track team win the first state championship in program history and Harbaugh said he's another guy with an infections personality — not to mention an elite athlete.

The Morton defense converges on Kankakee's Jyaire Hill in the first half of their Class 5A state football semifinal Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in Kankakee. Morton fell to the Kays 41-14.

"Game-breaker type guy as a kick returner and as a defensive back," he said. "Unique player. Really high ceiling as a defensive back. Great ball skills. Very unique, creative individual, super competitive."

Then there's Cam Calhoun, who Harbaugh calld one of the top defensive backs in Ohio. He has a knack for the ball, with nine interceptions as a junior and five as a senior, and Harbaugh sees him as a potential leader in the locker room.

"He just strikes you as someone who’s gonna be a good teammate and a good fit in our defensive backfield," Harbaugh said.

Special teams

Michigan only has one predominantly special teams commit — Ann Arbor Huron kicker Adam Samaha. Like Jake Moody, Harbaugh believes he can be unflappable in the big moment.

K/P Adam Samaha, Ann Arbor Huron

"Really talented, super talented, he’s been raised as a Michigan Wolverine," Harbaugh said. "His father is a very successful basketball coach, was a member of the Michigan basketball staff. Mom worked for University of Michigan All-around athlete, he’s probably one of the most athletic kickers we’ve had. Adam was actually a very good basketball player.

"Competitor, someone who likes the pressure. He hit a buzzer-beater in basketball a year ago, I think that bodes really well."

