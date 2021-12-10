Michigan football's Jake Moody named 2021 Lou Groza Award winner as top kicker

Michigan football's Jake Moody was named the winner of the 2021 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award.

Moody, a senior, is the first Michigan kicker to win the award, given since 1992.

He made all 56 of his extra point attempts and 22 of his 24 field goal attempts. His 22 made field goals tied for third in the country and his 91.7% field-goal success rate is second-highest of any kicker with more than 23 attempts.

Moody could eventually kick on Sundays; he is one of the five best kickers eligible for the draft, according to ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

Place kicker Jake Moody of the Michigan Wolverines kicks a field goal against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

This story will be updated.

