Michigan football's J.J. McCarthy, slumping and hobbled, feels 'fantastic' for Ohio State

Whatever has been bothering Michigan football's J.J. McCarthy in recent weeks, it's better now.

At least, that's what the Wolverines quarterback said when he previewed Saturday's matchup — No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) — which also happens to be the most consequential regular-season football game of the 2023 season.

“Last week was a little bit rough,” McCarthy lamented Monday. “But I’m doing fantastic now. Treatment’s been great and yeah, we’ll be ready to go.”

U-M's junior quarterback, in the Heisman Trophy conversation earlier this month, went down awkwardly on a run in the fourth quarter against Penn State — a game in which he attempted just eight passes. He appeared to tweak his right ankle, but stayed in the game and his status for the following week's game at Maryland was never in doubt.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Ohio State gives Michigan a chance to prove it's winning on its own merit

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy passes against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

However, from the moment he warmed up last week in College Park, he appeared hobbled and it translated into the game. McCarthy completed 12 of 23 passes (a season-low 52.2%) for 141 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

"He's felt, the past two days, better than he's felt the past two weeks," acting head coach Sherrone Moore said Tuesday morning on "Stoney and Jansen" on WXYT-FM (97.1). "Excited for him."

Getting McCarthy to full health is of the utmost importance; not far behind is getting on the same page with Moore, the Wolverines' offensive coordinator in addition to his duties filling in for Jim Harbaugh.

Moore has called plays all season long (other than in Week 1, when he served a one game suspension) so it's not as if the two don't have chemistry. But in the three games Moore has filled in for Harbaugh, McCarthy hasn't been at his best.

Against Bowling Green, Penn State and Maryland, McCarthy was 27-for-44 (61.4%) for 344 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. In the other eight games this season, he's 148-for-193 (76.7%) for 1,991 yards, 16 touchdowns and no turnovers.

“These past couple games where coach Harbaugh hasn’t been here have been extremely unique,” McCarthy said. “Just getting on the same page as coach Moore, making sure there’s no confusion throughout the week with the game plan and what he expects of me, then going out there and doing the best I can every single play, no matter what’s called.”

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy on the field against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland on Nov. 19, 2023.

They'll both need to be at their best against Ohio State's defense, run by Jim Knowles.

RAINER SABIN: Why the stakes have never been higher for Michigan against Ohio State

It's much improved compared to last year, when U-M scored five touchdowns from 45 yards out or further; the Buckeyes rank first in the nation against the pass (144.4 yards per game), No. 2 in scoring defense (9.3 points per game) and No. 3 in total defense (252.9 yards per game).

While it's not ideal for McCarthy, who has now gone a complete month without a touchdown, everything remains right on track from his vantage point.

“With the touchdowns and all that, I just feel like I’ve been saving them all up,” McCarthy smiled. “We’re scoring, we’re winning, and that’s all I care about.”

Star wide receiver, tackles on the mend

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson celebrates a touchdown against Indiana with tight end Colston Loveland during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

HARBAUGH PRESS CONFERENCE: Michigan coach invokes 'Ted Lasso,' mom's bathing suit vs. OSU

McCarthy wasn't the only U-M standout ailing last week. Left tackle LaDarius Henderson sustained an undisclosed injury late in the week and did not play.

His replacement, Myles Hinton, suffered a knee injury in the second half and had to get helped off by the field by a pair of staffers. Moore said after the game there didn't appear to be any structural damage.

In the first quarter on Saturday, wide receiver Roman Wilson took what looked like a big hit to the head when he caught a 23-yard pass over the middle of the field for U-M's first first down. He went to the medical tent, then the locker room and came out later in the half in street clothes.

Still, there appears to be good news.

"Should be good to go," Moore said about all three players.

Buckeye connection

McCarthy admitted once again something some Michigan fans might not have known. Growing up in La Grange, Illinois — a classic Midwest Big Ten area but one without an attachment to Illinois or Northwestern — he cheered on the Buckeyes.

“I grew up first being an Ohio State fan,” he said. “I won’t lie. I did. But God had different plans for me and showed me the way, and I’m very blessed and appreciative to be here, that’s for damn sure.”

Ohio State recruited McCarthy, though they had another five-star quarterback in the class near the top of their list: Kyle McCord, from St. Joseph Prep in Philadelphia. The two got to know one another on the recruiting trail over the years. The Buckeyes ultimately chose McCord.

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) looks to pass during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

'TALENT ACROSS THE BOARD': Michigan football respects Ohio State as threat in top-three showdown

Since then, McCarthy's Wolverines have gotten the better of the Buckeyes in both games. McCarthy was the backup in 2021, but still completed a 31-yard pass and ran twice for 12 yards; last year, he threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the win in Columbus.

Although McCord has yet to appear in the rivalry, McCarthy has seen what he can do.

“Kyle’s my guy,” McCarthy said. “Ever since growing up and going to all these satellite camps, we were always there together. We just kind of meshed, had two alike personalities. It’s gonna be really cool. It’s gonna be really surreal to see him out there in this environment, this game and just going out there.

"Wish him safety and make sure he stays healthy, but he’s gonna give our defense a little bit of … some trouble at times. We got to respond and be able to attack him in any way possible.”

Contact Tony Garcia: apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him at @realtonygarcia.

Next up: Buckeyes

Matchup: No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0).

Kickoff: Noon Saturday; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV/radio: Fox; WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: Wolverines by 3½.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's J.J. McCarthy feels 'fantastic' for Ohio State