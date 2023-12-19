Michigan football's J.J. McCarthy has a lot on his mind. He'd rather not think about it.

J.J. McCarthy would prefer to clear his head and remove all the clutter. The meditative Michigan football quarterback fears he’ll suffer paralysis from over-analysis if he thinks too much.

But he can’t help himself.

His synapses always seem to be firing and his mind is constantly racing, which is why he’s currently reading a book on attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder. He says it is helping him at this critical time when he has much to contemplate, including his past, present and future. They have all converged as McCarthy and the Wolverines dive into their preparation for mighty Alabama, the SEC powerhouse that will face them in the Rose Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

What happens on the field in Pasadena, California, in under two weeks from now could be the beginning of a triumphant coda to a luminescent Michigan career or just another pivot point in his ongoing college journey. McCarthy has no idea what it will be as he weighs whether to relinquish his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL draft or return to school.

“Only God knows that question,” he said.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy meditates during warmups before the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

A NEW PLAN: In effort to learn from past, Michigan changes College Football Playoff practices

When his coach, Jim Harbaugh, recently tried to broach the subject, McCarthy said he would prefer not to discuss it.

His focus was on the Crimson Tide and the opportunity to atone for his erratic performance last December in a 51-45 loss to TCU that denied the Wolverines a chance to compete for a national title against Georgia. McCarthy, perhaps more than anyone else, bore the brunt of that defeat after he threw a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns and then saw his team’s last-ditch comeback attempt dissolve with a botched snap that plunked him in his midsection before he was ready to receive it.

The lasting image of McCarthy from that doomed evening in the desert was him staring longingly at the State Farm Stadium videoboard after the game, watching the Horned Frogs celebrate on screen with the shocking final score right beside it. The dramatic moment marked both the end of McCarthy’s first year as Michigan’s starter and the beginning to an offseason of growth and reflection.

“It was all fuel to the fire,” tight end Colston Loveland said.

It has continued to burn brightly 11½ months later. It carried McCarthy through a strange season when he initially garnered attention as a Heisman Trophy contender and then faded rapidly in November. The sudden slide came after a much-publicized sign-stealing scandal surfaced in late October and coincided with the most challenging stretch in Michigan’s schedule, which featured matchups against three of the top five defenses in the country.

WE WANT BAMA? A look at Michigan's history against SEC foes this century ahead of Alabama game

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs the ball in the first quarter of the Fiesta Bowl vs. TCU on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

During that four-game gantlet against Penn State, Maryland, Ohio State and Iowa, McCarthy averaged only 6.1 yards per attempt — more than 4 yards fewer than what he produced over the first 10 weeks. Those inside Schembechler Hall hinted that the dropoff resulted from the accumulation of wear and tear in McCarthy’s lower body, which was nicked up during that period.

“It was definitely bothering him,” quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell noted. “But he’s a warrior. He’s a stalwart.”

It’s part of McCarthy’s makeup.

He is a resilient type with a can-do attitude, and his mental strength is a hallmark of his game.

“J.J. is really good at compartmentalizing everything,” Campbell said. “He’s very good at staying on the task at hand.”

But it hasn’t been easy for McCarthy. As the most recognizable player at one of the most visible programs in the sport, he has been burdened with great expectations. Harbaugh did nothing to mute the fanfare around McCarthy, calling him a “once-in-a-generation” quarterback while comparing him to Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and even Andrew Luck. The hype around McCarthy was only exceeded by the distractions he encountered. Harbaugh’s pair of three-game suspensions related to separate NCAA investigations tested his resolve.

But they did not derail him. As Michigan was buffeted by controversy, Harbaugh repeatedly said his team had developed a “one-track mind” fixated on winning the school’s first national championship since 1997. McCarthy, as one of the Wolverines’ foremost leaders, embodied that mentality.

“You know, keeping the main thing, the main thing,” he said.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy high-fives fans at warm up before the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Right now, that is Alabama. The Crimson Tide, with its legendary coach Nick Saban, its ferocious pass rush and its pair of NFL-caliber cornerbacks, have his undivided attention. After all, McCarthy knows that a strong performance against college football’s best program this century could settle both his past and future — providing him redemption for the TCU loss and a clear answer as he decides what the next year will look like.

“I can see that,” he acknowledged.

It’s, of course, a lot to consider if McCarthy took some time to think about it. But he’d rather not. There is already enough on his mind, including the sobering realization that Michigan’s fortunes in its next game likely rest on his shoulders.

Contact Rainer Sabin at rsabin@freepress.com. Follow him @RainerSabin.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy's past, present, future collide vs. Alabama