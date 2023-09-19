Michigan football's J.J. McCarthy struggled Saturday. Getting his coach back should help.

Blake Corum finally got loose Saturday. And when he did, he made a couple of cuts that looked like the ones he made a year ago, when he shredded Big Ten defenses on his way to first-team all-conference and all-American honors.

That's a promising development for Michigan football’s running game; the wiggle is what makes Corum elite. Whether or not the running game gets to where it was a year ago is another matter and, to be honest, a question for another time.

The Wolverines may need last year’s version of Corum to make the running game go. But to beat the big boys, they’ll need the version of J.J. McCarthy everyone saw the first two games. Not the version we saw in last Saturday’s, when the U-M quarterback threw three interceptions.

Was it a one off? A bad game?

“J.J. is smart enough to know he didn’t play a very good game,” said his coach, Jim Harbaugh, “but he’s also smart enough to know that he can learn from it as well.”

That’ll be the hope. That the next time he thinks about throwing a ball deep down the field without his feet set, he won’t. Or the next time he rolls out under pressure, and tries to throw the ball away, he throws it away.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy looks to pass against the Bowling Green during the second half of Michigan's 31-6 win on Saturday, Sept. 16 2023, in Ann Arbor.

That’s what happened on his second and third interceptions: poor footwork, poor decision. Those are relatively easy to fix.

The reason for the first interception will take more work, because he didn’t see the defender slip into his passing lane. Seeing is often a matter of breathing, and of slowing down the brain enough to process all the moving bits of information flying before it.

BACK TO WORK: Michigan, Jim Harbaugh change policies to insure 'I don't ever get sidelined again'

Or maybe you think you are seeing something clearly when you are not. Experience obviously helps with this. The more reps a quarterback gets, the better the reads get.

And as much as Harbaugh talks about balance and footwork and mechanics, and the importance of all three for a quarterback to be effective, there’s a mental part of this that can muddy the result, too.

He called it an optimism bias Monday during his weekly news conference.

“There’s some things as a player — you want (them to be) confident, you want (them to be) aggressive, (and) optimistic where everything's gonna work out,” he said.

But?

“There’s a little bit of optimistic bias," he explained, “that can get you in trouble. Sometimes leaves you unprepared.”

McCarthy, of course, has a preternaturally sunny disposition. His resting face is a smile. And when he speaks, it’s often in near breathless tones about the possibilities of, well, everything.

Given his big arm and swift feet, it’s a surprise he doesn’t try to make more difficult plays than he does. He is team-oriented, though, and does his best to operate within the system.

Still, Harbaugh prizes McCarthy’s ability to make a throw — and a play — when the original design of a play breaks down. The best quarterbacks do that.

WHAT TO WATCH: Michigan rolling along as planned, but new questions on offense emerge

Finding the balance between following scripted progressions and ad-libbing on the run is critical. Critical, as well, for McCarthy to take complete advantage of his gifts, because they are real.

To his credit, he took the blame for the picks.

“Put them all on me,” he said.

These are the words coaches want to hear from their quarterback after a tough day. Makes it easier to begin the corrections.

“Ball security …,” Harbaugh said, “that’s the big one.”

As a former quarterback himself, Harbaugh talks a lot about what the quarterback needs to see. And to him, the first vision must come in the mind:

“See the throw, see the completion.”

On all three picks, McCarthy may have seen the throw, or thought he’d seen the throw, but he couldn’t see the completion, whether it was a lurking defender or his own compromised base.

The most efficient way to improve your chances of “seeing the throw, seeing the completion” is to make the kind of mistakes McCarthy did against Bowling Green Saturday, Harbaugh believes. And that the fundamentals get baked into muscle memory even more after, say, a three-pick game.

“Now it’s seared into your brain,” he said. “You learn more from the mistakes.”

Before Saturday’s game against Bowling Green, McCarthy was getting Heisman buzz. He’d been that efficient.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) is pressured by Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Demetrius Hardamon (11) during second half action Saturday, Sept.16 2023.

Yes, the performances had come against teams with less talent, maybe a lot less talent. But the command and accuracy and confidence were striking, even compared to a year ago.

“We were comparing touchdowns to incompletions ratio, we weren’t talking touchdowns to interceptions because there hadn’t been any,” he said. “There’s no way that (was) gonna continue. It’s not gonna to happen that way.”

It’s hard to know if Harbaugh’s absence from the game-day sideline finally caught up with McCarthy. Of what McCarthy missed, especially after his first interception, when he didn’t have his coach in his ear.

As McCarthy said after the first game of the season, he missed his coach’s vibe during the game. This means something. More telling is that his missing that vibe caught him off guard.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I wasn’t expecting it to be that much different,” McCarthy said after the season opener. “But personally … his presence … it’s all about winning, all about competing, all about pushing through. (It’s) as simple as the pregame speech. I was missing that voice.”

McCarthy wouldn’t blame his interceptions on his missing coach. As noted, he took all the blame himself.

But he’s got his coach back now. And he’s got plenty of tape to study, and to learn from. Because he knows what’s on the line.

For the offense he leads may need to tighten its run game, but it needs McCarthy to tighten up everything else. The best teams in college football win titles by throwing the ball and making plays through the air when the plan goes awry.

McCarthy has the skill and talent to do that. He just needs to make sure he keeps seeing it.

Contact Shawn Windsor: 313-222-6487 or swindsor@freepress.com. Follow him @shawnwindsor.

Next up: Scarlet Knights

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers (3-0, 0-0), Big Ten opener.

Kickoff: Noon Saturday; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV/radio: Big Ten Network; WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: Wolverines by 23½.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh should help get QB J.J. McCarthy back on track