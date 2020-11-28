Michigan football's horrible 2020 season continues with 27-17 loss to winless Penn State

The Michigan football team's nightmare season hit another low Saturday afternoon with a 27-17 loss to previously winless Penn State.

U-M's offense took too long to get going, scoring just seven points in the first half, while the defense — somewhat predictably — could not force enough stops. The Nittany Lions out-gained U-M, 417 to 286.

The Wolverines are now 2-4, with two games left in the regular season against Maryland and Ohio State. They are headed toward their first losing season since 2014 — while Jim Harbaugh could have his first losing season as a coach since 2008.

Michigan running back Chris Evans runs against Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Defense struggles yet again

For the most part, Michigan limited big plays. The Wolverines were not burnt over the top as they were in 2019 by former Penn State receiver K.J. Hamler. Instead, Michigan's defense gave up a steady drip of yards. The tone was set early: Despite going scoreless on their previous five opening drives this season, Penn State marched down the field with ease and put together a ten-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game.

The Nittany Lions found success in the run game with two freshman running backs, and got a few big runs from quarterback Sean Clifford, who finished with nine carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. The Nittany Lions converted numerous key third downs, and while top receiver Jahan Dotson was held in check for much of the game, he made two crucial third-down conversions on Penn State's game-icing touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

What happened at QB?

Michigan called upon redshirt freshman Cade McNamara to make his first career start — and things did not go as well as they did last week at Rutgers, when McNamara entered the game in relief and led the Wolverines to a comeback win. During an early scramble on third-and-goal, McNamara was tackled hard and landed on his right shoulder while bearing the weight of two Penn State players. He finished the drive by handing off on the next play, but immediately received medical attention before entering the locker room.

Story continues

McNamara missed two drives and then returned to the game — but he did not seem right. He struggled to throw the ball, completing just 12-of-25 passes for 91 yards, and gained most of that yardage on a 28-yard prayer that was miraculously brought down by A.J. Henning. The Wolverines finally pulled McNamara with just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. And it seems Michigan's uncertainty at quarterback will roll over into yet another week.

Offensive play-calling lacking

Michigan's offense seemed limited by what it could do with an injured McNamara under center. At the same time, the Wolverines did themselves no favor with how they called the game before the fourth quarter, when it became obvious they had to pass the ball while trailing by 10.

Running back Hassan Haskins reached 100-plus yards for a second consecutive game and had eight carries for 73 yards in the first quarter alone — but saw the ball just once over Michigan's next two possessions. Meanwhile, the Wolverines struggled again to convert in short-yardage situations. Joe Milton was stopped short on a quarterback sneak on the game's penultimate possession. Michigan failed on a 4th-and-2 in Penn State territory on its first possession of the game. And it was stopped on a 3rd-and-2 and forced to punt, too. The Wolverines' inability to gain the required yardage in these situations is a perfect representation of how this season has gone for Michigan: Quite literally nothing has come easy.

