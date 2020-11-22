Michigan football's Hassan Haskins on wearing down Rutgers defense, ending losing streak
Michigan football running back Hassan Haskins said after the Wolverines beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Nov. 21, 2020, he's relieved to win again.
Michigan football running back Hassan Haskins said after the Wolverines beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Nov. 21, 2020, he's relieved to win again.
Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.
Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.
Some familiar names could be on the Warriors' radar to help fill the Klay Thompson void.
NBA Twitter had some thoughts about Michael Jordan's Hornets shelling out $120 million for a 30-year-old Gordon Hayward.
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.
A look at how the Lakers' roster is shaping up during the start of free agency.
At James’ other stops, the men in charge used to bristle at the notion that the best player actually ran things, sometimes making moves without his blessing or even his outright wishes — perhaps out of resentment or traditional basketball norms.
The New Orleans Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons instead of Jameis Winston in relief of Drew Brees.
After waiting almost 15 months for this moment, JT Daniels took a knee and soaked up the cheers from the socially distanced crowd. Making quite a debut between the hedges, Daniels threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns as No. 13 Georgia held on for a 31-24 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. Playing for the first time since the 2019 opener with Southern Cal, Daniels became the third quarterback to start for the Bulldogs (5-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) this season.
Sunday’s pregame shows on FOX will look a lot different than usual. FOX has announced that the regular FOX NFL Sunday cast will not appear in studio tomorrow, “[i]n accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines — and out of an abundance of caution for our team — Sunday’s [more]
Giants head coach Joe Judge and other Patriots assistants reportedly have "openly denigrated" the abilities of Tom Brady.
With Washington Wizards point guard John Wall reportedly requesting a trade, here are the top three options we can suggest.
The gap between the Warriors and Lakers might become a chasm with Los Angeles adding Harrell.
Rajon Rondo took to Instagram on Saturday to thank the Lakers and their fans for supporting him in L.A. He's now heading to Atlanta on a two-year contract..
Illinois drubbed Nebraska on the field and added to the insult via Twitter
UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko passed a strong test from Jennifer Maia at UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Though Maia was tough and pressed Shevchenko, the champion proved why she is considered one fo the top fighters on the planet. Shevchenko has been stellar during her UFC tenure. Though she lost one time – to Liz Carmouche – prior to stepping into the Octagon, the only fighter to whom she has lost under the UFC banner has been Amanda Nunes, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time. Shevchenko looked sharp with her hands early, but surprisingly clinched and tossed Maia to her back in the opening minute of the opening round. Maia did a good job of trying to tie up Shevchenko’s arms, but couldn’t stop the peppering punches and punishing elbows. She did, however, manage to escape with little damage. Shevchenko clinched and took Maia to the canvas as soon as round two opened, but the challenger immediately escaped to her feet and put Shevchenko up against the fence. Shevchenko tried to fight her way out, but Maia eventually put her on the canvas. Round two was a strong frame for Maia, who worked from inside Shevchenko’s half guard and full guard for the remainder fo the round, controlling position on the champion. Having spent much of the second frame on her back, Shevchenko went head hunting in round three. She landed a few sharp shots in the early moments of the frame before Maia briefly put her back to the fence. Shevchenko escaped and went back to her sharp shooting, landing a head kick followed a short time later with a blistering punch combination. Having stung Maia, Shevchenko clinched and again dragged her to the canvas. The champion went to work from half guard, but Maia used her jiu-jitsu skills to work the fight back to standing, and once again pinned Shevchenko to the fence. In the final 10 seconds of round three, Shevchenko scored another takedown, likely doing enough to secure the round. Heading into the fourth frame, it appeared that Shevchenko was likely up 29-28 on the scorecards. Blood dripping from the noses of both women, Shevchenko stung early with a hard left hand to open the fourth round. Finding her distance, Shevchenko landed several more shots in the first two minutes of the round. Maia answered with a solid right hand, but Shevchenko clinched and put Maia on her back again, quickly pinning her against the fence. Shevchenko put her fist in Maia’s face and planted shoulder punches until she could advance to more of a top position, although still in Maia’s half guard. It was another strong round for Shevchenko, who had Maia needing a finish to win the fight heading into the final round. Shevchenko stuck Maia with a jab, but missed with a spinning backfist, finding her back up against the fence. She quickly reversed and escaped, however, once again sticking her jab in Maia’s face. Maia powered forward, only to face a Shevchenko blitz of punches. Weathering the storm, Maia clinched and pressed Shevchenko into the fence. The champ escaped again, hurting Maia with another punch combination. Holding her ground, Maia’s face was covered with blood, as Shevchenko continued to fire with her arsenal of punches and kicks. Maia wasn’t backing down, but didn’t have an answer for Shevchenko’s stellar striking. Maia snuck in the occasional power shot, but wore evidence of Shevchenko’s punches and elbows on her face. The judges saw the fight unanimously, 49-46 on all three scorecards, for the champ. The victory was Shevchenko’s fourth UFC flyweight title defense, keeping her in the rarified air as one of the greatest fighters on the planet. TRENDING > Invicta FC 43 highlights: Kayla Harrison wins in brutal fashion “I am glad it went five rounds. After a long layoff, I needed to feel the spirit of the fight,” Shevchenko said after the fight, acknowledging that she had suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury earlier in the year that required surgery. “It was MCL. It was surgery. So we just took a little bit extra months to make sure (it was fully healed).” With the victory over Maia, Shevchenko could be on target to next defend her belt against Jessica Andrade, who recently supplanted Kaitlyn Chookagian as the No. 1 contender in the UFC women’s flyweight division.
UFC 255 was topped by two flyweight title fights with both champions retaining their belts. Deiveson Figueiredo submitted Alex Perez in the main event, while Valentina Shevchenko took a unanimous nod over Jennifer Maia in the co-main event. Neither champion earned a Performance Bonus. Fight of the Night: Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov Louis Cosce and Sasha Palatnikov put on a blistering performance to open the UFC 255 fight card. Cosce started strong, punishing Palatnikov throughout the opening frame, but the Hong Kong born fighter stormed back in round two. The third frame told the tale, as Palatnikov dished out a hard right hand and finished with several more blows for the TKO stoppage. The tremendous output from both fighters earned them the Fight of the Night bonus, each man going home with an additional $50,000. Performance of the Night: Joaquin Buckley Joaquin Buckley won his second fight in just over a month with his second-round knockout of Jordan Wright at UFC 255. The victory was his second consecutive UFC knockout and his second consecutive Performance of the Night bonus. Performance of the Night: Antonina Shevchenko Antonina Shevchenko may not yet have a UFC championship belt around her waist like her sister, but she performed well enough at UFC 255 to earn a Performance of the Night honor. Rebounding from a loss to Katlyn Chookagian her last time out, Shevchenko finished Ariane Lipski late in the second round to earn her $50,000 bonus. TRENDING > Brandon Moreno takes out Brandon Royval to keep No. 1 contender spot at UFC 255 UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Performance Bonuses Fight of the Night: Louis Cosce vs. Sasha PalatnikovPerformance of the Night: Joaquin BuckleyPerformance of the Night: Antonina Shevchenko TRENDING > Deiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event Dana White flabbergasted by Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr News | UFC 255 Press Conference (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Thompson spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former fourth overall pick has averaged 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for his career.
Here's your Week 11 fantasy football lineup advice courtesy of Dalton Del Don, with sit-start tips for every game.
Teams interested in poaching Giannis Antetokounmpo want to make sure Bogdanovic doesn't end up in Milwaukee anyway.