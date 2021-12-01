Michigan football's Hassan Haskins named 1st-team All-Big Ten

The postseason awards continued rolling in for Michigan football as several members of the offense were honored Wednesday, a day after edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Running back Hassan Haskins, who has rushed for 1,232 yards and 18 touchdowns, was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media. Left tackle Ryan Hayes received second-team honors. Quarterback Cade McNamara, tailback Blake Corum and right tackle Andrew Stueber were named third-team All-Big Ten.

The following players received honorable mention from the coaches: tight end Erick All, left guard Trevor Keegan, center Andrew Vastardis, right guard Zak Zinter and TE Luke Schoonmaker.

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Media members covering the Big Ten handed out all-conference recognition as well. Haskins and Stueber received first-team honors. Vastardis and Zinter were named to the second team. And McNamara was named third-team All-Big Ten.

The following players received honorable mention from the media: All, Corum, Hayes, Keegan, Schoonmaker.

