Michigan football's Gemon Green to play, but 5 other starters out vs. Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — One week after he was hit in the head with a helmet during a scuffle in the Lloyd Carr tunnel, Michigan football's Gemon Green is back in uniform.

The defensive back suffered a concussion, his attorney told the Free Press on Monday — the same day coach Jim Harbaugh said he was unsure if he would be able to make the trip to play Rutgers on Saturday. Ja'Den McBurrows, the other Michigan player involved in the incident who reportedly suffered a broken nose, did not make the trip.

The Wolverines are as banged up as they've been all season; missing five starters including two on the offensive line, one wide receiver, and two defenders.

Starting right tackle Ryan Hayes did not travel with the team for undisclosed reasons. He'd played in every game since he missed the season opener against Colorado State. The Wolverines are also missing starting right tackle Trente Jones. Jones sprained his ankle last month against Indiana and missed the following week against Penn State, but returned to action last week against Michigan State.

Karsen Barnhart has played both tackle positions at different points this season and would be the logical fill-in at one of the positions. Trevor Keegan has slid out to tackle as well, which could mean Gio El-Hadi sliding in at left guard.

Michigan is also without starting wide receiver Roman Wilson. Wilson missed the game against Indiana while he was in concussion protocol following the Iowa game; he took a big hit in the second half. Wilson is third on the team in catches (17), receiving yards (250) and is tied for the team lead in touchdown catches (three).

The Wolverines are also down two starters on defense; safety Makari Paige and edge rusher Jaylen Harrell. Paige, who has 22 tackles on the season, had a season-high six last week against Michigan State. Harrell, who starts opposite Mike Morris, has 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season.

For the sixth consecutive week, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara was not in uniform. He suffered a leg injury Week 3 against Connecticut but has not been ruled out for the season. Harbaugh has not given an update on his progress in recent weeks, but a Michigan spokesman confirmed to the Free Press that the quarterback did not travel with the team.

