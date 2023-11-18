Michigan football's epic journey to 1,000 wins: 5-point FGs, sign stealing & Paul Bunyan

It all started with a bit of trash talk.

A few sporting students at Racine College challenged the superiority of Michigan’s student body at the game of “foot-ball,” a soccer-like sport sweeping the nation a decade after its introduction to the college landscape — Rutgers beat Princeton, 6-4, in New Brunswick, New Jersey on Nov. 6, 1869 — and, after a bit of dawdling, the first group of maize-and-blue ambassadors visited Chicago to show what the Wolverines had been practicing since 1873. The Wolverines dominated the “Purple Stockings” (as Racine was known then) by the epic score of … 1-0.

Perhaps you had to be there.

The victory kicked off 144 years of Michigan football, culminating in Saturday’s 31-24 victory over Maryland — the program’s NCAA record 1,000th victory. (Ohio State — who else? — is No. 2, with 963.)

Michigan poses for photographers after a 31-24 win over Maryland that earned the Wolverines their 1,000 win in school history, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in College Park, Md.

It took Michigan 87 seasons to reach 500 wins, but just 56 more to climb to 1,000 (and that was despite the 21st-century dark ages of Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke). Along the way, the Wolverines have picked up 44 conference championships, 11 national championships, three Heisman Trophy winners and at least a couple of sign-stealing scandals (including being burgled by the University of Chicago’s iconic coach Amos Alonzo Stagg in 1894).

The pursuit of 1,000 wins picked up speed with the arrival of iconic coach Bo Schembechler in 1969 and his ensuing coaching tree that featured Hoke, Gary Moeller, Lloyd Carr and Jim Harbaugh: The Wolverines went from the fifth program to win 600 games (in 1978) to the second team to win 800 games (in 2000) to the first team to 900 (in 2012) and 1,000.

BY THE NUMBERS: Michigan football's road to 1,000 wins

There have been numerous memorable wins, but here’s a look at 17 milestone victories for the “Victors Valiant” on the journey to No. 1,000:

Make "Hail Yes!" your go-to Michigan Wolverines podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify).

Win No. 1: Michigan 1, Racine 0

May 30, 1879: Ann Arbor may have been a football-mad town, but the rest of the region was less so: A preview of the game in the Chicago Tribune called it “foot-ball” and noted “this will be the first game of Rugby foot-ball ever played in Chicago, and its novelty should insure a large attendance.” Indeed, 500 fans were on hand at White Stocking Park — what’s now called Millennium Park in downtown Chicago — to see Michigan take on Racine. Irving Kane Pond scored U-M’s lone touchdown early in the match, but the sport’s rules at the time awarded points only for kicks, not TDs. Captain Dave Detar booted the ball through the goalposts for the Wolverines’ lone score of the year.

Win No. 3: Michigan 40, Detroit Industrial 5

May 12, 1883: Despite its inaugural intercollegiate success, it took a while for Michigan to get a win in Ann Arbor. U-M’s second game was a scoreless tie with the University of Toronto, in Detroit on Nov. 1, 1879, and the Wolverines followed up with a 13-6 win in Toronto on Nov. 5, 1880. But 1881 brought three losses — on the road at Harvard, Yale and Princeton over five days — and 1882 featured no games. Finally, in 1883, captain William J. Olcott’s squad topped Detroit Industrial under new scoring rules: Touchdowns and point-after kicks were worth four points apiece, while field goals delivered five points.

Win No. 50: Michigan 6, Chicago 4

Amos Alonzo Stagg was inducted into the inaugural College Football Hall of Fame as both a player and coach in 1951.

Nov. 29, 1894: U-M capped its first nine-win season in school history — in its fourth season with at least nine games played — with a thrilling road victory over the University of Chicago (a charter member of what would become the Big Ten, though now more famous for being one of the birthplaces of nuclear science), at least according the Free Press’ front-page coverage which noted, “from the noise it seemed as if pandemonium had been turned loose” in the crowd of 6,000. Chicago took an early lead, on an early version of the “Brotherly Shove” 11 minutes in, but missed the ensuing two-point kick. U-M struggled to run throughout, with Stagg’s Maroons clogging the middle seemingly every time the Wolverines attempted runs there, and punching balls loose for fumbles on several long U-M gains.

The Wolverines finally found the winning formula in the second half, driving to Chicago’s 5. From there, Gustave Ferbert (who would go on to coach U-M from 1897-99) took the ball to the end zone on an end-around, and John A. Bloomingston made the kick for the lead, followed by a late Michigan defensive stand on its own 20. Of course, in a twist that should sound familiar, there were accusations of sign-stealing, with The Michigan Daily alleging Stagg had learned Michigan’s signals by umpiring Michigan’s victory over Oberlin and attending a game against Cornell (with a pair of his players) in Detroit: “Chicago knew all but a few of Michigan’s plays and would mass to meet them,” The Daily wrote on Dec. 3. “Whether there is a traitor in Michigan’s camp or Staff learned the signals matters not — Chicago was unsportmanlike enough to make use of them.”

Win No. 70: Michigan 34, Ohio State 0

Oct. 16, 1897: Like in so many years to come, the Wolverines’ season was blown up by a disappointing finish against a school from Ohio. Of course, in 1897, it was Ohio Wesleyan playing U-M to a scoreless tie on Oct. 9. The following week, the Wolverines got their revenge against That School Down South by scoring six touchdowns (for four points apiece, with three scored by G.D. Stuart) and five PATs (for two points apiece, all by captain James R. Hogg) in just the first half, which lasted 20 minutes. The second half was even shorter — just 15 minutes — as the Wolverines didn’t “find any great difficulty in gaining either around Ohio’s ends or through the line, while Ohio could do nothing with the few chances it had to play an offensive game,” according to the Freep’s account the next day.

Win No. 76: Michigan 39, Michigan Agricultural College 0

Oct. 12, 1898: The Wolverines’ first of 44 conference-championship season also featured its first of 73 victories over the school that would eventually become Michigan State. In what would become a frequent refrain in the rivalry, U-M displayed “a lack of aggressiveness when the farmers had the ball,” according to the Free Press’ account of the Wednesday game, played in two 20-minute halves. The Wolverines put up six TDs — worth five points apiece — plus four PAT kicks and, for the first time in Michigan history … a field goal! Leo J. Keena connected on a place kick from 23 yards out — worth five points — in the second half, “the first time a Michigan eleven has ever scored in that fashion.”

Win No. 100: Michigan 57, Case Scientific 0

Oct. 5, 1901: There’s just something about schools from Ohio that bring out a rivalry, as was the case here with a visit to Ann Arbor from the Cleveland-based squad that had lost 24-6 to U-M in 1900 and 28-6 in 1899. Case insisted on changing one of the officials just before the game, and demanded 20-minute halves, rather than the usual 30 minutes. When U-M objected, the Case players drove off, forcing Michigan to agree to the altered format. The standoff may have blown up in Case’s faces: The Wolverines racked up 10 touchdowns (then worth five points apiece) and seven PAT kicks (worth one point each) and, in the second half against a worn-down squad (according to the Freep’s account), “runs of from 20 to 35 yards became very common.”

Coach Fielding H. Yost expressed the tone of the day with his postgame comment: “I am glad they stayed and that we licked them as hard as we did.” Case actually might have gotten off easy: Yost’s first squad at Michigan won all 11 of its games while outscoring opponents 550-0 — including a 128-0 win over Buffalo on Oct. 26 and a 49-0 victory over Stanford on Jan. 1, 1902, in the first Rose Bowl.

Win No. 200: Michigan 35, Mount Union 0

Oct. 9, 1915: Another matchup with an overmatched foe from Ohio, though the Purple Raiders got their licks in everywhere but the end zone at Ferry Field, shocking the Wolverines with an aggressive short passing game — as the Freep put it, “The speedy scrappy collegians showed Michigan more things about the forward pass than the slower Wolverines ever dreamed of.” — and driving deep into U-M territory several times. Of course, when the Wolverines were on offense, the Raiders had few answers for punishing halfback John Maulbetsch, who had three touchdowns, plus a 37-yard run that set up his own 1-yard run. Maulbetsch would go on to be an All-American that season, though the remainder of the schedule was a painful one for U-M, which finished with three losses and a tie.

Win No. 270: Michigan 33, Ohio Wesleyan 0

This shot of Michigan Stadium ran on the front page of the Detroit Free Press on Oct. 2, 1927, the day after the Big House hosted its first game, a 33-0 win for U-M over Ohio Wesleyan.

Oct. 1, 1927: Just as the Wolverines opened Michigan Stadium, so too did the clouds open up, making for a water-logged performance at the (not-so) Big House. The listed attendance was 17,483, but newspaper accounts put the crowd at about 40,000, despite a “wide open” north section, according to the Freep, which also noted “in the populated areas many vacant seats appeared here and there.” On the field, the Wolverines took to the air thanks to relaxed rules on passing: Laverne “Kip” Taylor scored the stadium’s first TD on a 28-yard pass from Louis Gilbert in the first quarter. Gilbert also took advantage of the wet conditions; he opened the second half with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown — with the final two yards gained as he slid on the wet grass during the tackle. Gilbert also delivered three PATs, with one miss and one blocked.

Win No. 300: Michigan 26, Michigan State 0

Oct. 1, 1932: The season opener for the Wolverines and Spartans — who wouldn’t become Big Ten foes for another 21 years — featured a daunting “aerial attack” from U-M, per the Freep’s next-day headline. U-M completed seven passes, as All-American QB Harry Newman set up several scores with quick throws and the Wolverines piled up 345 total yards. More impressive was the Michigan defense, which held the Spartans to 35 yards and no plays within U-M’s 45, with 18 punts forced. The victory kicked off a national championship run for the Wolverines, who outscored their foes 123-13 in going 8-0, then repeated as champs in 1933.

Win No. 400: Michigan 27, Minnesota 14

Oct. 23, 1948: The Wolverines entered this Little Brown Jug battle at the Big House having won 18 straight. No. 19 wasn’t the prettiest of efforts, as Michigan went scoreless in the first quarter, then fell behind 1:16 into the second when punt returner Gene Derricotte fumbled and 245-pound Minnesota tackle Leo Nomellini (a future Pro Football Hall of Famer) fell on it in the end zone. The Wolverines struck quickly at the end of the half, scoring two TDs in the final 2:39, only for the Golden Gophers to answer with a nine-play, 77-yard TD drive in the third quarter. But U-M claimed the lead for good on a freak passing play — one of 11 completions (in a season-high 24 attempts) for 261 yards — in the third. On second-and-10 from the Gophers’ 36, U-M’s Chuck Ortmann found receiver Dick Rifenburg open at the 25; the future All-American made it 10 yards before a hit popped the ball free and bouncing forward toward the end zone. Still on his feet, Rifenburg caught up to it, scooped it up and rumbled in for a TD. The Wolverines’ win streak reached 25 games before ending against Army on Oct. 8, 1949 — the third-longest streak in program history (behind only a 26-gamer in 1903-05 and a 29 gamer in 1901-03).

Win No. 500: Michigan 21, Illinois 14

Michigan defensive back George Hoey, shown here against Michigan State, delivered the decisive punt return to give the Wolverines their 500th victory as a program in 1967.

Nov. 11, 1967: In a game in which 6-foot-1, 205-pound Ron Johnson was expected to set the Michigan single-season rushing yards mark — he picked up 61 to reach 876 yards, 9 short of Tom Harmon’s then-record — it was 5-10, 169-pound defensive back George Hoey who delivered the key play. The Illini kicked to the Flint product, who was leading the Big Ten in punt return average, just once in Champaign, and it was a doozy: Hoey grabbed the ball at Michigan’s 40, sidestepped a pair of tacklers and sprinted to the end zone for a score that — after a 2-point conversion — knotted the score at 14. “After the first block I saw I was pretty clear,” Hoey told the Freep afterward. “There was another block near the goal line. I thought it might be a clip, but it wasn’t. I just saw daylight and kept running.” A few minutes later, following an interception, Johnson pounded the ball in from 3 yards out for the winning score.

Win No. 600: Michigan 42, Wisconsin 0

Oct. 21, 1978: The Wolverines improved to 8-0 against Wisconsin under Schembechler and 13-1 all-time in a rout that showcased the mighty Michigan option-run game. U-M rushed 65 times for 360 yards against the Badgers — despite starting five of its six first-half possessions within 10 yards of midfield. Quarterback Rick Leach led the attack with 82 yards (on 12 carries) and two TDs on the ground; he also threw one TD pass — a 65-yard bomb to Ralph Clayton — while completing just four passes (in seven attempts, including another long incompletion to Clayton). It was enough for Wisconsin coach Dave McClain, though: “Rick Leach is everything I thought he was,” the Badgers head coach told reporters. “He’s a great leader. He makes the great reads. That’s what makes him so darn good with his options.”

Win No. 700: Michigan 42, Purdue 27

Nov. 4, 1989: History was made at the Big House, though not in the way the 105,128 folks in attendance might have expected from a 6-1 U-M squad facing the 1-6 Boilermakers — Purdue freshman QB Eric Hunter became the first player ever to pass for four TDs against Michigan, though all of them came after the Wolverines had taken a 35-3 lead in the third quarter. That gave Schembechler, in his final season, a chance to use it as a motivational tool: “ I never thought we wouldn’t win,” he told reporters. “But I don’t like the looks of it. … It was a wild game. That’s all I can say about it. It was a wild game.”

In addition to allowing Purdue’s late rally, the Wolverines had two blocked punts, took four sacks and were even flagged for not having enough players on the line for a kickoff, drawing a headphones throw on the sideline from Schembechler. Still, the win pacified him enough to joke about the Wolverines’ 700th victory: “Fielding Yost is turning over in his grave and saying, ‘Bo, what are you doing?’ I’m sure he did. And I apologize, Fielding.”

Win No. 800: Michigan 13, Wisconsin 10

Drew Henson is ready to throw the ball as the Michigan plays Wisconsin at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor on Sept. 30, 2000.

Sept. 30, 2000: After 2½ seasons of hype — including two seasons of job-sharing with Tom Brady — Drew Henson made his first career start for the Wolverines. And he was … competent? The Brighton alumnus, who left high school with the second-most passing yards and touchdowns in Michigan history, completed 15 of 27 passes for 257 yards — the most important of which came on a sky-high throw to David Terrell in the end zone with 6:42 left and U-M trailing by four.

Terrell skied over two Badger defenders (and teammate Ron Bellamy) to haul in the TD (one of five catches for 96 yards) and the Wolverines defense, which was missing three starters, contained Wisconsin running back Michael Bennett for most of the day (holding the Big Ten sprint champ 114 yards under his season rushing average). It was certainly a learning experience for Henson, who also threw three interceptions and had a fourth ruled a lost fumble despite his arm moving forward. “The only difference is I am not used to playing for four quarters and being intense for three or 3½ hours,” he told reporters afterward.

Win No. 900: Michigan 12, Michigan State 10

Oct. 20, 2012: Forgive Michigan if program win No. 900 wasn’t on the forefront of its collective mind in prepping for its in-state rival. As Hoke said afterward, “I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know if (the team) realized it was the 900th win. That wasn’t the point of focus for the week.” Indeed, the Wolverines were much, much more focused on taking back the Paul Bunyan Trophy after four straight MSU triumphs in the series. Win No. 900 — and victory No. 68 over MSU — wasn’t pretty, as the Wolverines had nearly as many punts (seven) as points (nine) over the opening 59:55. But in the final two minutes, U-M forced a three-and-out to get the ball back, drove 31 yards (thanks to a clutch 20-yard catch by wide receiver Drew Dileo) to set up Brendan Gibbons’ 38-yard winning field goal with 5 seconds left (with Dileo as the holder) and, most importantly, celebrated with Paul.

“I ran over there, and this is my first time beating Michigan State, so I don’t know how that works, so I ran over there to get the Paul Bunyan Trophy because I remember that’s how they did it,” U-M offensive tackle Taylor Lewan recounted of his search of MSU’s sideline. “I didn’t see it, so coach Hoke told us to go sing ‘The Victors,’ so I did that.” Eventually, the trophy was delivered to the U-M locker room in Spartan Stadium. All while Michigan fans stormed the field, prompting the MSU marching band to give up on its planned postgame performance. Who needs 900 wins, anyways?

Win No. 999: Michigan 24, Penn State 15

Nov. 11, 2023: Unlike 130 years earlier, it was the Wolverines ensnared in a sign-stealing scandal, with Harbaugh suspended for three games less than 24 hours before the game in Happy Valley. No matter: With offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore calling the plays as acting head coach, the Wolverines rushed 46 times for 227 yards and didn’t throw a pass over the final 37 minutes to turn the Big Ten East Division into a two-team race. After the game, an emotional Moore paid tribute to his suspended boss: “F---in’ love you, man,” he told Fox’s Jenny Taft while sobbing on live TV. “Love the (expletive) out of you, man. Did this for you.” He hesitated for an instant. “For this university, the president, our AD. We got the best players, best university, best alumni in the country. Love you, guys!”

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com. Follow him on X (which used to be Twitter, y’know?) @theford.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's 144-year journey to 1,000 wins